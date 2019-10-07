“Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein ads are okay” links

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are starring in a new Calvin Klein campaign, which is mostly fine except Bieber has some fug tattoos. [Dlisted]
Are people going to watch Sam Mendes’ 1917? [LaineyGossip]
Adam Levine talks about why he left The Voice. [Just Jared]
Julia Roberts. Polo. Polka Dots. Pretty Woman. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump is screwing over the Kurds. [Pajiba]
Simone Biles is absolutely incredible. [Jezebel]
Judge says Donald Trump has to turn over his tax returns. [Towleroad]
Jersey Shore’s Ronnie needs to be in jail. [Starcasm]
Matt LeBlanc took a nice selfie with Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston. [Seriously OMG]
“Are people going to watch Sam Mendes’ 1917?” – people maybe not, but the academy hell yes. This movie screams “the academy award nominee”.
is it just me or are these two completely devoid of any sexual chemistry?
Are you saying the dead eyes look just doesn’t exude sensuality.
The way he is grabbing her arm makes me very uncomfortable.
What’s going on between Bieber’s legs? It looks like a portal to another dimension.
It took me 2 minutes to figure out what was going on there! He’s sitting on a TV…but could just as easily be another dimension from which no one shall return.
I thought it was one of those medical pads they give you for a home birth, that sops up liquid from your nether regions! ha ha!
That Ronnie stuff is so scary, that poor child needs CPS to step in and save her from these two people who clearly can’t put her first.
Very scary. I feel like that situation won’t end until someone is dead. I hope they get that baby out of there.
They have zero chemistry.
Did no one here watch last night’s SNL starring Phoebe Waller Bridge and Taylor’s swift? I wanted to read some reactions and opinions!
At first I thought Hailey was unattractive. But then I imagined her without him right there next to her, and I could see how beautiful she was.