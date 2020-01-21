Joaquin Phoenix went from the SAG Awards to a pig slaughterhouse

Am I the only one who finds everything around Joaquin Phoenix and his Oscar campaign to be a gigantic bummer? Maybe I would feel differently if I liked the movie he was up for – Joker – or if I thought that THIS was the Joaquin performance which deserved to be recognized. As it was, Joaquin did the best he could do with a messy, problematic movie, a movie which was amplified and beloved by the worst f–king people. Joaquin always sh-t-talked the awards season hustle, and now he’s participating in it in a big way. My guess is that he made a deal with himself to use this awards-season attention to talk about sh-t he cares about, like veganism and animal rights. So, just after he won his SAG Award, Joaquin went to a slaughterhouse to protest:
Joaquin Phoenix passed on the SAG Awards after-parties, and instead headed to a slaughterhouse … where he comforted trucks full of pigs headed to their final demise. Joaquin made the surprise appearance Sunday night not long after winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a leading role for “Joker.” He made the drive from the Shrine Auditorium to the Farmer John Packing Co. … less than 5 miles away in L.A.
There, Joaquin joined dozens of protesters who congregate there twice a week. They call their demonstrations pig vigils. They’ve been happening every Wednesday and Sunday night since at least 2017. Reportedly, the trailers stop for 2 minutes — with Farmer John’s blessing — so activists can comfort the pigs and give them water. More than 7,000 pigs are butchered every day inside Farmer John.
Joaquin hung out with protesters and squirted water into the pigs’ snouts. He told former LA TV reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell it was important to be there, saying, “Most people don’t really know of the torture and murder in the meat and dairy industry…. We have moral obligations to talk about it and expose it for what it really is. We are so indoctrinated with these happy images of animals on farms, on the covers of meat containers, at restaurants and it’s a lie.”
Joaquin’s definitely been walking the walk. Not only did he attend this protest, he reportedly convinced the Hollywood Foreign Press to serve an all-vegan menu at the Golden Globes. Of course, 4 days after that he was with Jane Fonda in D.C. for her Fire Drill Friday climate change protest … where cops briefly detained him.
Joaquin has been vegetarian or vegan throughout most of his childhood and all of adulthood. He’s also been a long-standing advocate for veganism and animal rights, so this isn’t a Johnny-come-lately thing for his Oscar campaign. If anything, his long-standing activism is simply getting more attention right now because of the awards season. But still, Joaquin’s bummer Oscar campaign continues. I’m pretty sure – at this point – that this is the deal he made with himself. He would play the game this one time in exchange for making these kinds of appearances and raising this kind of awareness. He was the one who convinced the HFPA to go vegan for the Globes dinner too.
Bringing attention to the slaughter of pigs is so important. Bacon has become cute kitsch to put on crafts on Etsy, like it’s Hello Kitty or something. It makes me sick.
Wow, I had no idea. That’s disgusting. It’s burned flesh!!
Good!!
He deserves the Oscar. Joker was an awful, excellent movie about really problematic people. It didn’t glorify them, it did show us the frightening way our society has evolved to accommodate them and their insane beliefs. It’s a wake up call for some and reinforcing what the rest of us already know. America loves assholes and douche bags.
I like him. I like marinated pork tenderloin too. But I’ve seen all the animal torture footage. It’s disgusting how animals are treated. But I like meat as much as I like seafood and produce. I hope protesters change how the industry functions and interacts with its commodities.
Him and PSH are my favourite actors. But I gotta say I’m not feeling his campaigning. Especially for this mediocre sh*tty movie.
I still hope we’ll get a surprise win by Driver at the Oscars. Otherwise DC fans will be even more insufferable.
I was a little surprised that he choked up on stage and said I love you to Rooney at the Golden Globes. That is peak attention seeking normally. He really plays the game this year, but I think it’s also kinda genuine? I’m confused.
I do not think anyone should be dinged or bashed for bringing attention to animal rights and the cruelty of how animals are raised for food in the US. That said, I tried watching his What the Health documentary and there was so much bad or misleading science that I had to turn it off.
He is bringing attention to this very important subject. Animals feel pain and fear just like you and me. It’s high time we all stopped eating them.