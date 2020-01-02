Beyonce released her end-of-year ‘Bey-cap’ and the Beyhive still freaked out

For years now, Beyonce tends to drop 100% completed projects on her unsuspecting Beyhive. She’s absolutely trained them to be ready at a moment’s notice to stan her latest project the very second she reveals it. Which is fine, and it’s her business and it makes every Beyonce announcement a real event. But it’s also kind of funny because the Beyhive has been so primed for sudden album drops that they freak out whenever she just posts a regular old Instagram. Anyway, the Beyhive has actually spent the past three months or so freaking out about the last of new photos and new posts from Beyonce. There was a rumor that she was about to drop something new during the holidays. And so when Beyonce posted an end-of-year photo recap, people were MAD. Here’s the recap:

LOL. Beyonce giveth and Beyonce goes f–king silent. People were really holding their breath to see the end of the video, like the last image would be Pork Chops: The Album by Beyonce.

Not only that, but Bey did party on NYE and we know because there are photos of Beyonce, Megan Thee Stallion and Blue Ivy:

Blue is really starting to look more and more like Beyonce.

Also: Rihanna trolled everybody too. The Army freaked about this too. Unlike Beyonce, Rihanna actually promised us a new album on the record very soon. So this is especially rude!

Photos courtesy of Instagram.

4 Responses to “Beyonce released her end-of-year ‘Bey-cap’ and the Beyhive still freaked out”

  1. jenner says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:27 am

    Bey-cap: Eye-roll.

    Reply
  2. Peg says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:30 am

    Well the Beehive went after two writers (one from Vanity Fair) who talked about Blue Ivy looks saying she needs plastic surgery.

    Reply
  3. Jadedone says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:30 am

    I kinda wish Beyonce had included a picture of her and the poor woman from the basketball game that the beyhive so unfairly attacked. Why is Blue looking so grown up already? Next thing we know she will be topping the album charts.

    Reply
  4. Sarah says:
    January 2, 2020 at 11:57 am

    Blue Ivy is so cute. And where is the album, Robyn?

    Reply

