Prince William has a new title: Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland

When Prince William becomes king – IF, I mean – he will become the Defender of the Faith, the “supreme governor of the Church of England,” making him “formally superior to the archbishop of Canterbury.” I’m sure history buffs can explain all of this in the comments, it’s something to do with Henry VIII and divorce and the split from the Vatican. But the King (and currently, QEII) is the symbolic and actual head of the Church of England. But what does this have to do with Scotland and the Church of Scotland? Again, I’m sure history buffs will explain it to me, but it seems like Queen Elizabeth II was in a position to appoint Prince William as the Lord High Commissioner to the Church of Scotland. It seems like a gaudy title in general, and it seems especially hypocritical considering William’s wandering sceptre and general air of rose-bush-trimming.

Prince William has a new title. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth appointed her grandson as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. In the position, William will become the British monarch’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland, carrying out various official visits and ceremonial duties. William, 37, takes over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry. Before Scott, Princess Anne held the position. The appointment comes as William’s brother Prince Harry and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle step back as senior members of the royal family.

[From People]

It feels notable that William was given this appointment one week (exactly) after the Queen and the Sussexes came to their separation agreement. I can’t decide whether I think this was a punishment or a reward for William. Perhaps a bit of both? It’s a gaudy, fancy-boy title for the prince who stuck around, for the prince who bullied and exiled his younger brother out of the country. It gives William the opportunity to pretend to be a Lori Loughlin-esque faith-based person, the perfect cover for all kinds of liars, frauds, schemers and adulterers. But on the other side, it is a punishment too, right? Because now Ol’ Work-Shy is going to have to do more WORK. Bummer summer.