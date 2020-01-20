Catherine Zeta-Jones in Julien X Gabriela at the SAG Awards: yikes or fine?

Catherine Zeta Jones came to the SAG Awards to support her husband, Michael Douglas, who was nominated for The Kaminsky Method. It feels like we barely see CZJ these days, but she turns out every so often at awards shows, mostly because Michael is nominated for stuff. So… when I can go months without seeing her, I’m always sort of startled by whatever new face work she’s gotten done. Last night, I was extra-startled. Lord, Catherine has done some THINGS to her beautiful face and I just don’t get it. Her gown was Julien X Gabriela – not very flattering, but this whole appearance was a tragedy from head to toe. Also: the cat-eye makeup is doing her no favors.
Helena Bonham Carter is three years older than Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53 to CZJ’s 50. Who would you rather look like, bonkers-but-untweaked HBC or tweaked CZJ? I mean. HBC was at the SAGs to gather up awards for The Crown. Olivia Colman didn’t bother to come, even though Olivia was nominated for The Crown AND Fleabag. HBC was joined by Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty. I think Helena looks a bit messy/kooky but we expect that from her.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Catherine is only 50?! She looks at least ten years older, my gosh.
I LOVE HBC but we’d be naive to think she is untweaked, I’m sure she’s had some excellent subtle work done
Yes she has, and her face looks great.
She doesn’t look too bad, I think the filler in her cheeks and the eyeliner are giving her squinty eyes
The hairstyle isn’t helping. If she had done soft Veronica Lake style waves it would have softened the more, ahem, striking parts of her face.
There was a blind story that went around when The Douglas’ were invited to a WH dinner during the Obama administration. The story goes that during the background checks it was discovered that CZJ Was 10 years older than she claimed. Not sure if any of that’s true but it certainly looks like it may be.
As for how she looked last night, my vote is yikes.
Jlo is also 50. I’d rather look like jlo anytime. She just look amazing. Little heavy on the bronzer but that washed off lol
I love that Helena stays true to her style no matter the circumstances. She looks great!
Whatever CZJ has going on, it looks uncomfortable.
Helena does look great – she looks healthy here, and that’s not always been true. Wish she would ditch the ugly shoes and try a different hairstyle but the dress is pretty. The blue is lovely.
CZJ is channeling budget Alexis Carrington Colby Dexter, step off and leave it to Joan Collins, the real MVP!
Ooh, What has she done to her beautiful face? Mine hurts just looking at hers. I don’t get why people do this. It ages them dramatically. A big yikes from me.
I don’t get the cut of CZJ’s dress. Move that deep plunge up a couple inches and you would have a much more flattering line. Where it is cut now just makes her look a little thick around the waist. She’s the rare person that can wear that silver and get away with it but it’s not cut to flatter.
Catherine’s shoes are too small.
CZJ looks all around uncomfortable. I kind of like the dress, though it’s not super flattering to her.
HBC is beautiful! Bonkers outfits aside, she’s always had the most delicate face. I found her beautiful in Fight Club and still do, to this day. <3 CZJ needs to lay off the fillers and the plastic surgery.
HBC is the most beautiful and most interesting actor by far! Always has been.
I think Cathrine and Victoria Beckham see the same “dermatologist” because they’re faces are morphing into each other’s.
I swear 5 minutes ago I was talking to Canadian colleague and he was telling me he really likes European films and TV series because “people look normal” .
I see CZJ and good Lord why.