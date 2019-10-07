Thomas Markle tells the Mail that he never intended to release Meghan’s letter

We talk about this a lot in the latest episode of Gossip With Celebitchy (the one that’s out today, #32): the letter the Duchess of Sussex sent her father, Toxic Thomas Markle, about three months after her wedding. It’s important to keep in mind the timeline – Thomas Markle had organized photoshoots (then lied about them) before Meghan’s wedding. He was rude AF to Harry on the phone. He faked a heart attack to avoid the wedding. And then he spent months ranting and raving to media outlets about how Meghan and Harry were terrible people for not contacting him. Thomas Markle was still lying about whether Meghan had contacted him for months after he received her letter. Which is why that People Magazine cover story in February was so important: Meg’s friends revealed the existence and substance of Meghan’s letter, and that was what baited Thomas to sell the letter to the Mail on Sunday.
The existence of the letter exposed Thomas’s lies, and it also humanized Meghan – she had been in contact, she had tried to tell her dad what he needed to do to be in her life, contrary to all of the sh-t he had been saying for months. By exposing Meghan’s letter, Thomas exposed himself. And the kicker was that as soon as he sold the letter to the Mail on Sunday, Meghan contacted her lawyers and they began working on the lawsuit, which just got filed last week. The whole thing was orchestrated by Meghan brilliantly, and I say that with utter respect. She knew her dad was and is trash. She knew he wouldn’t be able to stop selling her out again, so she played him, and she played the media. But Toxic Tom still wants to say words and act pitiful. No one’s buying it. Toxic Tom ran to the Mail yet again to tell “his side” of why he sold her letter to the Mail.
He never intended to make the letter public: The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father has told how he kept her controversial letter secret for six months, never intending to make it public. But he felt he was forced to release some of its details when her friends ‘misrepresented’ its contents to an American magazine. Thomas Markle received the handwritten five-page missive via FedEx from Meghan’s Los Angeles business manager Andrew Meyer in August 2018. Deeply hurt, he vowed to keep it private.
Why he released the letter: ‘I decided to release parts of the letter because of the article from Meghan’s friends in People magazine. I have to defend myself. I only released parts of the letter because other parts were so painful. The letter didn’t seem loving to me. I found it hurtful.’ Mr Markle, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, said he was ‘devastated’ when the existence of the letter was made public. He is also angered by false claims that he asked for and received payment for releasing parts of the letter.
Meghan didn’t even ask how he was doing in the letter: Mr Markle was deeply hurt his daughter did not use her letter to enquire how he was doing after his heart attacks. ‘There was no loving message in there, nothing asking about my health, nothing from her saying, “Let’s get together and heal our differences.” When I opened the letter I was hoping it was the olive branch I’d longed for. I was expecting something that would be a pathway to reconciliation. Instead it was deeply hurtful. I was so devastated I couldn’t show it to anyone – and never would have, had it not been for the People magazine piece which meant I had to release portions to defend myself.’ Mr Markle still hopes a reconciliation with his daughter is possible: ‘I don’t recognise the person who wrote the letter but I still love my daughter. All it would take is one phone call and most of this craziness would stop.’
“The Duchess of Sussex’s estranged father has told how he kept her controversial letter secret for six months, never intending to make it public…” Yeah, we know. If he kept it private, he could continue to give interview after interview about how Meghan had FAILED TO CONTACT HIM. That was his story for months and months, even after he got the letter – that he had not heard one word from Meghan. He was keeping the letter private because he found it more profitable to lie about her. Plus, the content of the letter shows how Meghan was incredibly hurt by Thomas’s words and actions. If he revealed the letter, people might have sympathy for HER because of his unhinged, toxic and nasty behavior.
Also: the Mail continues to say that they’re not paying Thomas for these interviews. I’d be curious to know how much they’re paying him to license all of the personal photos they use in these articles though.
God he’s just such trash. But the people enabling him are even worse somehow.
Yes. And worst of the worst, Piss Morgan. Can they not sue him for something? Harassment? Maybe even sexual harassment? If he made any sexual offers to her at their meeting/date, surely his behaviour afterwards would constitute sexual harassment?
I so agree. He may be unbalanced yet people keep giving him airtime. They are much to blame. He is toxic old news. Wish he’d go to a canteena and drink some tequila and be quiet.
I really, really hate him. The way he spins everything to make her out to be the villain is so gross.
Thomas Markle is a bitter maggot. I don’t believe he’s unbalanced; he’s nasty and vindictive, and just arrogant enough to believe that some will buy his “grieved father” act. He’s odious, but look what happened. He’s (in)famous for being a spiteful twat. His vile and baseless rants bring in revenue for rags like the Mail on Sunday, who are happy to pay him for his pitiful drivel. ”He never intended to make the letter public”. Yet…he did exactly that.
Meghan set a brilliant trap and Thomas & Dailymail fell into it.
She writes him a letter, gets her friends to hunt about the letter, the media then picks it up and gets it from Thomas, media as usual then twists and attacks Meghan with selective portion of the letter and then checkmate. Meghan now has her court case.
This man is so full of cr@p it spills from his ears.
He abandoned his family and was a horrid father until his daughter became a potential source of fame and income.
Anyone who enables his cruelty is condoning abuse.
Meghan is a remarkable woman who has worked hard, treated people well and given back with grace and intelligence.
Her father and his extended family are leeches. By giving them oxygen, the tabloids teach other people how to abuse for fun and profit. Vile and disgustingly wrong.
Hear hear!!!
He’s such trash and a narcissist. “I’ve been talking shit and selling her out for months and never once did she ask in that letter how I was doing after my fake heart attack.”
This was brilliant of her, forcing him to publish that letter and it clearly worked because his ego was bruised after that People article.
Yeah and he only released parts of that letter because he knew the rest would expose him as the liar he is.
I feel so bad for Meghan. I cannot imagine being betrayed like this by a narcissistic parent in front of the world. She has been through at lot but his betrayal would cut the deepest if it were me. I really hope she’s going to therapy to work through all of this cause it has to be traumatic. As for her father, he’s a piece of sh*t I hope he rots in h*ll. He’s a narcissist who will never admit he’s wrong and Meghan has every right to cut him out of her life. He keeps saying “one phone call and this would all stop” made my skin crawl. He’s probably working with MoS to tape her phone call. I’m glad she hasn’t called him yet. Hopefully she never does.
As an adult child of a Narc Parent that ‘one call’ ish is all about power. It’s about re-establishing that he reigns supreme over her peace.
He knows what going AWOL around the time of her wedding did to her and still did not care. He knows that going to the press to gaslight her through the very people who tear her to shreds on a daily basis and he still does not care.
He knows that the other daughter and his toxic son have behaved appallingly towards Meghan and has never publicly denounced them, rather he has actually excused their behavior.
The whole Markle clan, the media and certain members of the RF have stuck their knives in her back at a time of joy (incl pregnancy) and she has had to carry on. Betrayal like that lives with you.
This man is truly toxic and regardless of media manipulation appears irredeemable. Meg needs to forget she ever had a father and never allow this man around Archie.
I’m sure the only way he’ll ever see Archie is through their Instagram like the rest of us. Thank god Meghan has one parent who isn’t complete trash. I wouldn’t wish a parent like him on my worst enemy. No one deserves the pain of parent only out for themselves and I’m sorry you had to deal with that.
The whole purpose of this interview is to lay the MoS defence. First off – “her friends brought up the letter so it was in the Public Interest to print this” (copyright doesn’t apply to Public Interest from what I’ve read) and secondly “Toxic Tom edited the letter not us – quote ‘ I decided to release parts of the letter…’ so it’s not our fault we are innocent”. I hope she cleans them out.
You are so right. I thought it was really weird for him to specify he only released extracts of the letter.
I hope she’ll win this case.
I will say this again for the umpteenth time. How do we know that the friends ever really spoke to People Mag about the letter and since when did they become a reliable source.
Rather I suspect the MoS made up the quotes and released them to People who ran with anything Royal, thereby allowing the MoS to appear to counter the alleged disclosure of her friends by printing excerpts of the letter.
They likely felt that would buy them out of jail in the event of a copyright strike. Also consider this before a claim is filed English law requires some sort of attempt to settle the issue post Clementi. That has all happened in the background so I suspect the MoS have stonewalled the Sussexes to drag out this saga for clicks,,,,
Genuine question: one of the points in Meghan’s favour for this lawsuit was that the Mail only published parts of the letter and thus changed the meaning. Do you think the fact that Thomas is now saying he “only released portions” could HELP the Mail i.e. they could argue that they only published the parts to which they had access from Thomas, not that they purposely didn’t publish it all?
Ugh, that’s an awful (and probably TRUE) thought.
Meghan own the copyright to the letter, it was published without her permission.
Yes, that is the overarching argument which I understand this does not affect, but there are other aspects of the lawsuit which I was wondering if they could be affected by this. As per Harry’s own statement:
“In addition to [the media's] unlawful publication of this private document, they purposely misled you by **strategically omitting select paragraphs, specific sentences, and even singular words ** to mask the lies they had perpetuated for over a year.”
It’s unclear if Thomas omitted singular words, but I bet based on his statement he “omitt[ed] select paragraphs” at the very least.
Amy,
Those allegations are even worse for the Daily Mail because they are confessing that they didn’t receive permission from Meghan nor did they check to see if the content was accurate. Thomas could have written that letter himself and said it was from Meghan.
The Daily Mail is throwing crap at the wall and hoping something sticks. The new tactic I’ve seen today from the British press is Meghan may want to drop the lawsuit because her dad and friends will have to testify. I believe Meghan is well-informed about what may or may not happen. She will not be deterred by threats.
Lmfao I mean…..duh? The mail brought him in to lay their legal defense for him. I doubt he actually even said anything, they probably pre-wrote all of this and had him sign off on it.
No. Publishing parts of the letter actually works against them. Especially if it becomes clear that doing so furthered a narrative or agenda. Either use the defence in ‘good faith’ or not. No half measures.
Also @Amy it is a maxim of English law that those who come to equity must come with ‘clean hands’. The slightest whiff of impropriety from the MoS will scupper their case. This is why they lose so often. Their legal fees are often factored as a risk into the advertising revenue generated from running a high profile story like this.
He was hoping she’d just brush his behavior under the rug and never call him out for it, and let him walk all over her boundaries, anything less than that will not be considered an olive branch or path to reconciliation. Even though she said if he stopped talking to the press, they could try to repair the relationship. Psych classes should include this guy in their lessons on narcissism.
I feel so sorry for Meghan. How can anyone be okay after what her family and the press has put her through?
I need to offer a moment of clarity. What is happening to Meghan is awful, but I believe that she has the resources and support to get through this. Her biggest challenges will be healing from the betrayal and not letting detractors steal her joy.
The truth is that millions of people around the world are estranged from their families. It’s not as uncommon as people like to think. Family members abusing and hurting one another is not new. Most people just don’t talk about it.
I am estranged from my family, so I understand to a certain extent what Meghan is going through. I can’t imagine going through what I have and having a national press corps scapegoating me as well.
I agree Claire. It’s horrible how this has been publicized and used as a way to hurt Meghan. I think that is what bothers me the most about Thomas. He’s allowing himself to be used in a smear campaign against his daughter. He’s an abuser who can’t stand to see his daughter happy. He’s trying to tear down Meghan simply because she won’t give him money and praise and attention. It’s sick.
Lettergate and Harry’s phone hacking are two different cases with one purpose: the tabloids will go to lengths to get gossip even commit a crime. In the latest Fail article Thomas wants one phone call to clear this up. Sure Jan. It still would be the issue of the conversation taped and sold to the Fail. Or the Fail listenening in and reporting it. Meghan is probably advised by her lawyers not to have contact with Dad. That’s one set of legal problems. The other is DM has compromat on Dad and threatened to have it released if he didn’t play ball. I’m surprised by the interview because it comes off as witness tampering to me. @Amy and @Jemima Leopard – DM ‘s goal is to throw Bad Dad under the bus.
Seems like Thomas Markle has been a terrible father to Meghan for years
HE PAID FOR PRIVATE SCHOOL, vacations with friends, congratulated her on her hit show, she wrote him a glowing father’s day post just in 2016 on her own blog about how he’s always been there for her.
This will ALL come out with this lawsuit. It’s quite hilarious you think this.
From what I’m seeing, most people don’t care about this story. The only ones trying to show support to Thomas are the internet trolls and a few members of the British press who are angry at Harry and Meghan. The media is trying to pretend that the whole world is interested in this drama, but that’s not true. The world is insane right now with more serious events happening daily. Meghan’s relationship with her father is none of our business and should not be talked about as if it affects the government or public policy.
I truly believe that Harry and Meghan will win their cases, and that’s why reporters are desperately trying to change public opinion. Tabloid reporters have abused their power for too long. It’s time they were held responsible for their abusive tactics.
I don’t believe a single word he says.
He is an abuser.
Her friends spoke about the letter because Thomas continued lying that he had no way of contacting Meghan, and their point was that Meghan wrote him and he replied.
Sometimes you have to cut your loses, and if Thomas think a phone call from Meghan will make everything OK, he really is delusional.
Words hurt, Thomas bumbling act is not fooling anyone with common sense.
There is a video with Meghan and back stabbing priddy, driving around before they left for College and they passed her father’s house and she told priddy not to stop, because she and her father were not getting along.
Meghan had no intention of introducing Harry to her father, Doria was in Canada and England spending time with Harry and Meghan. If she wanted she could have found a way to make it happen.
One of the stories that Thomas told that I believe, he told Harry he wanted to give a speech at the wedding and Harry told him to talk to Meghan, and she told him no, he was pissed that Elton John could sing three songs and he could not give a speech.
Apparently there was no mention of Thomas in any of the speeches.
Thomas is utter trash and the dm is using him to hurt his daughter but he doesn’t care at all.
He gives me severe off vibes – he’s creepy and I really do not like him at all.
I hope the DoS cleans out all the gutter press.
“All it would take is one phone call and most of this craziness would stop.” MOST of the craziness…. which bits of craziness do you want to keep Thomas?
Thomas is saying he will fly to the U.K. to testify about why he gave/sold the letter to the dailyfail, it would be great to put him on the stand, and let the lawyers have a go at him.
The dailyfail is trying to scare Meghan, about her father testifying for them, not going to work, if they bring him over, and he becomes ill, hope they know they’re responsible for him.
This will actually work against them. Because a good Barrister on cross would reveal the whole scheme of the MoS and Toxic Tom. The theatrics would destroy any credibility he had left.
A good Lawyer never puts a shoddy or unreliable witness on the stand. The only way I can see this happening is if the MoS orchestrate it for clicks but they would be heavily sanctioned by the judge. The risks are just too great.
He’s such a manipulative a-hole. The whole “just one phone call” – that’s such a clear manipulative power move. He wants her to make the phone call, he wants to be able to say that Meghan reached out, and he wants to be able to record it or have a reporter listening in. And of course it wouldn’t end there. Its never going to end as long as he is making money off this (and of course he’s making money off this somehow.)
At least we haven’t heard from the sister in a while.
Thomas is trash. The DM and MoS using him as a defense against the allegations is hilarious. He’s not slick or smart. If he were, they wouldn’t be in the position they are in. He has revealed every involvement with the paps and tabloids, but sure…put him out there with a story about the letter that doesn’t further prove the Sussexes’ claims against them.
I’m sure they made a deal with Deadbeat Sr. But I thought the parts that were printed help make Meghan’s case about reaching out to him after the wedding? Why would he send the parts that make her case and make him out to be a liar? That makes no sense to me. I think he sent the whole letter and the paper printed the parts they wanted. No way they would not want the whole letter and if they offered enough money I have no doubt Deadbeat would send it over.