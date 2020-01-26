Prince William has a new title: Lord High Commissioner of the Church of Scotland

When Prince William becomes king – IF, I mean – he will become the Defender of the Faith, the “supreme governor of the Church of England,” making him “formally superior to the archbishop of Canterbury.” I’m sure history buffs can explain all of this in the comments, it’s something to do with Henry VIII and divorce and the split from the Vatican. But the King (and currently, QEII) is the symbolic and actual head of the Church of England. But what does this have to do with Scotland and the Church of Scotland? Again, I’m sure history buffs will explain it to me, but it seems like Queen Elizabeth II was in a position to appoint Prince William as the Lord High Commissioner to the Church of Scotland. It seems like a gaudy title in general, and it seems especially hypocritical considering William’s wandering sceptre and general air of rose-bush-trimming.
Prince William has a new title. On Saturday, Queen Elizabeth appointed her grandson as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. In the position, William will become the British monarch’s personal representative to the Church of Scotland, carrying out various official visits and ceremonial duties.
William, 37, takes over the role from Richard Scott, the 10th Duke of Buccleuch and 12th Duke of Queensberry. Before Scott, Princess Anne held the position.
The appointment comes as William’s brother Prince Harry and Harry’s wife Meghan Markle step back as senior members of the royal family.
It feels notable that William was given this appointment one week (exactly) after the Queen and the Sussexes came to their separation agreement. I can’t decide whether I think this was a punishment or a reward for William. Perhaps a bit of both? It’s a gaudy, fancy-boy title for the prince who stuck around, for the prince who bullied and exiled his younger brother out of the country. It gives William the opportunity to pretend to be a Lori Loughlin-esque faith-based person, the perfect cover for all kinds of liars, frauds, schemers and adulterers. But on the other side, it is a punishment too, right? Because now Ol’ Work-Shy is going to have to do more WORK. Bummer summer.
These titles seem to be given out as compensation. Kate was rewarded with a Royal Order for enduring the rose bush trimming ways of her husband. I assume Willy threw a fit when the Sussexes were allowed to move to Canada instead of “exiled” to Africa like he wanted so now he gets a new title.
I agree Aurora, but when I read this article yesterday I busted out laughing. As it has been said: careful what you wish for. Will and Kate will now have all the spot light and the work and criticism that comes with it. Now THAT, is a Meghan saying: Check Mate.
I don’t follow the Royals and monarchies in general but these titles always sound so fake. More of a ceremonial thing than something significant.
Oooooooooh, Kaiser, your last paragraph…! 🔥
My younger sister and I were talking about this today, and I (typically) cynically opined that this latest 🙄 title was a reward from Gan-Gan for William cleverly pushing himself forward as the Golden Grandson. She asked, “So, what do you think about Sussexit?” I replied, “Good on them.” She said she couldn’t stand Meghan, but didn’t really know why, and that their move to Canada to live a more independent life was “hardly independent” since Charles was still going to finance them. I told her that Charles wouldn’t be totally financing them, but even if he was, there’s nothing wrong with sharing family finances if you have that ability, and that perhaps he was swinging money Harry’s way while he still could, because I doubt that when Bill is in control of the Duchy of Cornwall, he’d gift Harry even a fiver. I think William is a poncey snake.
You get a title, and you get a title and you get a…see where I’m going with this?
Wonder what the great prince of “pedophillia“ new title will be?
Didn’t the Church of England just announce that sex is for heterosexual married couples only or was I reading The Onion?
Is The Church of Scotland affiliated with that?
Does the appointment have anything to do with revived talk of independence for Scotland and one small attempt to tie it closer to the royals given who William replaced?
Or is it all as meaningless as all the rest of the meaningless royal titling claptrap?