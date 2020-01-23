“Rest in peace, Mr. Peanut, he died so Wesley Snipes could live” links
  • January 23, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Mr. Peanut is dead and I don’t know how to feel? RIP. Also, how much did Wesley Snipes get paid for this? [SeriouslyOMG]
The Lodge looks terrifying, do not want. [OMG Blog]
Alicia Vikander’s Louis Vuitton look is… not quite right. [RCFA]
Here’s a trailer for Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. [LaineyGossip]
Gwyneth Paltrow can’t/won’t shut up about her vagina candle. [JustJared]
My nemesis Laura Dern wore a tragic outfit in Santa Barbara, haha. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Adam Schiff, American hero? [Pajiba]
Billy Eichner playing Matt Drudge? I’m into it. [Dlisted]
Channing Tatum & Jessie J are back together. [Jezebel]
Just a reminder, Donald Trump despises gay people. [Towleroad]

senor peanut

2 Responses to ““Rest in peace, Mr. Peanut, he died so Wesley Snipes could live” links”

  1. Vava says:
    January 23, 2020 at 11:31 am

    RIP, Mr. Peanut.

  2. Nottoday says:
    January 23, 2020 at 12:51 pm

    I was just thinking yesterday what must it be like for those Impeachment Managers to go do their jobs knowing the game is rigged…knowing that over half the senate have no intention whatsoever of listening to the facts. God bless Adam Schiff for BRINGING IT. His quote of Benjamin Franklin, “A republic if you can keep it.” Phew! Made me cry.

