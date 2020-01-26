Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey only eats ‘seven meals every week, just dinner’

US Senate Intelligence Committee Hearing on foreign use of social media platforms

Last year, CB covered some comments made by Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter. Dorsey was talking about how he lives, and his diet/fitness vibes and he sounded absolutely bonkers. CB pointed out that it’s a “thing” with tech bros to buy into extreme diets if those diets are branded as “food hacks” or whatever. Previously, Dorsey said that he doesn’t eat at all on weekends (he just drinking water or juices or whatever) and he tries to only eat one meal a day. Well, Jack is re-confirming that yes, he still has profoundly disordered eating.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey would rather not spend a large portion of his day eating. In a video for Wired released last week, the 43-year-old web developer answered questions from users of the social media platform he founded in 2006 — including one person who questioned just how real claims of his extreme lifestyle are.

“Some of it’s real,” said Dorsey, addressing an article that reported him as eating five meals per week, meditating for multiple hours and practicing a daily sauna and ice bath routine.

“I try to meditate two hours every single day,” he said. “I definitely do not do a sauna and ice bath every day, and I eat seven meals every week, just dinner.”

In April, Dorsey opened up to the Fitness: Diet, Fat Loss and Performance podcast about his daily rituals, which he believes improves his overall mental and physical health. Dorsey claimed during the interview that his daily practice of intermittent fasting, walking to work, and hydrotherapy ensure he effectively runs his tech companies and performs at a high level each and every day.

The businessman said he eats just one meal per day at dinnertime, between the hours of 6:30 and 9 p.m. as opposed to the typical three to six small meals recommended by health experts. His dishes typically consist of a protein (chicken, steak or fish) with vegetables (salad, spinach, asparagus or Brussels sprouts). Dorsey does treat himself to dessert but limits the intake of sugar to only mixed berries, dark chocolate, or a glass of red wine.

Well, at least he’s not fasting throughout the weekend. But only eating one meal a day, every day? I mean, that’s not intermittent fasting, that’s disordered eating. Intermittent fasting would be only eating between noon and 5 pm. Plus, don’t most dieticians discourage people from eating later in the evening? Basically, Jack Dorsey is very hungry and maybe that’s why he allows Nazis and bots free rein on Twitter?

The Sierra Club's 125th Anniversary Trail Blazers Ball

10 Responses to “Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey only eats ‘seven meals every week, just dinner’”

  1. Laalaa says:
    January 26, 2020 at 7:57 am

    I only eat when I’m hungry – which sometimes means once a day, sometimes 6 times a day for a week. So I don’t think this is necessarily disorded eating, maybe that’s just the way his body works. I feel better energetically when I eat less than more, maybe that’s why I can understand him
    #runsforcover

    Reply
    • Eleonor says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:03 am

      Same here!
      I really hate feeling “heavy”, or stuffed, I am not functional at all.

      Reply
    • Bananas says:
      January 26, 2020 at 8:08 am

      I understand him too. Only now I know it has a name – orthorexia.

      Reply
      • Bananas says:
        January 26, 2020 at 8:33 am

        It’s disguising an eating disorder and occasionally body dysmorphia through eating ‘healthy’.

        Much like anorexia, high achievers tend to do this too. The perfectionist and OCD tendencies that work well for the success of their careers sometimes spill over into over controlling other areas of their lives, such as the quantity and quality of what they ingest.

        I have heard about it a lot in the tech world. Like they’re all trying to out do each other with who can be most extreme. I mean, when you successfully created Apple, run Google, own Twitter, and are the world’s top motivational speaker, how else are you going to challenge yourself or feel like you’re in control?

  2. Eleonor says:
    January 26, 2020 at 7:58 am

    I don’t know.
    My main meal is dinner.
    I don’t have breakfast, I never had, because it makes me feel too heavy, so only a coffee.
    I have some vegetable for lunch, really small portions, because If I am feeling heavy, I am not functional at all. In the evening I eat a full meal. During the weekend I eat only once a day, when I am hungry! And I am perfectly healthy. My body works like this. I talked with a nutritionist, and he answered me that not all body work in the same way, and it’s better to listen to it, and in the end my blood tests are always fine, it works for me.

    Reply
  3. SJR says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:11 am

    If he feels OK, it must be working for him.
    I actually think his eating is fine, far too many people are comfort eating, eating as a social activity, etc. He can certainly afford to be checked by medical team, so it does not concern me.

    When I was in my 20-30′s, I had fruit, yogurt, coffee for breakfast, ever ate lunch, had dinner by 6pm. Now, in my late 50′s, my diet is crap, I am constantly trying to watch what I eat, etc.

    Frankly, here in the Midwest, overweight is the norm. And, I think he might be on a better track.

    Reply
  4. It’sjustblanche says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:16 am

    I’m guessing he’s not a very fun date.

    Reply
  5. Gil says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:17 am

    When I was in my early 20’s I only had one “real” meal a day. I only ate lunch. Most of my meals were vegetable based but I had meat once in a while. For breakfast I would have yogurt and some fruit. For dinner I would only eat a fruit or some nuts. My BMI was 21 I felt strong. I didn’t like to eat a lot of meat or a lot of carbs because it made me feel “heavy”. I worked a lot and I didn’t feel sick in anyway.

    Now I’m married and had change my eating habits but still don’t eat more than two “real” meals a day. I’m healthy (said my doctor) and I feel strong enough to work out everyday.

    Maybe every body works different. But this guy sounds I bit bonkers though

    Reply
  6. Eyfalia says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:22 am

    “Jack Dorsey is very hungry and maybe that’s why he allows Nazis and bots free rein on Twitter?”

    Spot on! His beard looks very suspicious.

    Reply
  7. emmy says:
    January 26, 2020 at 8:31 am

    I think there are way way WAY too many rules around food that are supposed to work for everybody.

    Reply

