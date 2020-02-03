Joaquin Phoenix won the Best Actor BAFTA & wants to dismantle systemic racism

Joaquin Phoenix picked up yet another Best Actor award at last night’s BAFTAs. No surprise there, just as there are no surprises in any of the acting categories. As I’ve said before, Joaquin even seems to be playing the awards-season game this year, perhaps because he doesn’t want to be so grumpy, perhaps for other reasons. I theorized that Joaquin was leaning into the Bummer Oscar Campaign, wherein he uses the awards season to raise awareness of the issues he cares about deeply, like environmentalism, veganism, sustainability, etc. He’s made references to those issues at previous awards shows. But let me tell you… at the BAFTAs, Joaquin SNAPPED. And it wasn’t about veganism either. Bro snapped about white supremacy and racism in the film industry. He truly got up at the Royal Albert Hall and spoke about how it’s white people’s responsibility to dismantle the white power structures and white supremacy that infects everything. He told the audience:
“I feel conflicted because so many of my fellow actors that are deserving don’t have that same privilege. I think that we send a very clear message to people of color that you’re not welcome here. I think that’s the message that we’re sending to people that have contributed so much to our medium and our industry, and in ways that we benefit from. I don’t think anybody wants a handout or preferential treatment, although that’s what we give ourselves every year. I think people just want to be acknowledged, appreciated and respected for their work.
This is not a self-righteous condemnation because I’m ashamed to say that I’m part of the problem. I have not done everything in my power to ensure that the sets I work on are inclusive, but I think it’s more than just having sets that are multicultural. We have to do the hard work to truly understand systemic racism. I think it is the obligation of the people that have created and perpetuate and benefit from a system of oppression to be the ones that dismantle it. So that’s on us.”
I mean… on one side, Joaquin is winning awards for a movie which was exploitative of the “damaged white man” trope and how easily those damaged white men turn to violence (and are celebrated for it). On the other side, it’s a f–king starting point. I appreciate that he is properly ashamed of his lack of movement to ensure more diverse/inclusive films. I appreciate that he’s telling the white people in the audience “this is on US.” Here’s the video:
Meanwhile, here’s Joaquin Phoenix’s girlfriend/maybe-fiancee Rooney Mara in custom Givenchy. They didn’t walk the BAFTA red carpet together – they haven’t walked any red carpets “together,” but Rooney has always been there and they are very much together. At this point, I actually love the exquisite weirdness of Rooney’s style. This Givenchy is SO unsettling, but it works on her. And usually the “girlfriend of” a nominee isn’t going all out like this. Rooney doesn’t care. She wanted to look like this porcelain goth doll.
His speech was good. The irony for me and what keeps me from wanting to pat him – or any of these actors – on the back is that the role he was accepting the BAFTA for is a role that perpetuate the angry white male toxic masculinity ethos. It’s great to give a speech and get applauded for it but unless you are doing the work to dismantle white supremacy in your WORK…it’s just words.
So again. Nice speech. What else will he do? I’ll wait for the actions to back that speech up.
Am totally with you @Kaiser: ‘On the other side, it’s a f–king starting point. I appreciate that he is properly ashamed of his lack of movement to ensure more diverse/inclusive films. I appreciate that he’s telling the white people in the audience “this is on US.”’ Hell yes.
It’s the start of a conversation. It’s a white guy saying white folks need to do heavy lifting on white privilege and can’t just leave all the burden on us POC. I’m not saying he’s walking the walk (he seems to admit that he hasn’t been doing what he needs to). But am here for him calling out a mostly White, British, privileged BAFTA audience on this. Keep talking about it, Joaquin. And better yet start walking the walk. Even after you win your damn Oscar.
I thought it was a thoughtful, honest speech. I like that he admitted he’s not doing everything he can, and that he and others who have the power need to do better before anything can change. Really, all well-known actors should make a point to work with female/POC directors and producers, with people of color in the cast and crew, people with disabilities, etc. They have the power to work on sets that are more inclusive, which would be a start.
I just have to say re: Joker – while I don’t think it was as deep as it thought it was, it did NOT glorify the angry white male. Perhaps it made the viewer empathize with the circumstances that lead people to these positions, but he was not made a hero by any stretch. It actually reminded me a lot of watching Carrie as a person who has grown up with school shootings being a regular occurrence – I felt sorry for how she was bullied, but boy was I horrified by the finale. Very complex.