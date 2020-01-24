Michelle Williams hasn’t taken a job since ‘Fosse/Verdon’ & won’t work in 2020

Michelle Williams and Thomas Kail have attended the Golden Globes and SAG Awards with each other. And we still don’t really know if Kail is divorced yet? He was married when he started up with Michelle last year, although no one really knows when and how it happened, jut that Michelle and Kail worked together on Fosse/Verdon. Her marriage fell apart in spring 2019. I assume his did too, but who knows. Michelle is already in the second trimester of her pregnancy, and we’ve heard that she hopes to marry Kail before the baby comes as well. Not only that, she plans to take a bunch of time off aka maternity leave.

Taking a step back! Michelle Williams hasn’t accepted any 2020 acting roles ahead of her and Thomas Kail’s baby’s arrival. “I haven’t taken a job since [Fosse/Verdon.] I have something else I have to go do,” the pregnant actress, 39, told Us Weekly and other reporters while touching her baby bump at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19. “I’ll be home, but it’s a hard act to follow.” The Dawson’s Creek alum, who won the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series on Sunday for her role as Gwen Verdon in the FX show, opened up about the “challenging” project. “I’ve never played somebody that age before of someone from 30 to 64,” the Montana native explained. “There was singing, dancing. It was such a feast and knowing where to go from here, I feel a little bit stuck. Like, I want that job again. Like, Gwen in her 60s or something. I miss it.”

[From Us Weekly]

I know this is about maternity leave and we’re supposed to be like “Michelle won’t be in front of a camera for two years!” But I can’t help but think that every project she’s been offered since Fosse/Verdon is probably a big downer. She really did have so much to DO in that miniseries and now what? She’s supposed to audition to play “the girlfriend” of a superhero who is in the movie for only 10 minutes? No. So of course she’s taking a break, because she’s not going to get another role like Gwen Verdon for some time. And because of the baby.