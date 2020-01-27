Rosalia in Alexander Wang at the Grammys: too weird or fine for the event?

Embed from Getty Images
Rosalia was in a crazy red pleather Alexander Wang shirt dress with three woven belts of varying lengths, and an asymmetric hem with fringe. I might like this better without the extra fabric around the waist, but even then it would be too busy. Her nails were the standout though, and she told Ryan Seacrest (who has no business on a red carpet after years of doing it poorly), that she’s been obsessed with nails since she was a teenager. She won for Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album (GMAB with that category) and she was also nominated for New Artist, which of course went to Billie Eilish. Rosalia’s performance fell a little flat to me, I just think she needed better production.

Embed from Getty Images

Ella Mai was nominated for R&B album, which went to Anderson .Paak. She was in a red Armani gown which was just ok. The little side ruffle at the waist is kind of dippy, but it’s the only interesting feature. Still she looks like she’s having fun and like she’s thrilled to be there.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Jessie Reyez was also in red, in a lace princess dress with a structured bodice and full skirt. I’m not familiar with her, but the way she was goofing off on the red carpet suggests this was not the right gown for her and that she should have worn something riskier. She’s super cute though. Jessie was nominated for Urban Contemporary album, which went to Lizzo.

Jessie Reyez arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jessie Reyez arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Jessie Reyez arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Janina Gavankar had on this really cool contemporary red gown which is my favorite among these looks. It’s one of those half-sleeve gowns but it has a little side wrap along the free arm, which is clever and balances out the dress. I also like the single pointy bust.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Maggie Rogers wasn’t in red, but she got a lot of time on E! last night and I wanted to include her. She was in a Chanel gown from 2013 with stars and metallic stripes. In her interview with Giuliana Maggie called this dress “vintage,” which I guess it technically is, but 2013 is not vintage my god. Maggie was nominated in the New Artist category also.

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

2 Responses to “Rosalia in Alexander Wang at the Grammys: too weird or fine for the event?”

  1. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:40 am

    I love Jessie Reyez. Highly recommend listening to her music.

  2. Samanthalous says:
    January 27, 2020 at 9:42 am

    Rosalia performance was good, I think she wanted to keep the fringe theme.

