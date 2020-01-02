Beyonce released her end-of-year ‘Bey-cap’ and the Beyhive still freaked out

For years now, Beyonce tends to drop 100% completed projects on her unsuspecting Beyhive. She’s absolutely trained them to be ready at a moment’s notice to stan her latest project the very second she reveals it. Which is fine, and it’s her business and it makes every Beyonce announcement a real event. But it’s also kind of funny because the Beyhive has been so primed for sudden album drops that they freak out whenever she just posts a regular old Instagram. Anyway, the Beyhive has actually spent the past three months or so freaking out about the last of new photos and new posts from Beyonce. There was a rumor that she was about to drop something new during the holidays. And so when Beyonce posted an end-of-year photo recap, people were MAD. Here’s the recap:

LOL. Beyonce giveth and Beyonce goes f–king silent. People were really holding their breath to see the end of the video, like the last image would be Pork Chops: The Album by Beyonce.

Not only that, but Bey did party on NYE and we know because there are photos of Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Blue Ivy:

Blue is really starting to look more and more like Beyonce.

Also: Rihanna trolled everybody too. The Army freaked about this too. Unlike Beyonce, Rihanna actually promised us a new album on the record very soon. So this is especially rude!