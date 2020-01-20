Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton: too mature & matronly for a 15-year-old?

Millie Bobby Brown is only 15 years old. Is that right? She turns 16 in a few weeks. We already know that she’s the breadwinner for her family. MBB has already lived enough life to make a really tragic memoir. Millie was in a matronly Louis Vuitton ensemble at the SAG Awards. This LV would have looked badass on Helen Mirren or Meryl Streep or Glenn Close. On a 15-year-old girl, it looks… well…*deep sigh*. I don’t think this is a case of “Millie trying to look older.” I think the fashion industry doesn’t know how to make clothes for young teenage girls, AND Millie’s stylist doesn’t know what to do with her.
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton. I love this? Beautiful color, pretty well tailored, it suits her and she looks very pretty. She has an LV contract, I’m pretty sure, and so she might get first dibs on stuff like this. She worked it too.
Gwendoline Christie in Rick Owens (I think). This whole look is a major MOOD. The volume of it, on a woman her height… it’s amazing. The idea behind women’s fashion is to be body-con, to be smaller, to take up less physical and emotional space. And here’s big, tall Gwendoline and her massive dress. Love her.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She looks 28-30. If she was aiming on this result- it’s a success!
Love the outfit. I would wear it in black or navy or sage green. But it is too old for her. Then again, she doesn’t look 15 anymore, no matter what she wears.
MBB looks about 30, it’s not just the clothes, the makeup and hair are aging her too.
I feel sad for her, she’s a girl put into adult situations and has the weight of being the breadwinner for her family.
With everything we know about what child stars go through, it makes me worry for her.
Whoa the way she dressed she looked WAY WAY older than 16. Definitely 30s. I was surprised to see the actual age. It’s weird because when we see a younger girl looking much older, it’s usually her makeup, work done etc but this legitimately was her outfit. Gorgeous outfit but not right for her AT ALL.
It’s also the lackluster styling. Her hair is dull and the necklace is too sedate. She doesn’t look like she’s having fun.
I thought she was Natalie Portman. Not looks like a 15 year d Natalie Portman, but actual 39 year old Natalie…
At first glance I thought it was Lea Michele…
Please get her another stylist!!!
Oh, Millie. You deserve way, way better than that. Loved Sophie and Gwen. Both of those looks have elements that could have made them NOT work, and yet they totally do work.
It’s fine, but definitely a little old for her. I wish she’d work with whoever styles Kiernan Shipka, she always looks great and age appropriate.
I agree. Kiernan seems to have a great team – or a great eye of her own – when it comes to finding something that’s age appropriate, but still fun.
I don’t even hate this on MBB, though. It’s not great, but it’s not bad either. Definitely makes her look older, but I think that’s strategic on her part. I think she’s partially afraid of type casting, and she’s making sure that she’s not looking like Eleven. I think if the jacket had been cropped down with even just a bit of a peplum it would have lightened the look SO much and made her look more fresh and young.
Shipka should be featured everyday everywhere as having the BEST style, and 100% age appropriate! I adore her style.
It’s a bad look but most of her looks aren’t great. She doesn’t seem to know how to style her clothes for her body and her age. Kinda like Margot Robbie, beautiful girl but her clothes never seem right for her imo.
Sophie Turner’s gown reminds me of the one worn by Superstar Barbie doll circa 1976.
She needs fresh glossier-style makeup and a fun stylist.