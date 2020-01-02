Zac Efron caught a serious illness while filming wilderness survival series

No one wants to get sick, especially when they are far from home. That recently happened to Zac Efron while he was filming his new reality show in Papua New Guinea. He had to be flown to Australia for treatment. Fortunately, he’s doing well, and is back home:
Zac Efron says he has “bounced back” after falling ill while filming a survival reality TV show in Papua New Guinea.
The American actor confirmed on Twitter and Instagram Monday reports that he had received medical treatment following the health scare. . . .
“Killing Zac Efron” is billed as an expedition series that will see the screen star venture “deep into the jungles of a remote, dangerous island” for 21 days with nothing but basic gear and a local guide.
Efron said the series, which was commissioned by Quibi — a new streaming platform scheduled to launch in April — would challenge him.
Zac updated his followers on Instagram, reassuring them that he was doing well:
Variety reported that The Daily Telegraph was the first to share the news (behind a paywall) that Zac apparently had a bacterial infection and had to be flown to Brisbane, Australia, for treatment. He flew home to the U.S. on Christmas Eve.
Yikes. I’m glad Zac is OK. I was very ill the last time that I was overseas, and it was awful, but nothing like what Zac experienced. If I were him, though, I’d reconsider that show title, much as I appreciate dark humor, and rethink some of the extremes they’re putting him through for it. Here’s to hoping his show does well and that he doesn’t have any more health scares in 2020.
I’m not much a fan of the white blonde on him. Some people can pull it off and look suuuper hot. But it kind of makes him just look goofier. I like his darker hair much better.
That whole situation sounds terrifying, though I do enjoy the name of the show, and it’s been backed up a bit more by the recent events lol.
Yes, the blonde looks awful on him, I wish he would go back to dark hair.
Maybe change the name of the show
This! Maybe it’s the SE Asian in me but that’s not an auspicious title. Also made me think of Godfrey Gao who died of heart failure during a reality show.
I didn’t know about Godfrey. He was so young and talented (and from my hometown). That’s absolutely tragic. Apparently the show’s producers had him working for 17 hours straight before he died. How is that legal? Show business seems to constantly get away with shirking labour standards.
Glad Zac is okay.
I’m always skeptical, so of course I’m wondering if this is all overblown to drum up interest in his reality show. Aside from that, Yikes, what happened to his teen good looks?
I love him. He’s handsome, humble, funny, versatile, and is getting better and better as an actor. I’ll want to watch this series.
He looks…profoundly unwell in the pictures in this article. Are we sure it was actually a bacterial infection and not a “bacterial infection” (i.e. some type of drugs overdose or something similar)?
I have to say, whenever I see a headline about Zac Efron I usually suspect that something else is going on.
What makes you say he looks unwell? I’m genuinely wondering because I feel like there’s something I’m missing.
I co-sign this. Seems like such a sweetheart and I think he’s growing as an actor. I hope he recovers soon.
Zac has always been my guilty pleasure. Thank God he is safe! I wish him a long and healthy life.