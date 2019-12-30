Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber are very concerned about Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber have been dating since the beginning of autumn. From where I sit, they started up *just* after Kaia’s 18th birthday, although there’s some evidence that Pete and Kaia knew each other, hung out and had mutual friends for months beforehand. Y’all know that I’m not a Pete Davidson fan, and so I continue to read his relationship with Kaia as sort of creepy, vaguely predatory and just bad news in general. There was also a rumor that Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford (Kaia’s parents) aren’t big fans of Kaia’s relationship, and that they hope Kaia and Pete fizzle out quickly. Well… it looks like Cindy and Rande were trying to check up on Kaia and Pete at Kaia’s New York apartment, and things appear to have gone badly:
Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber appeared extremely stressed as they spoke outside their daughter Kaia’s New York City apartment on Thursday. The 53-year-old supermodel looked shaken as she listened to her husband describe a conversation he appeared to have had with 18-year-old Kaia’s comedian boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 26. It seemed Rande had been in the apartment while Cindy was outside and he had then come down to the foyer to speak with her.
A bystander told Dailymail.com that Rande was heard saying that the person upstairs – presumed to be Pete – had ‘scratched eyes’ and was ‘freaking out.’ Pete reportedly left the apartment in a car down the street after the parents talked. Kaia was later seen returning to the building after dark.
Rande – who is the co-founder of billion-dollar tequila label Casamigos – appeared on edge by what he had witnessed inside the apartment. The best friend of George Clooney was very animated as he spoke to Cindy, who was clad in a $1,400 black Moncler jacket. A bystander told DailyMail.com that Rande was heard saying that his talk ‘wasn’t good’. At one point, he brought his hands up to his face and widened his eyes, as if to imitate what he had seen. Cindy stared at her spouse with her mouth agape, appearing to recognize the seriousness of the situation.
Rande was reportedly overhead saying: ‘He’s got scratched out eyes. His face was like scared as if someone or a camera was on him. His eyes are very… and he’s like freaking out.’ The tequila tycoon continued: ‘How in the hell can he… be away… he needs help my God that’s crazy… private rehab, ummm, like in an hour.’ Then the topic went to Kaia, with Rande reportedly saying: ‘I mean he loves her.’
Rande then told Cindy that Pete was nearby, saying: ‘You know he’s over there’. The supermodel reportedly replied: ‘Is it him over there?’ Soon after, Pete was seen in his silver Lincoln SUV but his face was not photographed.
I’ve included the link to the DM’s photos below – you can see Rande and Cindy looking very animated and worried/concerned. While I get that the DM was possibly making up a story to go along with their photos, I also feel like this probably checks out? Rande and Cindy are probably legitimately concerned about Kaia and Pete. I could absolutely see Kaia calling her parents to come over and check on Pete if he did something that freaked her out. I could see Cindy telling Kaia to simply get out of her own apartment if Pete was having some kind of breakdown or if he was on drugs or whatever. Anyway… yeah, this is awful. I hope that Kaia and Pete are okay and that Cindy and Rande are providing all kinds of support.
'He's freaking out': Stressed Rande Gerber tells Cindy Crawford that Pete Davidson, 26, 'needs help' after crisis talks with their 18-year-old daughter Kaia's boyfriend at her apartment https://t.co/fpLBa0OcxU
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 28, 2019
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Well, they are reaping what they are sowed here. If they hadn’t pushed her into modeling, Kaia would probably be at college right now, dealing with normal 18 year old problems, like fitting in and whether to drink at parties, rather than dealing with a grown man freaking out on drugs in her apartment.
It boggles my mind that knowing everything they know about the industry, they pushed their kid into it.
THIS!!! Exactly my thoughts. But like most egotistical people, they think they can put maneuver and control what they can’t: individuals and an industry not in their control.
Idk, I feel like DM shouldn’t have done a story on this. Bits of conversation overheard by someone in the area, not even a full conversation and it’s too personal to be published imo!
They’re in public so it’s fair game. If they cared they’d do it in private. I feel like this was purposeful to get Kaia to move on — calculated leaks.
Also it’s quite clear they’ve set this up to give her career a little edge. C’mon, they couldn’t have had a conversation inside a building? They’ve been setting up pap shots and feeding tips to tabloids about this all along.
That whole piece sounded V E R Y PR to me. Tequilla Tycoon? Clooney Best Buddy? 1400 Monclear Jacket? Than the little soap opera display for paps and bypassers? Smells a little bit too set up and arranged with the DM. Also the story “broke” over slow news weekend after christmas. IDK
The parents are concerned-no sh1t! I would be, too. Kaia is apparently back in LA-spotted at LAX with Cindy. Don’t quite get the appeal of Pete Davidson to women from 18 to 40 something.
YIKES, this is really bad news. I have a bad feeling about Pete in general- he doesn’t seem well, and he doesn’t seem to be getting support. Also while his relationships are widely reported, no one really talks about the angle that he’s been discarded half a dozen times in the last year/year and a half (I think all of his relationships have been ended by the woman he was dating, right?) that’s gotta hurt. I hope his mom is there for him because it sounds like he really needs it.
@runcmc oh my gosh, I didn’t realise he had been dumped THAT many times, in that timeframe. How do you even date that many people in 18 months, let alone get dumped that often? Sounds like he really needs all the professional and emotional support he can get, and I truly hope he has it.
Agreed.
He must have some major issue. He needs help. It’s not to his gfs to heal him.
Gerber and Crawford were fine with pushing their daughter into modeling when she was a young child. Not impressed with their parenting.
Yep, file this under “What did they expect would happen?”
Maybe this will be a wake-up call…for the parents.
Super worrying. He needs help and this very young woman needs to take her distance. It’s way too much for an 18 year old to handle.
Also he has borderline personality disorder. If Kaia tried to take distance/break up with him on her own he could easily spin out big time. This could be what is happening here. People with borderline feel an intense amount of abandonment pain and get frantic to stop someone leaving them, and can veer into anything from manipulation, rage, to self harm. My mother has this disorder so I’ve lived with how hard it can be, and I feel so badly for Pete and also for those in the wake of the behaviors this disorder causes. It’s super hard to treat and to live with, and it can be super hard on those that love and care about the person.
Add in possible drug abuse… it’s bad. I truly hope he gets impatient treatment.
I hope this relationship ends soon
He needs….. ALOT of professional help of various kinds. Kaia needs to be out of this situation and relationship, pronto. Especially as an 18 year old! I hope she understands that “fixing” him is not her responsibility……..
Both Pete and Kaia are unwell and need professional help (not to mention family love and support) for their illnesses. This is a sad situation all around.
I read somewhere that Kaia has had her own apartment in New York since she was 16. I wonder if that’s true. If so, that’s ridiculous. These two are really the worst parents. They’ve got a teenage daughter in a relationship with a drug addled, troubled man child and a son arrested in his expensive car with a DUI. Idiots.
Honestly I felt the whole dating Pete thing was a bit of a cry for attention/boundaries.
OK, so Pete Davidson has bpd, known drug use, seems to move quickly from one highly publicized “relationship” to another, constantly being papped, etc.
Why isn’t he being treated by Doctors/rehab/therapy?
He can certainly afford treatment, unlike many working class people.
The number of SNL cast members that have had serious drug problems/died young is not small.
He needs to be in care, for his own stability.
And yes, if my 18 y/o daughter was involved I would be concerned. I would step in also.
IMO, these fast “relationships” are simply too much, too soon. It’s dating. Relationships are years in the making, not weeks or months.
They should be concerned, this doesn’t sound good. Pete doesn’t seem well and needs to focus on his health, not a girlfriend who is practically a child still.
But her parents should have also shown concern years ago and not pushed her into modeling.
Pete seemed to be hinting at an upcoming inpatient treatment on the last SNL Weekend Update, so I hope that goes well for him. It’s nice of the Gerbers to show some concern, but where is his mom? They play like they are close in their brief appearances together.
Since when is modeling a gateway into a bad relationship? There are many models who got into the business as teens and somehow turned out okay. There are tons of teens who went to college and ended up addicted to drugs, failing, or anything other number of bad things. What horrible assumptions people are making. What if, I don’t know, SHE WANTED to model and take after her mother? Jeez.