Brexit Day is finally here, and there is apparently a lot of ennui about it

Brexit is here. Or it will be soon – as of Friday night, Great Britain will no longer be part of the European Union. While the formalization of Brexit never seemed inevitable – I still can’t believe British voters fumbled every time they had a chance for a political mulligan – it is here now and people seem strangely… fine? Granted, I haven’t been paying much attention to anything other than royalty, awards shows and tennis for all of 2020 thus far. But the conversations seem less heated? The New York Times tried to talk about how Britain is stepping into a great unknown and greeting it with a collective shrug.
Britain formally exits the European Union on Friday night, casting off from the Continent after nearly half a century and ending a debate that had convulsed the country for more than three years. Yet for all the gravity of the moment, there is a palpable sense of anticlimax. Now that Britain has finally reached this point of no return — one that millions of Britons had long either dreaded or dreamed of, marched against or eagerly prepared for — the prevailing emotion is neither sadness nor excitement. Rather, it is a characteristically British reflex: Get on with it.
In time, the British are likely to discover that getting on with it isn’t so easy. For the next 11 months, Britain will continue to abide by the European Union’s rules and regulations, while it decides what sort of Brexit it wants for itself. That will be hammered out in talks with the bloc’s leaders in Brussels over trade relations — negotiations that could prove as divisive and traumatic as the political fight over the withdrawal.
But that, for now, lies in the future. For most people, nothing will be all that different when the sun rises on Saturday morning. To a great extent, that reflects the endless, enervating nature of the Brexit debate. Since the day Britons narrowly voted to leave the European Union in June 2016, the issue has divided families, cast a shadow over businesses, and paralyzed the government. Parliament, that venerable symbol of British democracy, became a gladiatorial arena, at once riveting and horrifying to those who tuned in to the daily combat.
When Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised during the recent election to “get Brexit done,” British voters, exhausted and fed up, gave him the largest Conservative Party majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987.
The NYT goes on to quote prominent Bremainers who all say basically the same thing: after three-and-a-half years, they’ve had time to grieve for the state of their country and now they’re ready for the Brexit drama to just be done so everyone can move on and begin to figure out what’s next. The Times also points out that Brexit has barely been on the front pages of any of the British papers in weeks/months, and that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s exit has been the biggest story this month.
So what’s next? CNN has a helpful explainer here – the big thing is that Britain now has to negotiate and sort out all of trade deals, treaties, financial regulation and more with the EU and with individual countries, basically. It will be boon times for wonks, diplomats, trade negotiators and crisis economists, I guess.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Today the Senate is going to take a vote that will turn the US into an autocracy. By comparison, Brexit doesn’t seem so bad.
Putin has won – Brexit and Trump crowned King on same day.
I’m pretending it’s not happening. To really feel my feelings about this would mean I couldn’t go about my business today, I’m that sad. It’s just horrible.
I’m an EU citizen who has lived in the UK for the last 20 years. I work in the NHS. I am ashamed of my country. And the UK IS my country, no matter what anyone says.
I’m from the UK and can ensure you a lot of people are far from fine about the turn of events. There is an awful lot of anger today.
Don’t forget this vote swung on the smallest of margins and many feel the Leave campaign peddled a lot of misinformation and downright lies.
It’s a really sad day for the UK.
Brexit and Trump are the same crime. Putin engineered both.
No, Brexit and Trump are the results of the same crime. Blaming Putin is just putting the responsibility on some foreign boogeyman, which is a huge part of how we got Trump and Brexit in the first place. Politicians, Corporations, Lobbyists, and the 1% engineered both while blaming everyone but themselves and their policies.
People are hurting. Industries are failing, salaries are stagnant, infrastructure and social services are being drained. Banks get bailouts while devastating austerity plans sweep through the country. All the while the people pushing and making these decisions are blaming immigrants, welfare recipients, and in the case of Great Britain… the big bad bureaucratic boogeymen in Brussels.
They’ve used all these people and groups to get away with abandoning citizens for decades. It was only a matter of time before people like Trump and the Leave campaign jumped on the bandwagon too. Sure Putin f@cked with us, but the truth is it was US… the call came from inside the house.
My english colleagues here in France are desperate. A friend of mine is English and married to a French man, her father voted Brexit…she is beyond furious, she has stopped talking to him.
I have Italians friends in UK and they don’t know what to do.
I am sad.
Please tell me the logic of this, the UK had an excellent trade deal with the EU, free travel and all and they don’t want that, so they leave the EU in order to make a good trade deal with the EU. Well, they will not get a trade deal like they had until today. Clever?
There is no logic. Some people are just that dumb, hateful and xenophobe. Don’t like hearing foreign accents.
Well, Boris is going to make a lot of his hedge funder (or something) happy today. Nevermind the other people who won’t be making a profit today.
They’re doing exactly what most Americans will be doing today: watching a corrupt government set dangerous precedent that will have ramifications years down the line, then grimly examining what they’re going to do about it to ride the disaster out.
It feels a lot like the Millennium Bug.
Not to be pedantic, but the idea that the Millennium Bug wasn’t a legitimately huge problem is time dismissing how much work really went into fixing it. The only reason we didn’t see huge ramifications from Y2K is because programmers, engineers, and computer experts did their due diligence non-stop through the late 90s upgrading software, improving coding, and generally creating work arounds to address the issue. For a lot of industries, the panic was there. It just didn’t filter down into the general public because it was identified and addressed before it could become a social nightmare. Talk to anybody who worked in IT/programming at that time, and they’ll tell you some stories.
So I wouldn’t call them comparable – if only because nobody is working to fix the coming problems as a result of these political decisions down the line. This will filter down to the general public. We will all feel it in the Western world.
What to say…hearing Farage’s idiotic final speech in the EU Parliament, I as a EU citizen am glad I never have to see his muppet face again.
And: Domi Thiem is in the Australian Open finals!!
No, we’re not “fine”. No, we’re not OK. I’m devastated.
Me too. I can only hope that the SNP get an independence vote to get us out of this terrible union and back into one that works for the benefit of us all.
I am neither sad or excited I am ANGRY. So angry that we have come to this with populism, xenophobia, misplaced nostalgia and lies. I’m in London for work today and I’m the train in realised I am inadvertently wearing the colours of the EU flag. But yes, the sun will rise tomorrow and part of my anger is that so many people just don’t understand what is being lost and that the tories will continue to chip away at society for the benefit of those who already have huge privilege. I am sad but today I’m more angry.
Dark days indeed. The UK is leaving the European Union and America is taking its first steps into a dictatorship.