Celebitchy’s most commented 2019: the royal baby & the college admissions scandal



In our most commented post last year, I wrote that we were looking forward to the royal baby and to a potential impeachment, which finally happened this year! The final outcome hasn’t been determined yet, but knock all the wood we’ll finally be rid of this treasonous administration later this year.

Last year’s most commented stories included Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split and “divorce,” which was unconfirmed because they probably never got married. Stories about Beyonce headlining Coachella, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody battle and Meghan and Harry’s wedding were also among the most popular in 2018. The royal feuds had the most comments with the Spanish royals, Queen Letizia and her mother-in-law, at number two and of course the feud between the Sussexes and Cambridges at number one. This year the royals again reigned supreme, with the birth of baby Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as the most commented post. Yet again the royal feuds, fashion and vacations drew the most comments, with only the college admissions scandal landing in the top ten. It was a royal-heavy year as Duchess Meghan got her footing in the family, launched new initiatives and welcomed a baby boy with Prince Harry. We finally got convinced that the real feud was between William and Harry, and we got a glimpse into the Cambridges’ marriage problems while the Sussexes circled wagons and protected their growing family.

Here are the top ten most commented posts of 2019, in reverse order and grouped by subject.

10

Prince Williams’ alleged affair and Kate’s “rural rival”



To open is the story about Prince William’s maybe-affair with a woman named Rose Hanbury, a marchioness and neighbor of the Cambridges among the titled estate holders in Norfolk, England. We first heard that Kate was phasing this woman out of their local social circle, deemed the “Turnip Toffs.” The reason for this phase out wasn’t clear, but when Prince William’s lawyers threatened the press about running the affair story and someone went to the Daily Mail with an oddly worded denial it became clear that the rumors had teeth.

8, 3, 2

Negative stories about Duchess Meghan heat up before Archie is born



The often racist attacks on Duchess Meghan in the British press escalated, even as she was due to give birth to her first baby. She was criticized for having her baby shower in New York with celebrity friends, even though her friends provided transportation and footed the bill. Duchess Meghan’s access to key pieces in the royal jewelry collection was cut off by The Queen allegedly due to Meghan’s “demands.” We also heard that the Cambridges, particularly William, were trying to have the Sussexes exiled to another commonwealth country, likely in Africa.

9, 7, 6, 4

Meghan and Harry fight back, stories lighten up after Archie arrives



After baby Archie was born, the press lightened up a little. Prince Harry and Meghan announced that they were suing The Mail on Sunday for publishing a handwritten letter that Meghan had sent her father. Harry also joined a class action lawsuit against the tabloids for the hacking scandal from the early 2000s. Harry and Meghan took a trip to Africa around that time, where they visited charities and we saw adorable baby Archie. During that trip they participated in a documentary called Harry and Meghan: An African Journey. Meghan fought back tears as she described how hard it was to deal with the negative press while Harry spoke eloquently about his mental health. There were some legitimate criticisms against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including the cost of Meghan’s couture and their vacations, but it felt petty to notice this when the majority of bad coverage was undeserved. We were so happy to see Meghan attend Trooping The Color just a month after Archie was born.

5

Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin indicted in college admissions scheme



Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman got the most press for their involvement in the FBI’s investigation into the wide-ranging college admissions scheme, dubbed Operation Varsity Blues. Felicity hired someone to illegally raise her daughter’s SAT score by 400 points. She issued a contrite statement and plead guilty, for which she received a two week sentence along with community service. Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid over half a million to have their daughters fake-recruited into the crew team at USC. Lori played the churchy white victim on multiple People and US Weekly Magazine covers, with outrageous insider quotes about how innocent she was and how much she was suffering. Lori and her husband are facing significant prison time.

1

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor arrives!



The announcement of Harry and Meghan’s baby’s name, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was our most commented post this year. There were beautiful photos featuring the royal family and Meghan’s mom meeting the new baby, and Meghan and Harry did a little press conference at Windsor Castle with a swaddled Archie. We also learned that Archie will not have a royal title. Before this, right after Archie was born, Prince Harry spoke to reporters outside Windsor Castle. He was tired and elated and he even thanked the horses in the stable behind him!

We are so grateful to you for reading, commenting and chatting with us in 2019. We launched a podcast this year and it’s turned out so much better than we imagined! Here’s to a new decade with lots of great entertainment, fun gossip and ridiculous fashion.