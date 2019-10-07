“Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein ads are okay” links
  • October 07, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin are starring in a new Calvin Klein campaign, which is mostly fine except Bieber has some fug tattoos. [Dlisted]
Are people going to watch Sam Mendes’ 1917? [LaineyGossip]
Adam Levine talks about why he left The Voice. [Just Jared]
Julia Roberts. Polo. Polka Dots. Pretty Woman. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump is screwing over the Kurds. [Pajiba]
Simone Biles is absolutely incredible. [Jezebel]
Judge says Donald Trump has to turn over his tax returns. [Towleroad]
Jersey Shore’s Ronnie needs to be in jail. [Starcasm]
Matt LeBlanc took a nice selfie with Courteney Cox & Jennifer Aniston. [Seriously OMG]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin’s Calvin Klein ads are okay” links”

  1. Leriel says:
    October 7, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    “Are people going to watch Sam Mendes’ 1917?” – people maybe not, but the academy hell yes. This movie screams “the academy award nominee”.

    Reply
  2. Tanguerita says:
    October 7, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    is it just me or are these two completely devoid of any sexual chemistry?

    Reply
  3. Chelsey says:
    October 7, 2019 at 12:54 pm

    The way he is grabbing her arm makes me very uncomfortable.

    Reply
  4. Aeval says:
    October 7, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    What’s going on between Bieber’s legs? It looks like a portal to another dimension.

    Reply
    • Moneypenny says:
      October 7, 2019 at 1:11 pm

      It took me 2 minutes to figure out what was going on there! He’s sitting on a TV…but could just as easily be another dimension from which no one shall return.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        October 7, 2019 at 1:13 pm

        I thought it was one of those medical pads they give you for a home birth, that sops up liquid from your nether regions! ha ha!

  5. Jadedone says:
    October 7, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    That Ronnie stuff is so scary, that poor child needs CPS to step in and save her from these two people who clearly can’t put her first.

    Reply
    • Moneypenny says:
      October 7, 2019 at 1:14 pm

      Very scary. I feel like that situation won’t end until someone is dead. I hope they get that baby out of there.

      Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    October 7, 2019 at 1:15 pm

    They have zero chemistry.

    Reply
  7. Leah says:
    October 7, 2019 at 1:22 pm

    Did no one here watch last night’s SNL starring Phoebe Waller Bridge and Taylor’s swift? I wanted to read some reactions and opinions!

    Reply
  8. Cdog says:
    October 7, 2019 at 1:23 pm

    At first I thought Hailey was unattractive. But then I imagined her without him right there next to her, and I could see how beautiful she was.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment