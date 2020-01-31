Duchess Meghan views Prince Andrew as ‘the ultimate embarrassing uncle’

Considering the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were being smeared in the same timeline of the intense scrutiny of Prince Andrew’s relationship to Jeffrey Epstein, many of us thought the two things were related. Meaning, some of us thought that the palace offered up the Sussexes as sacrificial lambs so that the media would ease up (or ignore) Andrew. Some people also wondered if Andrew’s situation – not to mention his catastrophic BBC interview – was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Sussexes when they made their decision to exit. I have a theory about this, actually: in the immediate aftermath of Andrew’s interview, it looked like the Queen would use the Cambridges and Sussexes to circle the wagons around Andrew, and Meghan and Harry were like “you want us to do WHAT?” Anyway, of course Meghan is grossed out by all things involving Andrew. That being said, take this story with a grain of salt:

Meghan Markle sees Prince Andrew as the “ultimate embarrassing uncle”, a royal insider claimed today. The former actress was already less than impressed by the Duke of York’s “stuffy” behaviour when they met – with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal only deepening the divide. And a royal source today told The Sun Online that Prince Andrew was one member of the Royal Family Meghan would not miss after she and Prince Harry quit as royals, moving to Canada for a new life. They said: “Put it this way, she doesn’t view Andrew as one of the Family’s great assets and he’s not going to be one of the people she’s going to miss on her time away from the Windsors. She views him as the ultimate embarrassing uncle.” It comes after it was claimed Meghan was left troubled hearing Prince Andrew’s car crash interview about his friendship with paedo Epstein – with the royal saying it was a “positive act to have sex with somebody” as a man. The source added: “Meghan is not enamoured of Andrew at all. Not just because of his questionable attitude to women and how he referred to them in that awful Newsnight interview, in which he was talking in an almost alien language, as if all women were conquests. Meeting the real Andrew was even worse – she told a friend that she couldn’t see the attraction – he wasn’t exactly welcoming to her and that he was stuffy and pompous. And that he kept on making awful, puerile jokes – which he seemed to find hilarious.”

I mean… an embarrassing uncle is the dude who rips nuclear farts at the family reunion. The embarrassing uncle is the one who tells horrifying stories about your childhood to your new boyfriend. Andrew is beyond the “embarrassing uncle” trope. He is a man who raped trafficked teenagers given to him by a pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, and a human trafficker, Ghislaine Maxwell. But yeah, I bet he’s also a racist, sexist jackass as parties and family gatherings. But he’s the Queen’s favorite! How dare Meghan not like him!