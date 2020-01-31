Macy Gray packs booze in her bag to go to the movies: have you done this?

Embed from Getty Images
The Cut has one of their “How I Get It Done” interviews with singer Macy Gray, 52. I’ve told you so many times that I love that series. I like thinking about schedules, productivity and habits as I like getting stuff done but on my own terms. Macy is open about the fact that she’s stressed out by how much she’s doing professionally. She’s opening a restaurant and hair salon and is working on a new album. Her de-stress method is so relatable though – she goes to the movies with a little booze in her bag.
On managing stress:
Lately I’ve been stressed out constantly. I’m not managing it well at all. Stress for me feels like the look on your face when you stub your toe. It’s painful, like you can’t wait to figure it all out so you can get that look off your face.
You can plan to death, but life does what it wants. You don’t know what’s going to go right, what’s going to go wrong. You just deal with it. You just keep going until you see what’s going to happen. Just don’t stop. Because if you stop, you’ve got nothing.
On handling criticism:
I take everything personally. I don’t say anything, but I’m actually pretty sensitive. When I see something that mentions my name, I’m really nervous about reading it. I don’t read all of my reviews. My record label always sends me the responses from my Instagram, but I don’t really read them because I don’t know what they’re going to say. It really affects my day if someone puts me down as far as my music is concerned, or my looks.
On how she relaxes:
Usually I like to put a little alcohol in my bag and just go to a movie. That usually smooths me out pretty well.
When I used to drink I would do this too, of course I brought booze to a lot of places with me but I had a legit issue with it. Now I always sneak a water bottle in my purse, because they never give you enough free water, but I don't feel bad because I get a large popcorn. Sometimes I bring soda I'm not going to lie. Going to the movies is a nice break from reality and I love just sitting in the dark and getting lost in a good story. I could so relate to what she said about how you just have to keep moving too. Whenever I'm feeling bad I make plans and write them down and I feel better. As she said the plans don't always work, but they make me feel better. If you have a list of things you're working on you're not as stuck in your head. Also, I'm sorry that she has a hard time with criticism. That's got to be so much worse when you're a famous person and are getting it constantly. I still remember how hard she worked on Dancing With The Stars in 2009. She's very tall and wasn't a natural dancer and it must have been difficult for her.
Her comment about stress reminds me – I recently went to a stress management thing at work and they said stress happens when something you care about is at stake. It doesn't matter how big or small it has the same physiological effects on your body, and it's unavoidable. So you have to learn how to move through it if you don't want your health to suffer since it's impossible to live a stress-free life. Just thought that was an interesting take on it because our natural reaction is to avoid it or dread it or think there is some perfect way of living that will reduce all our stress, but that's not realistic.
