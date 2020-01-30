Charlie Hunnam tries to walk back his dumb comments about marriage

Earlier this month, Charlie Hunnam was promoting The Gentlemen with his costars, Hugh Grant and Matthew McConaughey. They were on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show and long story short, Charlie said some sh-t about his long-suffering girlfriend of 14 years, Morgana McNelis. They’ve been together all that time – with Charlie ghosting her for months here and there – without getting married. Which is fine if both people are not into the concept of marriage. The problem was that Charlie made it sound like Morgana is “very eager” to marry him, even after all of his ghosting escapades, and that he is indifferent to marriage and kind of grumpy about her eagerness. I found the whole conversation very disrespectful towards Morgana. Guess what? He caught hell from Morgana after that interview, and so now he’s walking that sh-t back. Via TooFab:
On his previous comments: “You know what? That was a stupid thing to say… Sometimes the tone of an interview… you know, that interview was just like a lot of banter, and Hugh was sort of bantering in a very superficial — not disingenuous — but not really speaking his personal truth — we’re all just bantering. And all of a sudden we’re bantering about one thing and I get asked my opinion about marriage. I just said something that doesn’t really reflect my true thoughts at all. It’s like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like… you’re not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something; and then you see it in black and white.”
On his comment that Morgana is “very eager”: “I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings. I really regretted saying that, cause I actually didn’t mean it at all. it was just, frankly, some stupid sh-t I said in the heat of the moment…. I’m like so romantic! The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14 years… I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn’t mean anything to me; but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that. Listen, you spent 12 hours a day for three days doing interviews straight, you’re gonna say some stupid sh-t. Especially a guy like me that’s not that smart.”
So what ARE his feelings about marriage? “Watch this space. Family is very important to me. I was always a late bloomer, I’ve left it a long time because everything was great, and we were just pursuing other interests in our lives. But we are certainly coming up to that time where we gotta start switching it up and changing gears a little bit. It doesn’t really make me nervous because we’ve been together for so long, we’ve been together 14 years, you know? You occasionally hear stories of things changing once you get married, and people’s relationships… but I couldn’t foresee that happening with us, because we know each other so well.”
Let me translate some stuff, Hunnam-speak to English:
“It’s like being with your pals, sometimes not thinking like… you’re not trying to articulate your sincere opinion about something…” = I got in deep sh-t for telling the truth when I thought it was just a “bros only” locker-room type of environment. I did not realize that people – specifically women – would actually listen to this radio show.
“I have to say that really hurt my girlfriend’s feelings” = she was mad at me but what’s she gonna do? She’s already taken me back a dozen times after I ghosted her, so joke’s on her.
“Especially a guy like me that’s not that smart.” = I’m so dumb! At least I’m honest about it!
“Watch this space. Family is very important to me.” = I truly might have to propose to my girlfriend because of a stupid radio interview, which just shows you how dumb I am! And I’ll definitely propose to her if and when she gets knocked up, but don’t tell her that okay? Bros only, right?
He is very stupid, and she’s also dumb for sticking with this Jordan Peterson-loving loser for FOURTEEN YEARS.
Ugh. He should have left it alone. There was enough wiggle room to kinda sorta give him the benefit of the doubt that what he said and what he meant could be misinterpreted. But this is so much worse.
I watched the interview and honestly, while the “very eager” comment was condescending, his thoughts on marriage felt honest and totally fine? He said it’s not that important to him. That’s fair. He’s certainly not my cup of tea but if he’s been with his girlfriend so long, they must’ve figured something out. Idk.
I’ve just realized recently how misleading it is to read interviews in print versus watching interviews that are filmed. The tone comes across totally different because you can’t account for people’s intent in print the same way you can when you hear them saying it. And I’m a writer, lol.
She just needs to get out of there. He is showing her who he is.
Does he have a small face, or she have a big one? Proportionally, in all these pictures, her face somehow looks bigger than his.
Sorry, that’s all I took away. I think you’re translation is pretty accurate, although I don’t think he’s very articulate.
Meh, at least he owned up to regretting saying it. I kind of thought that’s what he meant as I’ve known guys who have said the same about their long-term girlfriends whom they love. The legal marriage-ceremony part didn’t have much meaning to them but they were happy to do it if their gf wanted it. Not the most romantic opinion and would be disappointing to me if I was said gf, but doesn’t necessarily mean they are holding out for nefarious reasons.
So he’s a blow-hard and she puts up with it.
Here’s the thing: Morgana is a grown ass woman. She’s 36 years old. She is not a victim. She is in a relationship that she ACTIVELY chooses to be in and has done so for 14 years. Let’s not infantilize her by making it seem like she is at the whim of Charlie. If Charlie doesn’t want to get married? So what. A lot of people dont believe in marriage. That doesnt make him a bad guy and it sounds like that’s how he truly feels and has been pretty open and honest with Morgana about that.
Now if SHE feels differently than it’s up to HER to take responsibility for her own choices and decided whether or not that’s a dealbreaker. Clearly it isnt.
What he said in the interview may have sounded bad but it was honest. She wants to get married and he doesnt. Simple as that.