Catherine Zeta-Jones in Julien X Gabriela at the SAG Awards: yikes or fine?

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Catherine Zeta Jones came to the SAG Awards to support her husband, Michael Douglas, who was nominated for The Kaminsky Method. It feels like we barely see CZJ these days, but she turns out every so often at awards shows, mostly because Michael is nominated for stuff. So… when I can go months without seeing her, I’m always sort of startled by whatever new face work she’s gotten done. Last night, I was extra-startled. Lord, Catherine has done some THINGS to her beautiful face and I just don’t get it. Her gown was Julien X Gabriela – not very flattering, but this whole appearance was a tragedy from head to toe. Also: the cat-eye makeup is doing her no favors.
SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Helena Bonham Carter is three years older than Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53 to CZJ’s 50. Who would you rather look like, bonkers-but-untweaked HBC or tweaked CZJ? I mean. HBC was at the SAGs to gather up awards for The Crown. Olivia Colman didn’t bother to come, even though Olivia was nominated for The Crown AND Fleabag. HBC was joined by Josh O’Connor and Erin Doherty. I think Helena looks a bit messy/kooky but we expect that from her.

SAG Awards Arrivals 2019

Helena Bonham Carter at arrivals for 26t...

Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Eri...

Photos courtesy of WENN.

18 Responses to “Catherine Zeta-Jones in Julien X Gabriela at the SAG Awards: yikes or fine?”

  1. LadyLou says:
    January 20, 2020 at 6:10 am

    Catherine is only 50?! She looks at least ten years older, my gosh.

    Reply
  2. OriginalRose says:
    January 20, 2020 at 6:37 am

    I LOVE HBC but we’d be naive to think she is untweaked, I’m sure she’s had some excellent subtle work done

    Reply
  3. Rbk says:
    January 20, 2020 at 6:40 am

    She doesn’t look too bad, I think the filler in her cheeks and the eyeliner are giving her squinty eyes

    Reply
    • Kiera says:
      January 20, 2020 at 6:54 am

      The hairstyle isn’t helping. If she had done soft Veronica Lake style waves it would have softened the more, ahem, striking parts of her face.

      Reply
  4. Sugarbunny says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:02 am

    There was a blind story that went around when The Douglas’ were invited to a WH dinner during the Obama administration. The story goes that during the background checks it was discovered that CZJ Was 10 years older than she claimed. Not sure if any of that’s true but it certainly looks like it may be.

    As for how she looked last night, my vote is yikes.

    Reply
  5. Jillybean says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:02 am

    Jlo is also 50. I’d rather look like jlo anytime. She just look amazing. Little heavy on the bronzer but that washed off lol

    Reply
  6. Charfromdarock says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:08 am

    I love that Helena stays true to her style no matter the circumstances. She looks great!

    Whatever CZJ has going on, it looks uncomfortable.

    Reply
    • josephine says:
      January 20, 2020 at 7:26 am

      Helena does look great – she looks healthy here, and that’s not always been true. Wish she would ditch the ugly shoes and try a different hairstyle but the dress is pretty. The blue is lovely.

      Reply
  7. Zapp Brannigan says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:12 am

    CZJ is channeling budget Alexis Carrington Colby Dexter, step off and leave it to Joan Collins, the real MVP!

    Reply
  8. Deanne says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:20 am

    Ooh, What has she done to her beautiful face? Mine hurts just looking at hers. I don’t get why people do this. It ages them dramatically. A big yikes from me.

    Reply
  9. josephine says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:24 am

    I don’t get the cut of CZJ’s dress. Move that deep plunge up a couple inches and you would have a much more flattering line. Where it is cut now just makes her look a little thick around the waist. She’s the rare person that can wear that silver and get away with it but it’s not cut to flatter.

    Reply
  10. Christina says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:32 am

    Catherine’s shoes are too small.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:35 am

    CZJ looks all around uncomfortable. I kind of like the dress, though it’s not super flattering to her.

    Reply
  12. Elena says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:47 am

    HBC is beautiful! Bonkers outfits aside, she’s always had the most delicate face. I found her beautiful in Fight Club and still do, to this day. <3 CZJ needs to lay off the fillers and the plastic surgery.

    Reply
  13. Eliza_ says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:53 am

    I think Cathrine and Victoria Beckham see the same “dermatologist” because they’re faces are morphing into each other’s.

    Reply
  14. Eleonor says:
    January 20, 2020 at 7:54 am

    I swear 5 minutes ago I was talking to Canadian colleague and he was telling me he really likes European films and TV series because “people look normal” .
    I see CZJ and good Lord why.

    Reply

