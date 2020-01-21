David Harbour & Lily Allen went to the SAGs together and he gushed over her

Embed from Getty Images

Sunday night, when I jumped on Twitter to get the pre-SAG feed (so basically, I was farming for CB and Kaiser’s comments on the red carpet), I saw a bunch of tweets about David Harbour and Lily Allen that were of the WTF? variety, with Twitterers asking how is it nobody told them David and Lily were dating. That’s what you get for not reading Celebitchy, folks! You are doomed to be surprised by stale news. The couple walked the SAG red carpet together, which was neither their first outing nor their first red carpet. David wore a traditional black tux and looked nice. Lily wore a dress from Azzi & Osta in the red/pink trend that’s so popular right now. It’s pretty, I like the dress a lot. I think I would have liked it even more if it had either been one color/two fabrics or one fabric/two colors, but Lily looks great, and apparently David agreed because he couldn’t stop raving about her on his Instagram stories.

David Harbour and Lily Allen are going strong! The couple stepped out to attend the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where Harbour, 44, was nominated for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for his role as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things. His fellow nominee Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) took home the Actor. Harbour and his costars in the hit Netflix series are also up for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series. Harbour looked dashing in a classic black tux, and Allen, 34, stunned in a red and pink gown with a plunging neckline. Harbour teased the couple’s night out on his Instagram Story as they got ready together, captioning a photo of the English singer from behind as she got her glam done. “Who is my mystery date getting hair and makeup done in this hotel room I’ve been living in too long that is full of ‘I don’t know what the hell anymore’ stuff?’” he wrote, joking. Then he posted a photo of the two holding hands, with Allen’s back to the camera once again. “Who’s the stunning one in red?” “That’s right, it’s the brilliant, beautiful, brash, bold, brave and just f—ing hot @lilyallen,” he captioned the next slide, finally unveiling a photo of the two from the front.

[From People]

It’s funny, I’m not a huge fan of demonstrative shows of physical affection, like their NY City tongue-swapping stroll, but I’m okay with it in verbal form. I think it’s nice that they are so excited for each other. They’ve only been dating a little over four months so this could still be the honeymoon phase or they could both be pawers, who knows? Either way, they seem harmless and happy so I’m still on board with this union (I’m sure they’ve been waiting for my endorsement).

But there’s also the story of What Could Have Been. Stranger Things was up against Game of Thrones at the SAGs for Best Ensemble in a Drama. The award went to The Crown but imagine if it had gone to Stranger Things? As David was accepting the award, Lily’s brother, Alfie Allen, could have jumped up from the GoT table, grabbed a bottle of Tattinger and taken the stage, vowing to avenge his sister. Then the rest of GoT would storm the stage and it’s a battle of dire wolves and demogorgons, with a Jonas Brother thrown in for fun.

Here are David and Lily at the Netflix after party

