Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber are ‘trying to guide’ Kaia & Pete Davidson

As we discussed earlier this week, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber seem very concerned about their daughter Kaia’s relationship with Pete Davidson. Kaia Gerber has her own apartment in New York, and it seems like Pete stays there a lot. Maybe Kaia called her parents, or maybe they stopped by unannounced, but whatever happened, Cindy and Rande were seen outside Kaia’s apartment building looking very worried and they were overheard saying something about how Pete seems to be having a breakdown, something about how he was clawing at his eyes. Soon after – like a day later? – Cindy and Rande flew to LA with Kaia, and Pete apparently stayed in New York. Kaia is only 18 – old enough to live on her own, but still young enough where she absolutely needs her parents’ help on a lot of things. And it looks like her parents are providing that help:
There seems to be trouble in paradise for Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson. It’s been just weeks since the pair started dating and there already seems to be drama brewing for the famous celebs. According to a source close to her mom, Cindy Crawford, “Its been a very stressful and concerning few days.”
It’s unclear what issues, if any, are occurring in the young couple’s relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking on an active role in this situation. “Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her,” the source explains. “They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time.”
Moreover, the source hints that the model family is trying to be a support system for Pete since they see “how troubled he is and how much he is struggling.” The insider adds, “They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It’s been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious.”
Since last week’s debacle, Kaia and her mom have returned to sunny Los Angeles, while Pete remains in the Big Apple for work. Nonetheless, the source reveals Cindy and Rande are going to continue to support Kaia, especially since “they know they can’t choose who their daughter dates or control the situation.”
“Their only choice is to support her and help guide her through this,” the source shares. “They are just thinking about Pete getting better and nothing beyond that.”
The common “parenting teenagers” wisdom is that if you, the parent, throw a fit and tell your teenager to break up with someone, your teenager will do the opposite. I get that, and most youths are garbage contrarians and they want to buck the system, even if the system is just mom and dad. That being said, Kaia has always seemed… super-attached to her folks. I wonder if the solution here is Rande and Cindy really sitting her down and saying “this is too much for you, honey. You’re not responsible for taking care of him and you need to know that.” Also: while I think Kaia spent Christmas in LA with her folks, away from Pete, now Cindy and Rande are in Miami and I worry that Kaia is back in NYC with Pete?
When I was in a toxic relationship that started at 19 years old, my parents were very hands off. I later learned they hoped it would pass quicker if they stayed out of it. They did me a great disservice, because he ended up coercing me into falling pregnant and the abuse continued for a few years. There have been many times I have to remind myself my parents did what they thought was best and I was an “adult”. But man, what could have been if they had tried to guide me to the realization I was wasting my 20s in a toxic relationship! Good luck to all parties involved here.
SAME
if they had come at me like “you need to leave him now because we say so!” I probably wouldn’t have listened.
But if my parents had said true things like “you should be using your energy to better yourself” and “no relationship should cause this much stress from day to day” and “you deserve better than this”, like actual guidance, I would have been so thankful and I believe I would have listened.
They didn’t even try. They watched me exhaust myself in a dead-end toxic relationship and only told me they were against it after years of bullshit and me breaking up with him. Wow, thanks.
I have so many odd thoughts about the whole situation but the biggest one is, obviously, Pete is unwell. I know he hinted at maybe inpatient treatment on his last SNL appearance so hopefully that helps him and his future.
Pete has some really good allies and friends in the business like John Mulaney and Hasan Minhaj (I totally misspelled that.) And I hope he can lean on them to get better. Mulaney has talked a lot about his sobriety and was there for him when he and Ariana split, hopefully he still has that support.
The other thoughts are OMG Kaia is too young for any of this. Living on her own in the modeling world, dating Pete Davidson, and yeah – dating Pete Davidson? We should be talking about how she JUST turned 18. Lots of side eyes there.
Yes I completely agree @Cidy. Pete has been open about his struggles with mental illness, specially Borderline Personality Disorder, which I applaud him for, for bringing more awareness to it and to losing the stigma attached to such things. That being said, I agree, he seems very unwell and I hope he gets the help he needs. He did seem to suggest on his last SNL appearance about going to “rehab” so I do hope he was serious. Kaia is very young and to be caught up with someone with such serious issues is very complicated. I got married at 29 and my husband turned out to be heroin addict (he lied to me for years). It was devastating and painful to put it mildly and I was ten years old than Kaia. I know it must be complicated for her parents b/c she is an “adult” but wow! I know I would be involved if my daughter was dating someone with such serious issues….
I feel sorry for everyone involved. I hope he gets his stuff together. I was having my wild time right around that age (19 for me), but I also had to grow up very fast. I look at my teens today and know they couldn’t handle what I was put through at that age. I’m glad Kaia’s close with her parents and that they’re supportive. Hopefully that will help keep her on the right path, having her freedom but not getting caught in drama and avoidable mistakes.
I thought on the last Weekend Update Pete insinuated he was going into some clinic during the SNL winter break?
This sounds like it will end poorly…
Kaia’s parents were overheard talking about him going to rehab that day or something. It could be that he is there now.
Yeah when I heard that I was like “uhh he’s joking about it but he’s probably really going to go”
I worry about Pete. Does he have a strong support system? I know he lived/lives with his mom, but that doesn’t mean she or anyone in his life is actually looking out for him.
Clearly, SNL is packed with enablers who fully support him going on camera, looking like he hasn’t slept in weeks, to tell some self-deprecating jokes about his dwindling mental health. Are we just supposed to keep laughing as this guy suffers?
As one who survived a relationship with a borderline man, it very well could be that Pete talks frequently about getting help but never actually does. This is part of BPD’s many dysfunctional patterns. It’s too long to go into but most everyone here knows that BPD is a very complex mental illness and very difficult to treat unless the person is willing and diligent. It is treatable through therapy and medication but they have to want to do it and to keep doing it. Clearly Pete is not doing it. Kaia would be wise to get far away from him and stay away. I was much older than Kaia when I got into that relationship. There is no way an 18 year old can handle it even with parental support.
SNL Is not known for being the healthiest place.
How many deaths through the years?
That’s why Lorne has sent him to rehab on at least one occasion. On the Christmas episode he joked about spending the break in rehab….maybe he wasn’t just joking.
I may catch some hell, but I feel like someone is still trying to stay relevant by how public this is being made. And I’m not talking about the younger of the two couples.
That said I hope Pete is getting the help he needs and I hope Kaia is able to disentangle herself from this romantic relationship. I also hope she is able to put some boundaries on the codependent relationship her mother has with her as she grows up.
“…most youths are garbage contrarians…”
I’ve taught hundreds of teenagers over the years and…no. They aren’t. They are strong willed and navigating the push and pull toward independence, but most of the teens I’ve worked with have been really caring, interesting, bright people. Parents often see a different side (I’m a parent too) but this attitude isn’t helpful in understanding and guiding this age group.
I agree with you entirely.