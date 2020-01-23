“Rest in peace, Mr. Peanut, he died so Wesley Snipes could live” links

Mr. Peanut is dead and I don’t know how to feel? RIP. Also, how much did Wesley Snipes get paid for this? [SeriouslyOMG]

The Lodge looks terrifying, do not want. [OMG Blog]

Alicia Vikander’s Louis Vuitton look is… not quite right. [RCFA]

Here’s a trailer for Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. [LaineyGossip]

Gwyneth Paltrow can’t/won’t shut up about her vagina candle. [JustJared]

My nemesis Laura Dern wore a tragic outfit in Santa Barbara, haha. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Adam Schiff, American hero? [Pajiba]

Billy Eichner playing Matt Drudge? I’m into it. [Dlisted]

Channing Tatum & Jessie J are back together. [Jezebel]

Just a reminder, Donald Trump despises gay people. [Towleroad]