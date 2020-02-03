Charlize Theron in purple Dior at the BAFTAs: her best look of the awards season?

The 2020 BAFTAs were held last night in London. I always forget that this awards show actually brings out some interesting fashion. I also forget (every year) that the red carpet is exceptionally well-staged for photos. Unlike the Oscars, there aren’t 20 publicists and various flunkies gawking behind celebrities in photos. The lighting is usually pretty good too! And everything just seems more dignified. So… maybe that’s why Charlize Theron decided to really BRING IT for the BAFTAs. She wore this absolutely stunning custom Dior and part of me is SO MAD that she did not save this look for the Oscars. If she looks this amazing at the BAFTAs, that can only mean that she’ll show up to the Oscars bright orange and with her hair fashioned into a Beatles-esque bowl cut. Anyway, one of the best looks of the night, if not THE best. The only minor change? She kind of needs a bracelet, right?

Ella Balinska in Giambattista Valli. When mullet dresses go wrong? Or when they go right? I’m not a fan of mullet dresses and it absolutely looks like she wrapped a dust ruffle around her shoulders like a cape. And yet… the dress is definitely helped by her youth and beauty. Instead of looking bonkers, it looks fun and un-serious.

Jessie Buckley is underrated in Judy. I haven’t seen her hustle too much, but I hope she’s getting work. Unfortunately, she wore this tragic Miu Miu to the awards show. YIKES.

This is actually the right silhouette for Olivia Colman and it’s actually a lovely dress. Just a couple of edits and I think this would be one of her best looks ever?

