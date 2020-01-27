LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian attended the pre-Grammys MusiCares event

Here are some photos of LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian at the pre-Grammys MusiCares event. I guess it’s worth noting that LeAnn wasn’t invited to the Grammys! But good for her for attending events around the Grammys and reminding people that she’s still around, I guess. I wonder if people in the music industry have kind of forgotten about her and forgotten that she could actually still make music. I wonder if that’s LeAnn-specific though, or whether the country-music industry has just become harsher and harsher for women. Anyway, here you go – Eddie and LeAnn looking… together. Or something. LeAnn also spoke to People Magazine at the event. Some highlights:
The key to a no-drama blended family: Rimes shared that the key was “working on herself” before navigating her new family. Rimes, 37, said it wasn’t until she spent time on herself that she was “able to feel confident and secure in my own self and then everything around me changed.”
Consider people’s feelings: Rimes added that “you have to consider everyone’s feelings and you have to allow people to have them and you can’t take them personally,” admitting it’s much “easier said than done, but at least we shoot for that.”
The kids are fine: Despite challenges, the artist said her family is “good” and isn’t “what you would normally think” a blended family would look like. “Nobody’s fighting, nobody’s doing anything weird… it’s interesting, the kids are older now, it’s fun,” she said. “The kids are happy and that’s all that matters.”
Whether Jake & Mason are interested in joining her at industry events: “They’re not that way at all, actually. They’re so chill. I think it’s from being around all of us, they’re like, ‘Whatever, no one’s that cool.’ Trust me, they put us in our place. They’re like, ‘What do you do again? Like, what?’”
While absolutely none of this is my business, I do wonder what really happened with the plan for LeAnn and Eddie to have a kid together, you know? She sounded like she wanted that and Eddie seemed… I don’t know, maybe less enthusiastic? I wonder if she tried and gave up or whether there were fertility issues or what. Again, it’s absolutely none of my business and I know that. But after LeAnn overshared everything for years, it’s weird that she’s never really talked about that. As for the “blended family” being in a better place these days… sure, I guess. I think a big part of it is that the boys are older now and making their own decisions about which parent they see and when.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They look good here! Did I just say that? I’m shocked, but they, and she, look super. She’s not flashing anything or crazy-eyed…relaxed and lovely.
She really does look pretty. The soft pink is good on her.
Didn’t she talk about having psoriasis and being on long-term meds can cause severe birth defects? Maybe that weighed into having a child.
This is probably the best I’ve seen Leann look in a long time. I actually think she looks really cute here.
I suspect the fact that the kids are teens really does help everything. They can make more and more decisions on their own, they don’t need the same level of supervision/care, and I’d imagine that makes it easier on everyone involved. It’s also been quite a while since s-it hit the fan, so time probably helps.
I feel like something happened, but I can’t decide if it’s positive or negative. Maybe they’ve agreed to adopt, or something. Maybe some therapy is the cause. It just seems like SOMETHING had to have changed because she doesn’t seem nearly as stressed out or unhappy.
“The key to a no-drama blended family” AHAHAHAHA! Of all people to ask that of.
She has so much talent, I wish she would make more music.
After all this mess and then I read that she’s only 37? I thought she would have been older
That outfit looks great on her.
I miss the Leann drama days. I am also surprised that Eddie is still with her.