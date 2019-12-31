“Happy New Year, Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid are probably back together” links
  • December 31, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Happy New Year’s Eve & Happy New Year! All of us here at Celebitchy hope you have a great & safe NYE and let’s keep our fingers crossed that 2020 is an awesome year! XOXO

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik are probably back together again. [LaineyGossip]
Barack Obama also released his list of favorite 2019 music. [Just Jared]
I bet Cats ends up losing more than $71 million actually. [Dlisted]
GFY’s most popular posts of 2019. [Go Fug Yourself]
What are your New Year’s resolutions? [Pajiba]
Ivanka Trump: Caged children aren’t in my portfolio. [Jezebel]
I didn’t know Channing Tatum is in Ricky Martin’s “She Bangs” video! [Seriously OMG]
These old words are awesome & definitely need to make a comeback. [OMG Blog]
This Paul Rudd fact blew my mind. [The Blemish]
Who was the best dressed of the decade?? [RCFA]

  1. Bibliomommy96 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 9:41 am

    I would like to stay grufeling , and perendinate everything, because I’m a slugabed, who’d rather be twattling.

    Reply

