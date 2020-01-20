Thomas Markle says, without irony, that Meghan & Harry are ‘cheapening’ monarchy

If you ever want to feel your blood pressure spike, go through our Thomas Markle archives and just remind yourself just how awful he is. Thomas Markle is the dictionary definition of a toxic parent, a narcissist who uses his platform to abuse his adult daughter. Thomas still wants to party like it’s 2018, when he was getting paid big-time to set up “paparazzi” photoshoots and give endless interviews smearing his daughter. Thomas and his actions are at the heart of Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday – Thomas sold Meghan’s letter to be published by the MoS, and that whole catastrophe showed (again) why Thomas is a serial liar and an abusive, toxic man. Last week, the British press made a big deal about how Thomas could come to the UK to “testify against Meghan.” To which I say, bring it on. Thomas’s story falls apart under mild questioning. Anyway, Toxic Tom is hellbent on just being the f–king worst, which is why he ran (waddled) to give a fresh interview in the wake of Sussexit.

The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father has spoken in depth for the first time about the Megxit crisis – and accused his daughter of ‘cheapening’ the Royal Family and throwing away ‘every girl’s dream’ for money. In a TV documentary, Thomas Markle describes Meghan and Harry’s behaviour as embarrassing, says they are ‘turning into lost souls’ and, in a reference to a discount American supermarket giant, adds: ‘They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on.’ He added: ‘This is not the girl I raised.’ He tells the Channel 5 documentary: ‘When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn’t be doing this.’ The 90-minute documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, explores the background to what it calls his ‘complicated’ relationship with his daughter and their dramatic fallout in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He says: ‘With Meghan and Harry separating from the Royals… it’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away… it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.’ And referring to their refurbished home at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, he says: ‘Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn’t enough for them… it is kind of embarrassing to me.’ Mr Markle, who has not spoken to the Duchess since before the wedding, which he missed because of heart surgery, says he believes their relationship is now beyond repair. He tells the programme: ‘I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now, and in light of what I’m saying now she probably won’t, or Harry for that matter. But I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point. I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Imagine being this hypocritical toad and actually saying the words “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby” on camera. I’ve felt for some time now that Thomas Markle is basically an “actor for hire” for the British tabloid media, in that they just write out a script or talking points for him and he sits there and recited the script on camera or on the record. It’s just pathetic from start to finish and look at that, my blood pressure just spiked. Disgusting piece of trash. I hope Meghan deals with him BIG TIME in the coming months.