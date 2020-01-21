Chris Hemsworth to be a ‘human guinea pig’ for NatGeo series ‘Limitless’

Embed from Getty Images

Fand of Chris Hemsworth rejoice! The former Sexiest Man Alive is going to be filming a docu-series in which he is a “human guinea pig” who is going to volunteer himself for the cause of finding out ways to help humans live longer. People has more:

Chris Hemsworth is ready to sacrifice his body in the name of science. The Avengers star, 36, is to become a “human guinea pig” in National Geographic’s new health docu-series, undergoing [a] series of challenges that will explore different ways humans can live longer, according to an announcement made at a Television Critics Association press tour event on Friday. Titled Limitless, the series will follow Hemsworth as he discovers how to live a healthier and smarter life by transforming himself through six physical and mental challenges around the world. Each episode will tackle a different technique said to help extend human life — including regenerating damage, shocking the body and supercharging memory. “Basically, I was somehow convinced to volunteer myself as a human guinea pig and endure a series of mental and physical challenges across the globe, all for the sake of science,” Hemsworth said in a statement. “We’re hoping to shed some light on new ideas and emerging science with the focus on extending a healthy life span. Production starts soon, so wish me luck.”

[From People]

Good luck, Chris! I guess celebrities-filming-possibly-dangerous-shows is the new genre of reality show: A few weeks we learned that Zac Efron got gravely ill while filming Killing Zac Efron in Papua New Guinea. He had to be flown to Australia for treatment just before Christmas. I know that these shows obviously take as many precautions as possible, but still: “regenerating damage”? “Shocking the body”? Why? I’m sure he’ll be fine, and that Zac will be, too, but, I mean, horrific accidents happen, and Thor is only human, after all.

Note by Celebitchy: Chris announced earlier this month that his family is donating a million to help fight the devastating bushfires in Australia. Here’s a link to organizations that need our help.

Embed from Getty Images