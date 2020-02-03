Charlize Theron in purple Dior at the BAFTAs: her best look of the awards season?

The 2020 BAFTAs were held last night in London. I always forget that this awards show actually brings out some interesting fashion. I also forget (every year) that the red carpet is exceptionally well-staged for photos. Unlike the Oscars, there aren’t 20 publicists and various flunkies gawking behind celebrities in photos. The lighting is usually pretty good too! And everything just seems more dignified. So… maybe that’s why Charlize Theron decided to really BRING IT for the BAFTAs. She wore this absolutely stunning custom Dior and part of me is SO MAD that she did not save this look for the Oscars. If she looks this amazing at the BAFTAs, that can only mean that she’ll show up to the Oscars bright orange and with her hair fashioned into a Beatles-esque bowl cut. Anyway, one of the best looks of the night, if not THE best. The only minor change? She kind of needs a bracelet, right?
Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli. When mullet dresses go wrong? Or when they go right? I’m not a fan of mullet dresses and it absolutely looks like she wrapped a dust ruffle around her shoulders like a cape. And yet… the dress is definitely helped by her youth and beauty. Instead of looking bonkers, it looks fun and un-serious.
Jessie Buckley is underrated in Judy. I haven’t seen her hustle too much, but I hope she’s getting work. Unfortunately, she wore this tragic Miu Miu to the awards show. YIKES.
This is actually the right silhouette for Olivia Colman and it’s actually a lovely dress. Just a couple of edits and I think this would be one of her best looks ever?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty and Backgrid.
Oh Kaiser, how can you prefer this purplish conservative gown and bombshell hair to Charlize’s cutting edge shorter beautiful bowl cut and badass style of late?
If you see the Producer’s Roundtable with her she is stunning with the bowl cut.
Respectfully disagree
The dress makes her look like she should be playing ball at the Super Bowl. This is a dress which is almost the opposite of what Theron needs for her shape
All the dresses here are an abomination
agree, not really liking any of the dresses in this group.
Nailed it.
Now get out of my head!
Jessie Buckley was nominated for Best Actress for Wild Rose, so I think she’s doing OK!
Charlize Theron looks good. Agree about the bracelet.
Olivia Coleman looks frumpy.
What really? , that Dress is horrible and it makes her look much bigger than she actually is and kind of…boxy? Not sure if thats the word I’m looking for
I hate the color of Charlize’s dress. In just about any other color, it would be a stunner. The other two dresses are awful. And just as an aside, I watched The Wife the other night, and Glenn Close really got robbed. Olivia Coleman did not deserve that Oscar,
I don’t like strapless dresses with the extra boobage cutout. Have more fabric at the top of the dress if you’re going with the deep v, it balances it out.
I agree Minx, gives even Charlize an odd proportion.
I’m actually surprised so many actresses wore custom dresses. The BAFTAs requested recycle/rent/vintage as fashion is a huge polluter. And actress borrow dresses so easily, and thus follow the request without having to sacrifice the latest fashions. So having something custom made is just so interesting to see, especially since there was so many custom dresses: Chalize, Scarlett (no surprise there though), Renee Z, Zoe Kravitz, Zazie Beetz, Rebel Wilson, Saoirse, Greta G, Daisy Ridley, Jodie Turner-Smith, etc.
They could have been made sustainably. It’s a weird theme because you can’t really tell if someone is following it unless they rewear something they wore fairly recently or are like Kate with every dress very well documented by the press/fans. I also feel like they announced the theme late? I know the last time they did a theme they announced close enough to the night that it would have been difficult for Kate to get a new dress made. She was pregnant at the time and couldn’t have just reworn a black dress. So, they may have already been under obligation to the designers when it was announced.
If I didn’t know Olivia, I’d actually think she’s a Royal. She looks amazing!
That’s an ugly dress Charlize is wearing. All the others are hideous, too:
Don’t think Charlize looks good in this dress. Not at all.
I don’t know Ella but she is so pretty! Anyone else would probably look ridiculous in that dress but she looks cute.
I hate it. The cut make her look oddly wide from the waist up.
Beautiful color but sorry, the bodice of that dress is straight up ugly and the whole thing just looks cheap. Glad to see that Charlize has grown her hair out some though. Her bowl cut looked awful.
I think the purple dress makes her boobs look weird?
I love charlize but i think her golden louis vuitton dress with the headband at the Costume Designers Guild Awards was her absolutely best look in this award season so far. Also didnt know that she had a tattoo,??