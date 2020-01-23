Duchess Kate visited a women’s prison as part of her Early Years survey launch

I have some ideas for what we should call the Duchess of Cambridge’s whirlwind promotional tour for her five-question Early Years survey. We should call it The Keen Survey Tour! Or maybe the Eight Years/Five Questions tour. Because yes, she still wants us to believe that she’s been toiling away for eight years on this extensive body of work, which amounted to… a very simple and nonsensical five-question survey. Anyway, Kate’s last appearance on the Keen Survey Tour was at a women’s prison in Surrey. Kate previously visited the same women’s prison in 2015 as part of a sister-program with her patronage Action on Addiction. I said at the time that it was great to see Kate do an event that wasn’t so “soft” and apolitical. Kate spent time, in 2015, talking to the inmates about addiction and their families. She did the same thing during this visit too:
Kate Middleton‘s new mission centers around children under the age of 5 — and the last stop on her 24-hour tour of the U.K. showed the impact early years can have on a person’s life. The royal mom headed to the women’s prison HMP Send in Surrey, England, on Wednesday to reconnect with former and current inmates she previously met during a 2015 visit. She learned how some of the women are rebuilding their lives and families after being successfully rehabilitated and released.
Palace insiders say that Kate’s mission to help women and children in the early years had been partly inspired by a previous visit to Send in 2015. It and other experiences have contributed to her view that adults with problems can normally trace them back to childhood and often pass them on to their own children. Kate heard about the work done by the Forward Trust to support clients in improving their relationships with friends and families, including reuniting with children. She also spoke to women currently at the prison.
“It really shocked me when I came here last time how early the challenges were that you faced,” Kate told a group of former inmates, including three women she met in 2015 when they were serving sentences. “How early you could take it back.”
In the prison visits hall, sitting around a coffee table with mugs of tea and a cake, she talked to five ex-offenders about their childhood traumas — problems with alcoholic or absent parents, family breakdown, domestic abuse — and how they believed it had triggered their offending. She also had conversations with four women currently serving sentences at the prison who told her stories about parents separating, drink and drug addiction.
One current prisoner, Francesca, told Kate that she got on drugs and started offending after her parents split up. At Send, with the Forward Trust program, she has started to resolve many of her issues going back to childhood. “What they have done here has literally changed my life. It’s a miracle,” Francesca said. She added: “Coming to jail is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”
The royal mom said, “It’s so often I hear that. Why does it have to get to that point before people receive the help and support?”
She told the women: “I’m hugely passionate about trying to really help get into this crisis trying to help provide that prevention mechanism and that support system in our communities. Particularly that support in the early years of life.”
It was so nearly something, you know? All of that time and money and unlimited resources and unlimited access to the best scholars and advocates and research in the world. Think about what Kate could have done. Think about how powerful it would have been to actually put everything together in a comprehensive way, to talk about addiction and modern parenting and early childhood development and where resources could and should be deployed. Instead, we got a five-question survey and Kate saying vague words about how she’s keen to try to do something, maybe.
I also continue to take issue with the undercurrent of Kate’s nebulous thesis, which seems to be that kids who grow up in a crappy, poor family will turn out to be crappy people with tons of problems and kids who grow up in stable, happy, wealthy families will turn out fine. There is more nuance to the conversation and she hasn’t really found it? Maybe that’s what the survey is for, I guess.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Backgrid.
I still cant believe they launched that ‘survey’
your last two paragraphs say it all. This could have been “something.” And instead….we have a survey.
She’s looking dangerously thin.
She really does. I wonder if anyone in her life is trying to help her?
Agreed. We spend so much time running her down on here and actually a lot of things point to this lady possibly having a lot of struggles of her own. That includes her lack of work. I’m not trying to make excuses for her but what if this isn’t just laziness?
When I was really thin (from dieting/eating disorder) I had very low energy and difficulty concentrating. I genuinely worry for her.
We can criticize her for many things, but bodyshaming is not it.
She is. She did not look like this even a year ago.
I really like Kate’s skirt. I’m addicted to animal print. Any chance it’s an affordable brand?
I read somewhere it should be a Zara skirt.
But I could be wrong.
@Emily2 it’s a very common print. You can definitely find these types of skirts just about anywhere
This is all getting too weird.
And has she ever dressed like that? All very odd.
honestly im not sure myself. This is definitely something Meghan would wear. Down to the coat. Has Kate ever won something similar to this in the winter as well? I don’t really pay attention to her attire because they are often very dowdy. I wont be surprised if this IS the intention considering how she only noticeably started wearing a lot of trousers ever since Meg stepped into the scene. People want to excuse that it might not be the case but this is the same woman who finally re-wore her clothing the moment Meghan got so much heat for her clothes. This is the same woman/camp who was/were not happy about Meghan’s cookbook, and them that dumb and obvious plane PR.
As soon as I saw this I knew it was a Megan outfit.
I still think that survey was rushed out by the KP PR team without consulting any of the experts beforehand. The result r not going to be useful in any esp if ANYONE anywhere can fill it in.
The survey is for marketing, not data collection. The purpose is to engage the audience by asking questions they can answer and affirm what they already believe. The survey has obviously done its job because a lot of people are talking about it.
I mean, KP themselves stated the survey is meant to guide Kate’s future work on this isdue, so they are the ones presenting it as a data/ info finding mission.
You may be right. Another poster yesterday mentioned studies on how people can develop unconscious positive feelings toward someone perceived as asking a favor of them. This could just be a marketing ploy to further embiggen Kate. She is Diana 2.0 after all…she cares about the people and wants to be queen of their hearts.
That’s how marketing works. The survey makes people feel they have buy in so they stay engaged for phase two. I’m sure the next steps are already planned.
It is a mess of useless data, DU. I agree it was rushed out because they needed to do something. Quinn wouldn’t have put out something this disorganized and unfocused. All people are doing is laughing about it, which isn’t the kind of press they wanted.
**sighs** I hate it.
But also, and I know I’m going to get shredded for saying this… we dont know that this *isnt* something, this is the first phase of her roll out, we dont know what else is planned and maybe she doesnt know and submitted the survey so she could feel out where she was most wanted/needed. I think the biggest problem with her projects is lack of attention, she kind of jumps from part to part like she doesnt know what she wants to focus on. Maybe the survery will help her do that.
But also keep in mind I dont believe shes been studying this for 3 years or whatever everyone is saying, I think shes known where she wants to focus and she isnt an ideas person, like she needs help in that area and she kind of flitted from subject to subject until she kind of landed on this.
That having been said? Kate – get it together. You’ve been in this position too long to flop at this, you have all the resources you need now go get to work.
the issue though is that we’ve been hearing for 16 months about this project as Kate’s big initiative. If she wanted to find out where she was most needed, or where she should focus her efforts, she should have done the survey two years ago. This seems like the first step in the project, not the first step in the rollout of said project.
But, I agree with you that I don’t think she knows what to focus on and is kind of flitting from idea to idea. She should pick one narrow area and start with that. In my opinion, that’s one of the reasons Meghan’s projects are successful. She doesn’t pretend she’s trying to save the world. She wanted to help one group of women who had suffered a horrible tragedy, so she put together the cookbook. She wanted to help her charity Smart Works, so she put together the Smart Set. She picked groups/organizations that have a concrete goal (even the Hubb kitchen – the goal of “feeding their families” was pretty concrete) and picked a concrete project to help with that goal.
I think Kate, to the extent she is actively working on this at all, is going at it too big picture, and is unable to focus her attention/energies. She should have started with a much narrower focus.
The thing is, even if that’s the case, the survey as it’s worded won’t help guide her. The questions are so vague that it will be very difficult to draw anything meaningful from the results.
If she needs a steer, which I agree she does, she’d be better off speaking to people who work in the field or people who have done more focused studies and asking their advice. If she asked children’s charities what would make a big difference that they don’t have the connections or visibility for, that’s where she could have a real impact through her position.
I don’t see how the survey is going to help her find a direction at all.
The ‘Broken Britain/Early Years’ theme was created by Catherine Quinn because she needed something for Kate. Rushed, three days before the completed Together Cookbook landed, because Kate had done nothing in the seven years prior.
This isn’t driven by Kate’s interest in the world, because she has no interest beyond her tiny circle. Quinn tried to make a massive umbrella project, she gave up on Kate and the KP staff, and left because she wanted to accomplish something in the charity world.
At least she’s trying something different
I believe the reason she hasn’t realized the nuances of the research (that being poor doesn’t automatically equal trauma, for instance) is because she isn’t that interested in the nuances. Maybe she isn’t nuanced as a person; I don’t know. It’s a lot easier when life is black and white and you can operate from that space. Once you start seeing the nuances and start to understand the complicating factors, it is harder to put your head around it all. People who see the grey are reading and studying and synthesizing; they don’t get their information solely from a one-page briefing sheet before they walk into a carefully orchestrated meet-and-greet. I don’t know if Kate is as lazy about her thought-work as she is about her appearances and patronages, but I imagine there is probably a consistency there that isn’t that surprising.
@Noodles you know what’s sad? I actually think that this is Kate caring/working. Like she actually think she is doing a lot of work. It is not farfetched to think so. This is the same girl who really did not do much in uni and after it; not to mention that she is upper class. Just because she is not part of the set does not mean she understands what it’s like being a commoner. She’s still someone whose lived her entire life in privilege.
Very well said, Jess.
Is she naturally this thin? That’s all I’ve got. She can visit the moon, and she’d still find a way to make it dull af.
I agree With Kaiser. There’s an unspoken under current in what she’s promoting. There are so many variables in how someone turns out in life. There are shades of gray and nothing is clear cut black and white. I’ve known people from good loving stable homes, with every advantage and they’ve turned out to be the crappiest people….many got hooked on drugs and spiraled out of control. And some people came from the worst home environments and went on to get good educations and live normal stable lives. It’s not all or nothing like this survey seems to make it seem.
Why is she trying to be an academic? Carole should know that Di didn’t go down that route! Kate should have done an art therapy initiative instead since she draws and is interested in photography. Host an annual contest open to all the children in the kingdom to design the logo for ‘Kate’s Keen Koloring Kontest.” The winner’s logo is adopted and gets a cash prize, tuition for extracurricular art school and a visit to Buckingham Palace. It would be more of a concrete initiative, draw children in and be more up Kate’s alley.
And yeah, she’s way too thin.
That sounds like a good idea. Or visiting nurses, which I’ve seen blurbs about how visiting nurses for the first two years improves outcomes incredibly. Or adopting/adapting something like Dolly Parton’s books every month. Or or or. So many options and the time and space in which to do it.
She is trying to help people. She has got herself out of London. From small beginnings…
Come absolutely nothing when we’re talking about Kate. This whole BB theme an obvious, last-minute creation from Catherine Quinn. They were facing down the Together cookbook launch, and Kate had nothing to show for seven years of being a royal. Quinn thought up ‘kids, Kate, helping kids’ and we got the blatant leak to the Fail three days before Meghan’s completed project hit.
Quinn tried hard with Kate for two years. She re-scheduled events Kate kept cancelling, making it look like Kate was beginning to show up. But all she had to work with was Kate, who isn’t interested in the royal role and certainly not interested in working. Quinn gave up and left, with the statement that she wanted to accomplish something in the charity world. She couldn’t do that with Kate, because Kate is Kate.
She must be positively knackered after all the work she’s done this week. I can feel another holiday coming on. ✈️
So what she’s saying is that her husband is a crappy person. Noted.