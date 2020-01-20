Thomas Markle says, without irony, that Meghan & Harry are ‘cheapening’ monarchy

If you ever want to feel your blood pressure spike, go through our Thomas Markle archives and just remind yourself just how awful he is. Thomas Markle is the dictionary definition of a toxic parent, a narcissist who uses his platform to abuse his adult daughter. Thomas still wants to party like it’s 2018, when he was getting paid big-time to set up “paparazzi” photoshoots and give endless interviews smearing his daughter. Thomas and his actions are at the heart of Meghan’s lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday – Thomas sold Meghan’s letter to be published by the MoS, and that whole catastrophe showed (again) why Thomas is a serial liar and an abusive, toxic man. Last week, the British press made a big deal about how Thomas could come to the UK to “testify against Meghan.” To which I say, bring it on. Thomas’s story falls apart under mild questioning. Anyway, Toxic Tom is hellbent on just being the f–king worst, which is why he ran (waddled) to give a fresh interview in the wake of Sussexit.
The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father has spoken in depth for the first time about the Megxit crisis – and accused his daughter of ‘cheapening’ the Royal Family and throwing away ‘every girl’s dream’ for money. In a TV documentary, Thomas Markle describes Meghan and Harry’s behaviour as embarrassing, says they are ‘turning into lost souls’ and, in a reference to a discount American supermarket giant, adds: ‘They are turning it [the Royal Family] into a Walmart with a crown on.’ He added: ‘This is not the girl I raised.’
He tells the Channel 5 documentary: ‘When they got married they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the Royals and to represent the Royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. This is one of the greatest long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby… they shouldn’t be doing this.’
The 90-minute documentary, Thomas Markle: My Story, explores the background to what it calls his ‘complicated’ relationship with his daughter and their dramatic fallout in the run-up to her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. He says: ‘With Meghan and Harry separating from the Royals… it’s disappointing because she actually got every girl’s dream. Every young girl wants to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away… it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.’
And referring to their refurbished home at Frogmore Cottage near Windsor Castle, he says: ‘Apparently $3 million and a 26-room home isn’t enough for them… it is kind of embarrassing to me.’
Mr Markle, who has not spoken to the Duchess since before the wedding, which he missed because of heart surgery, says he believes their relationship is now beyond repair. He tells the programme: ‘I can’t see her reaching out to me, especially now, and in light of what I’m saying now she probably won’t, or Harry for that matter. But I think both of them are turning into lost souls at this point. I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for.’
Imagine being this hypocritical toad and actually saying the words “They are destroying it, they are cheapening it, making it shabby” on camera. I’ve felt for some time now that Thomas Markle is basically an “actor for hire” for the British tabloid media, in that they just write out a script or talking points for him and he sits there and recited the script on camera or on the record. It’s just pathetic from start to finish and look at that, my blood pressure just spiked. Disgusting piece of trash. I hope Meghan deals with him BIG TIME in the coming months.
But didn’t he refer to the royal family as a “cult” not all that long ago? How his story changes whenever he’s presented with an opportunity to trash his daughter.
He absolutely did! Hypocrite! The royal family is a “cult” but all of a sudden it’s the greatest institution that ever lived?! He’s vile! I wonder how much he got paid for the interview.
This dude needs to keep his BIG nose out of what is not his business. His daughter has reason’s why she does not want anything to do with him. Or the rest of that family, as well.
Oh STFU you despicable bloated POS.
And I’m sure they gave him some talking points before he went on.
That comment from Thomas Markle really is ironic.
I, too, have a narcissistic trash father. Well, both my parents are. This is totally the sort of thing they’d do if I had any level of fame. Instead, they just refuse to allow me access to childhood items and gifts from relatives, threaten to take my children, and say really crude things to me. After everything Thomas Markle has done, I’m sure Meghan barely has the emotional energy to muster up much of a reaction. Keep on digging that hole, Thomas. You won’t get the reaction and attention from her you desperately want.
My mom and sister too. I swear I get slightly triggered whenever I see an article about him – my mom and sis would do exactly the same.as he does if I was famous. If I was rich they’d be trying to milk me for every dime, saying they are owed. Actually, they do that anyway. Stay strong Sophie, keep those toxic parents out.
I’m sure Meghan will deal with toxic Tom through the lawsuit with the papers, but in the end as long as they give him a platform, he will never stop. It’s what people like him, my mom, your parents do. We have to work and try not to let their vile behaviour destroy us.
I’ve got so many toxic family members it’s insane.
UGH. Not him again.
I hope this lawsuit finds a way to punish him. Imagine hating your own daughter this much.
If the media want to continue paying these shit-heaps for their worthless opinions, what can we do? It would be merciful if this abusive POS just passed in his sleep. The other two will get theirs too. I just hope we get to watch.
What are the chances that Pa Markle received cash/’incentives’ to appear on TV?
And people are surprised MM is estranged from most members of her family?
Yes! I hope every person who screamed that it was Meghans fault for not trying harder with him watches this. THIS is who he is. THIS is why Meghan doesn’t have a relationship with him. Believe people when they draw boundaries.
Yikes. Why does this mess continue saying terrible things if he knows it’ll push Meghan and Harry further away?? What a loon.
Because he wants to abuse them into compliance with his wishes. Narcissists aren’t smart.
Isn’t his son a felon or in jail? Maybe he should spend some time working on his other children. Of course then nobody would be paying him or giving him attention. Also I am pretty sure Meghan’s mother did most of the “raising” which is why she is a class act and not liker her half sister. At least his relevancy will wain when they are no longer part of the royal family. I wish this guy was younger so Harry could punch him in the mouth
Age is of no consequence. If you act a fool, you get punched in the mouth. That’s my philosophy anyway.
When the people who hate the Duchess for having the audacity to be the Black woman that a prince fell in love with look in the mirror, they should see this man’s face. THAT’S who they are. They might not be as malignant or as horrible, but Thomas Markle (and Piers Handling) is the poster-boy for all of those who want to tear Meghan Markle down. Hate is NEVER pretty.
We all have family members like this, might not be immediate family but weve all got them on a front porch somewhere flappy their gums as the community walks by and hears their bullshit.
Obviously every word out of his mouth is a goddamn mess, but I’m just going to focus on one thing he said, that Meghan is throwing away every girl’s dream (giant eyeroll.)
THIS is every girl’s dream you idiot, to have a husband that loves and supports you and stands up to toxic family and traditions. This is the damn dream!
My husband took some time to learn to be able to stand up for what he wants with his fam and is still working on it, meanwhile I was blamed as the machiavellian woman not letting him see his family because we split xmas in half and other horrible transgressions, like existing. Once he stood up to them our own communication and relationship became stronger too.
It is so awesome to see H&M stand up to bullies and put up boundaries with their fam, what a great example they’re setting. Her piece of $#!+ dad can stay mad.
I have to correct you though. Not every girl’s dream is to get married.
True that, @ME. But if she does get married, she damn well would rather have a Harry than a Thomas for sure. And it wouldn’t matter if he was a prince or not.
@ MsIam
Ofcourse ! Or SHE might want a MEGHAN not a Harry ! Let’s not forget our LGBTQ friends.
“THIS is every girl’s dream you idiot, to have a husband that loves and supports you and stands up to toxic family and traditions. This is the damn dream!”
Pretty much, spot on. I might have dreamed of becoming a princess… between ages 4 and 8. I don’t think the vast majority of functioning adult women would really WANT to be a princess in the realistic sense. It’s not like it is in children’s books, and anyone who thinks it is like that is delusional. A lot of PEOPLE would 100% throw away that royal family nonsense for a partner who loves and supports them. I mean, lets be honest, Harry threw it away himself.
Besides what a terrible person and father he is I really take issue with the plot point that she’s throwing away every girls dream. GOOD. F that old story. Don’t take dreams that are forced on you and come with pain and punishment. Honestly exactly why she should be leaving- show the world your worth as a woman isn’t in the stereotypes you’ve been given.
I have heard rumblings about how Piers Morgan might be in serious trouble with M&H’s lawsuit against the press. Anyone know anything about this?
I hope they nail him to the floor. He is the poster boy for white male privilege anger and I want to see him held accountable for his slander and abuse of press against Meghan.
If he is, dollar bet is he KNOWS that Bad Dad faked the heart attack and coached him in the interviews. I still bet Evil Papa Smurf tried to blackmail the royal family for no more interviews. Piers probably put him up to that too.
Yes Piers’ current& former papers are being sued by Harry& Meghan& Harry’s phone hacking actions covers time when Piers was editor of the Mirror. Byline Investigates has interesting articles on these. A few current royal commentators like Katie Nicholls& Dan Wooten are named as at least getting stories via hacking. Harry’s action may allege Piers& his board were involved in hacking Diana& her associates before and after she passed.
Guardian has a good piece on this https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2020/jan/19/there-is-a-reason-why-royals-demonised-but-wont-read-all-about-it-prince-harry-meghan-markle
I think Piers and other editors are becoming more unhinged as it became clear that Harry and Meghan aren’t dropping the lawsuits.
As for Thomas he’s got a TV documentary coming. He’s owned by the tabloids- you can tell they coach him eg using chav which I doubt is commonly used by Americans& they bring him out to deflect or take up their side eg criticism that coverage is racist. Not sure how anyone can defend his behaviour.
Hope his silver coins are worth it.
Piers nearly lost it on Twitter this weekend after the announcement..he seemed to want to backtrack because he didnt realize he was losing his meal ticket. I do think that he tried to get with Meghan and she turned him down . .. his ego and nastiness is way too personal to be just gossipmongering.
I agree that Piers is way too personally involved. I hope he goes down with the lawsuit. He seems to be sh!tt!ng his pants.
On another note, Meghan’s father is the worst. Anyone who questions why she does not have a relationship with him just needs to look at this latest interview. What loving parent would ever say these things to the world?
Not only having to deal with a toxic parent who has no problem gaslighting his daughter and sell her out constantly to press, she also had to deal with abusive in laws, RR, courtiers, etc. it is no wonder Meghan has not had a mental breakdown. I pray both Meghan and Harry give a middle finger to all this and live a life of peace and happiness.
Why are people reaching out to him?
He was nothing to add and clearly he has no access.
He’s like Senator Lindsey Graham: he talks because he likes the sound of his own voice. Anything for attention.
I just don’t understand WHY Meghan’s mom married this man and had a child with him. WTF did she see in him? He’s a real piece of sh*t. The Royal family cheapened itself yearsssss ago dude. Your daughter actually brought some class to it.
Now that Meghan and Harry have stepped back and moved on, there is absolutely no need for Thomas Markle. If she never speaks to him again, it will be too soon.
I see Sky News went dumpster diving again. The man is pure trash. He’s emotionally abusing his daughter and Sky News is enabling him. But he’s speaking into the void because that place in Meghan’s mind and heart where she’s hurt by him has been walled off, sealed off forever. He can’t touch her ever again.
Mewling quim never seemed more appropriate.
Kaiser, your first sentence is so dead f*king on, that I really can’t add much more.
He uses the word ‘chavvy’ I didn’t think Americans used that word. Its a derogatory word here basically meaning trashy, coming from a council house and quite violent.
I’ve never heard an American use that before, I could be wrong, if not, I wonder if he was being coached on what to say….
Someone above suggested that he’s just being given a script and I think that’s spot on.
No American I know uses that word. Most likely he was coached on what to say. That man is a worthless POS.
Americans don’t use the word “chav,” “chavvy” etc. TrashDaddy’s use of the word “chav” and “she threw away every girl’s dream to be a princess” are indicators to me that he was coached by a British person on what to say. American girls don’t grow up aspiring to be a princess…we have no monarchy over here.
I see your point but Disney Princess type fandom is still a big thing for US girls. Don’t think Meghan back in the day was fawning over being rescued by a prince though—she was smart kickass and a feminist from an early age despite having this lump of a father who spent years on the set of the tacky misogynist sitcom Married with Children.
Good catch chavvy is not a word really used in America. From his scripted talking points or else from spending so much time with his UK tabloid handlers that he is picking up their lingo.
100% spot on. I’ve only got a vague definition in my head when I hear it. I wouldn’t use it to describe someone!
No American says “chavvy,” period.
What a toad. Go away.
He is terrible. I bet he is getting paid for the garbage, hope it comes out in the lawsuits!
BM is so sick for continuing to give this man a platform to abuse her.
Daddy Dearest again. Why would a father publicaly shame his daughter? Perhaps Thomas Markle should take a page out of Harry’s book and try to protect his family, rather spend time smearing them on TV and in the courts.
Wait, what?!?! There is a 90-minute-documentary coming about this trash man?!?!?!
Am I understanding that right?? That cannot be right??
How much money are they paying him? What photos were there left to sell??
Who are the people who would do a 90-minute-doc about this toxic trash man?!?