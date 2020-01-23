Thomas Markle: ‘I’m in my senior years now — it’s time to look after Daddy’

I basically first learned about Thomas Markle’s existence in the spring of 2018, in the weeks leading up to Meghan and Harry’s wedding. During all of the shenanigans with Thomas getting paid to stage photos, then faking a heart attack and then spending months selling interviews bashing his daughter, an image of Thomas Markle’s mental illness and his abusive tendencies began to form. For the most part, I’ve considered him a nasty old dirtbag who is highly suggestible, or a stone-cold sociopath who will just say whatever script is before him as long as he gets paid. But after reading these quotes from Ol’ Toxic Tom, I have to say… I’m profoundly and deeply disturbed by this man’s pathology. He is absolutely disgusting.
Meghan Markle’s dad has bragged about his plans to continue cashing in on her, saying “the royals owe me” — and telling his daughter, “It’s time to look after Daddy.” Thomas Markle, 75, admitted on an upcoming UK documentary that he is still making money off photos he staged with a paparazzo, even though they humiliated his daughter just days before her 2018 royal wedding — and that he lied to Prince Harry about his involvement.
“Absolutely. Those pictures will sell forever,” he told the doc, “Thomas Markle: My Story,” according to clips shared with the Mirror. Now the estranged dad — who has never met his royal grandson, Archie — has no qualms about demanding cash for interviews, including the one he was giving for the Channel 5 documentary, the report says.
“I’m going to defend myself and I’m going to be paid for it. I don’t care,” he told the Channel 5 documentary, the Mirror said. “At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me. What I’ve been through I should be rewarded for.”
He said Meghan had always told him she would “take care of me” when he got older. “I’m in my senior years now — it’s time to look after Daddy,” he reportedly told the documentary team.
Still, Thomas felt like he was the victim when his daughter wrote him a letter about the pain his no-show caused her — one he later shared with the British paper the Daily Mail. He says he only did that after Meghan’s friends banded together to attack him in a separate story, according to the Mirror. “They dissed me, calling me a liar,” he said — in the same interview where he had just admitted lying. “Now it’s become an organized defamation of me,” he said. “So I felt I had to defend myself, so I published part of the letter.”
“At this point, they owe me. The royals owe me. Harry owes me, Meghan owes me… I’m in my senior years now — it’s time to look after Daddy.” I am so disgusted and horrified, I barely have words. I’m beyond arguing that the British reporters are giving Thomas Markle talking points. He actually really thinks this way. He really is this disgusting and abusive. And let Samantha or any of his other children “look after Daddy” you f–king psycho.
I saw the quotes on twitter last night and just…..he’s disgusting.
At least he’s making it clear why Meghan doesn’t have a relationship with him.
This guy is my mother. I get tears in my eyes just thinking about it.
My mother as well. I’m sorry you’re part of the club no one asked to be in.
This guy isn’t all that unusual. I’ve met so many parents, particularly fathers who firmly believe that their children owe them for whatever during their childhoods. They believe that they should be repaid and looked after. In fact in some cultures, it’s the norm.
Me a-hole rage monster father who verbally abused and terrified me, my sister and my mother for years is like this.
You owe me.
And still doesn’t get WHY I cut him out of my life. Only few people really understand why.
This man has no decency or shame.
It speaks volumes as to the great person Doria Ragland must be.
Does it?
It does
Thomas is pond scum. Doria was married to him. And not selling your kids out should be the default for any parent. I do think Doria seems like a loving mother and overall good person who works hard and keeps to herself. But using the logic that she is that, because Thomas, her ex, is a rat? Yeah that makes no sense, sorry.
Yes. It does.
What makes it obvious that Doria is a great parent is the way Meghan turned out. Because she taught her daughter that service to others is important. Because she gave her daughter the fortitude to walk away from toxic people when they mean you harm. Yes, she married this monster when she was 23 years old and didn’t stay with him for a terribly long time. People like this lull you into thinking they are human. All in all it appears Doria figured him out fairly quickly and got away.
@BEKINDBEKINDBEKIND I really feel bad for Meghan and Doria plus Harry. What a terrible man to be related to.
What a selfish, selfish man. I can’t imagine why anyone would make a documentary about someone so despicable.
He has released childhood pictures of Meghan to the DM – that so horrible!
Jesus, the evil is real.
The tabloids have him over the cliff edge and I see he is still spouting the same lies. He’s still going on about selling FB shares to pay for her first wedding when it’s public record that FBs public IPO didn’t happen until several month so AFTER that wedding. So he wouldn’t have had any shareable to sell unless he was one of the few mega rich private investors.
He won’t go to court. He’s full of hot air and will pull out at the last min faking another heart attack. When that happens the UK tabloids will turn on him and they will bury him. They know he’s been lying all along.
And yes it’s always been about the Monday, status and attention. He’s been denied all 3 and is attacking because he’s bully who is trying to bully everyone into giving him what he thinks he’s entitled to.
Oh my god this man is disgusting. My heart breaks for Meg being surrounded by all these toxic people. People who are supposed to be her family. Shes such a beautiful human being and doesn’t deserve this treatment.
My hope is that both her and Harry seek both legal counsel and therapy to rid themselves of all these toxic people.
Your children owe you nothing.
Is he asking his other children for a pay out? No, just the one in the middle of a media frenzy.
He is the only one responsible for his current financial standing.
Reap what you sow. If you develop a healthy relationship with your children, they’ll most likely assist you in your old age. But it’s certainly not an obligation.
Exactly. I hope That I have The ability to assist my parents when they need it down the road because they deserve it. Not because they are my parents but because they were the best parents. Involved, dedicated, funny, self sacrificing. Also, they have no expectation of it. So nobody to blame but your own narcissistic ass, Tommy.
He chose the one with money and keep him (in)famous!
Thing is: if he had kept quiet and not opened his mouth and instructed his kids to do the same, Meghan would have probably thought about supporting him.
But nah his greed got to him. Had all those pictures yet 16k is the best he got for them. Hope he invests because he’s never going to get any more for it
I think he is a disgusting human being. All Meghan & Harry asked him to do was not talk to the press or the tabloids. Since the moment the engagement was announced he has never stopped talking. He continues to sell his daughter out for money. Why? Because of his fragile little ego. The Royal family has said nothing, Meghan & Harry has said nothing since the wedding. He states that he needs to defend himself. Against what? No one forced you to give interviews. No one forced you to behave they way you have done. No one forced you to throw your daughter under the bus. If the press perceives you in a negative way, you only have yourself & your other daughter to blame. If he were my father and he betrayed me like this, I would never speak to him a again. I say good riddance. He will die a lonely old man and that is all on him.
Didn’t he deny staging those photos? I guess he’s admitting it now. He’s gross.
I can’t believe there are people who have sympathy for him after seeing that and think Meghan should make amends. Every time he opens his mouth he gets worse. Good for her for cutting contact.
Creepy, manipulating, toxic, gross, trashy, cheap, deadbeat.. just some of the words that came to mind when reading his comments. When is it enough?
So…Gross…
“You will never get the truth out of a narcissist. You will only get a version of events where they are portrayed as a hero or a victim”
It’s as true for our president as it is for TM.
@stripe those words are so very true. Having foolishly gotten involved with someone who turned out to be a raging narcissist I have lived that scenario. My best advice to Meghan is to run, fast and far, and don’t look back. Sadly there will always be deluded people who actually believe the lies this creep is spouting.
I have no words.
He is vile. But as someone wisely said on Twitter: We should all stop giving him the attention he so desperately craves. He is harassing and abusing his daughter, and by writing stories about him we are also amplifying the abuse.
How Meghan has survived this nightmare I will never know, but I really hope she has some good people around her that shield and protect her from the hate her father and half-sister are spewing. Hopefully Harry and Doria help her keep her sanity in all of this. I can’t imagine what I would do if this was my dad.
Just like the RRs, everything they had on Meghan has already been thrown in her face. There are no more stones to throw and these mfers are really out here showing their arses because they know it.
Richard Palmer, that waste of a birth canal journey, only got a 100 or so likes when tweeting about thee other royals and started talking about the Sussexes just to get more likes.
The real tragedy here is that this man has basically told his other grandchildren, ‘you have no monetary value, so I’m not wasting time on you.’
Can’t believe there are people who say Charles shouldn’t support his son and yet in the same breath say that Meghan should pay her dad
my heart aches for Meghan. To have a parent betray you like this in such a public manner had to be traumatizing. Children do not owe you for being a decent parent. I can’t wait for the day Meghan is free of this man forever.
Shame on him and the tabloids that print his nonsense.
I’m so disgusted by Thomas and Meghan’s sister. They’re awful. Really hoping karma comes HARD for them both. It’s so obvious that they’re consumed by jealousy. I wish the media would stop wasting their time speaking to these trash bags; this is only further proof that M&H were right to break away–the media only drags up Meghan’s father and sister because its scandalous and hurtful.
This ass is so disgusting in so many levels. He just makes me want to vomit. I can hardly imagine how his daughter feels. Ugh.
True words spoken!
Jog on, moron. He is a despicable, vindictive loser. To quote Ivanka Trump’s ex- (still?) boyfriend, “[Thomas and Samantha Markle] are pieces of scum.” He said it all in three little words: “I don’t care.” And that’s why Meghan and Harry don’t care. He was another method of attack the press used against Meghan, and no one, except her husband, lifted a finger to help her. The only good thing is that he doesn’t look well enough to be around for too much longer. Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry can smile, hold their heads up and forge a new, happy life for themselves.
Why do you keep posting about about this toxic POS? He needs to be ignored.
He is a monster.
Holy crap this man. I don’t even think I would take him on as a patient. He has no interest in working through his issues, just compounding them.
pernicious self-absorbed waste of a human.
I hope that Megan can find a way to shut her father down. The relentless attacks on her and her family are unbelievable. Scary to watch, makes me wonder if I’ll ever be able to successfully sever the connection to the narc in my ordinary life, I assumed $$$ would make all the difference. Doesn’t seem like having financial and legal resources is making it better for her….? I really thought high end lawyers could shut it down.
what kind of brutal being is this man? with this pathetic victim voice. i only now realize who toxic people are – his face should be in an encyclopedia under the term toxic person. he calls them embarrassing yet is not able to look at himself. i’m for boycotting everything he ever says. that’s the only reason why i came to comment. I know it makes no sense to comment and call to stopping it but is there any way we can just ignore him?
He’s disgusting. You want to be taken care of? Don’t betray your daughter!