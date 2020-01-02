Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber are ‘trying to guide’ Kaia & Pete Davidson

As we discussed earlier this week, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber seem very concerned about their daughter Kaia’s relationship with Pete Davidson. Kaia Gerber has her own apartment in New York, and it seems like Pete stays there a lot. Maybe Kaia called her parents, or maybe they stopped by unannounced, but whatever happened, Cindy and Rande were seen outside Kaia’s apartment building looking very worried and they were overheard saying something about how Pete seems to be having a breakdown, something about how he was clawing at his eyes. Soon after – like a day later? – Cindy and Rande flew to LA with Kaia, and Pete apparently stayed in New York. Kaia is only 18 – old enough to live on her own, but still young enough where she absolutely needs her parents’ help on a lot of things. And it looks like her parents are providing that help:

There seems to be trouble in paradise for Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson. It’s been just weeks since the pair started dating and there already seems to be drama brewing for the famous celebs. According to a source close to her mom, Cindy Crawford, “Its been a very stressful and concerning few days.” It’s unclear what issues, if any, are occurring in the young couple’s relationship, but the source reveals that Cindy and Rande are taking on an active role in this situation. “Cindy and Rande wanted to be there for Kaia and supportive of her. They are very involved and loving parents and they would do anything for her,” the source explains. “They stepped in to try and guide her and to help Pete through a difficult time.” Moreover, the source hints that the model family is trying to be a support system for Pete since they see “how troubled he is and how much he is struggling.” The insider adds, “They tried to intervene and offer what they could. It’s been upsetting for Kaia and for them to see their daughter dealing with something so serious.” Since last week’s debacle, Kaia and her mom have returned to sunny Los Angeles, while Pete remains in the Big Apple for work. Nonetheless, the source reveals Cindy and Rande are going to continue to support Kaia, especially since “they know they can’t choose who their daughter dates or control the situation.” “Their only choice is to support her and help guide her through this,” the source shares. “They are just thinking about Pete getting better and nothing beyond that.”

The common “parenting teenagers” wisdom is that if you, the parent, throw a fit and tell your teenager to break up with someone, your teenager will do the opposite. I get that, and most youths are garbage contrarians and they want to buck the system, even if the system is just mom and dad. That being said, Kaia has always seemed… super-attached to her folks. I wonder if the solution here is Rande and Cindy really sitting her down and saying “this is too much for you, honey. You’re not responsible for taking care of him and you need to know that.” Also: while I think Kaia spent Christmas in LA with her folks, away from Pete, now Cindy and Rande are in Miami and I worry that Kaia is back in NYC with Pete?