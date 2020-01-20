Catherine Zeta-Jones in Julien X Gabriela at the SAG Awards: yikes or fine?

Catherine Zeta Jones came to the SAG Awards to support her husband, Michael Douglas, who was nominated for The Kaminsky Method. It feels like we barely see CZJ these days, but she turns out every so often at awards shows, mostly because Michael is nominated for stuff. So… when I can go months without seeing her, I’m always sort of startled by whatever new face work she’s gotten done. Last night, I was extra-startled. Lord, Catherine has done some THINGS to her beautiful face and I just don’t get it. Her gown was Julien X Gabriela – not very flattering, but this whole appearance was a tragedy from head to toe. Also: the cat-eye makeup is doing her no favors.



Helena Bonham Carter is three years older than Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53 to CZJ’s 50. Who would you rather look like, bonkers-but-untweaked HBC or tweaked CZJ? I mean. HBC was at the SAGs to gather up awards for The Crown. Olivia Colman didn’t bother to come, even though Olivia was nominated for The Crown AND Fleabag. HBC was joined by Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty. I think Helena looks a bit messy/kooky but we expect that from her.