Kobe Bryant & his daughter Gigi passed away in a helicopter crash in California

During the US Open in New York last year, Kobe Bryant attended so many matches with one of his daughters, and they were both obsessively watching players like Coco Gauff and Serena Williams. It was a nice moment and nice memory I have of him – being an involved father, a retired basketball player, out there supporting female athletes and doing father-daughter activities for fun. Kobe and his daughter Gigi (Gianna) were on his private helicopter today in California. The helicopter went down. There were no survivors. Kobe Bryant has passed away at the age of 41 years old. His daughter Gigi was only 13. Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa and their three surviving daughters, Natalia, Bianca and Capri. From TMZ:
Kobe Bryant died in a helicoper crash in Calabasas Sunday morning … TMZ Sports has confirmed. Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when it went down. A fire broke out. Emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. 5 people are confirmed dead. We’re told Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.
Eyewitnesses also tell us that they heard the helicopter’s engine sputtering before it went down. As you can see, flames and smoke covered much of the scene from the wreck. The official cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
Kobe has famously used a helicopter to travel for years — dating back to when he played for the Lakers. He was known for commuting from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center in DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 chopper. KB is survived by his wife Vanessa. Together, they have four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. Kobe and Vanessa got married in 2001 after meeting in 1999.
Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash … reps for Kobe tell TMZ Sports. She was 13. We’re told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice when the crash occurred. The Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.
Kobe played for the LA Lakers for twenty years. He retired in 2016. He won tons of titles, championships, awards and two Olympic gold medals (Beijing and London). I feel so sorry for Vanessa, my God, to lose a husband and a child. And the remaining children… Capri is just a baby. Thoughts and prayers for everyone.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I gasped when I heard he died in a helicopter crash. My heart broke when I heard his little girl died too. Jesus how awful
I did as well. It’s just too sad. I can’t imagine how his wife and 3 surviving daughters feel. My God. My heart also goes out to Gianna’s team mate and her parent who also died in the crash, as well as the pilot. Heartbreaking.
@ME this is exactly the way I feel too! So terribly sad!
OMG. Terrible news. Father and daughter gone. Many condolences to the family.
This so awful. What a horrible tragedy for their family. I want to cry for how awful his wife and other daughters must feel.
Poor family.
Such terrible news.
F*ck. I don’t know what to say. So incredibly sad.
The first thing I thought of was their baby….only 7 months old.
Poor Vanessa and family. My hurts for them.
Heartbreaking. RIP
Nobody is promised tomorrow, everyday is a gift.
Such a sad event.
May they rest in peace.
This is horrible. Father and daughter gone. Condolences to the family and thankfully some of Kobe’s bad episodes in his life is not in the coverage now.
I’ve been crying for hours over this. So incredibly tragic. Glad you posted something about it because there is an unbelievable amount of trolling on Twitter.
From some reports, it seems that one of Gigi’s teammates might have also been in the crash.
So. Sad.
Horrible tragedy. They were supposedly on their way to a basketball training camp. So sorry to all the families on board. The loss of a young life is painful.
It’s so awful. I felt even more sad when I heard his daughter died too. His poor family, it’s just your worst nightmare. Rest in peace x
This is just so tragic and sad, I don’t even know why it’s affecting me this much but it is. I feel so bad for Vanessa, I can’t imagine.
Oh how sad this is. His poor wife, and family, there’s no words, just sadness
Way too f*cking sad.
Here in Australia, we are in shock too. My husband and I just can’t believe it. My heart breaks for Vanessa and her girls. To lose a husband, father, daughter and sister is beyond heartbreaking.
I lost my dad just before Christmas and I’m still grieving and this just hits me and I feel heartbroken all over again.
Kaiser, I love your memory of him with his girl at the tennis. That was what my dad was like. So proud of his three girls and so involved in our own sporting life. He also knew girls could do anything!
So sorry for your loss. Xx
God,to lose a husband and a child at a go.the parent and child who were also on board.i’m just lost for words.praying for Vanessa,the kids and all the families involved.this a loss no one should experience
Keeping thoughts of his wife and remaining daughters in my heart. I’m feeling numb. This hits home for all of us as we realize every day is a gift and not to be taken for granted.
No words……💔
I loved watching Kobe play.
Awful news.
My condolences to his family.
I live only a short ways away from Calabasas. Everyone here is in shock that it happened just down the highway. I’ve also heard multiple people mention how foggy it was this morning.
This is very tragic news, I feel very sorry for his family and can’t imagine what they are going through. The amount of terrible things being said on Twitter is awful, even if you don’t like Kobe at least have enough respect for his family to not comment.
Formidable opponent,who knew it would end like this,we love you Kobie and his gorgeous daughter Rip
Just feel stunned. Prayers and condolences for Kobe’s family and the families of the other passengers🙏🏼
Didn’t his legal team harrass and then ultimately settled with his sexual assault accuser in the early 2000s? After she decided she couldn’t partake in the criminal trial, perhaps due to harassment, and the charges were dropped? I thought for sure that would be central to any KB story appearing on this forum.
Surely you can muster some compassion for his children and his wife, who has now lost both her husband and her child, regardless of how you feel about Kobe.
I had to re-read the news alert when it came up on my phone, I just couldn’t believe it and I was hoping I somehow read it wrong. I’m shocked! What a horrible tragedy!
It’s just so tragic. No words.