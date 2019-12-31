Prince William launches Earthshot Prize, ‘the Nobel Peace Prize’ of environmentalism

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge delivers a speech at the Tusk Conservation Awards in London

Kensington Palace did a press briefing a few days before Christmas where they apparently teased some “big announcements” coming over the holidays. I kept waiting for the inevitable “they’re going to be so keen in 2020” story which would be the “big announcement.” Then I thought that their big announcements were simply releasing some old photos, like the shot of William and the kids, and those photos of the Duchess of Cambridge with midwives a few months ago, which just got released a few days ago. But look, the Cambridges did have something NEW to announce. They’re partnering – ?? – with Sir David Attenborough to launch the Earthshot Prize, which will apparently give people millions of dollars/pounds/Euros for coming up with solutions for environmental problems.

This is being described as a Prince William-specific thing, at least on Kensington Palace’s Twitter:

Prince William has teamed up with Sir David Attenborough to launch @EarthshotPrize — the Nobel Peace Prize of environmental world. Over the next decade millions will be awarded to five winners per year with solutions to the world’s greatest problems.

“The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.” — The Duke of Cambridge

“People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.” — The Duke of Cambridge @EarthshotPrize

[From KP’s Twitter]

I… actually thought that this kind of thing already existed? There are some big “prizes” or grants given to people working on big solutions for complicated scientific issues? But of course, Prince William can just drop by and announce that THIS thing is “the Nobel Peace Prize of the environmental world.” Keen branding, Wills. Basically, this sounds like the typical billionaire solution to most thinks: “I’ll keep flying on private jets/helicopters but I’ll just throw money at the problem and hope other people come up with solutions.” The structure of this does not sound innovative, that’s all I’m saying.

Centrepoint 50th anniversary

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

  1. Sparkly says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:38 am

    I actually appreciate this effort. I know our “leaders” here in the US are actively working towards the opposite, so seeing anyone in power step up and say that the destruction needs to stop and they’ll support people making a difference…I can get behind that.

  2. Caroline says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:38 am

    “The Nobel Peace Prize of environmentalism” LMAO KP is desperate

  3. Mignionette says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:38 am

    Urghhhhh…. the desperation and constant one-up-manship is EXHAUSTING….

    The Queen’s speech makes sense now…..

  4. Becks1 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:42 am

    This seems like a good thing – I’m
    Not going to criticize William for using his position to help the environment – but I’m with Kaiser, don’t things like this already exist? It doesn’t make it a bad thing, it just makes it…..not that earth shattering?

    But hey, good for William for coming up with something.

    • Smalltown Girl says:
      December 31, 2019 at 7:52 am

      There is the Goldman prize, which is sometimes called the Green Noble but it has a prize of $200,000. And there is a UN award with no monetary prize. It doesn’t seem like there is anything on this scale with prize money.

      • Smalltown Girl says:
        December 31, 2019 at 7:55 am

        I just re-read the announcement and realized the prize amount is vague, in says millions over the next decade, so it could be on par with teh Goldman but with Royal sponsorship.

    • Nic919 says:
      December 31, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Comparing it to the Nobel Prize is a bit much but I guess if it does end up helping the environment it’s not a bad thing. But as with everything KP does, I’m going to need to see more about it because so far details are vague.

  5. Beach Dreams says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:44 am

    More grandstanding by this dullard. He probably thinks this “Nobel Peace Prize of the environmental world” is special because HE is a part of it.

  6. Kittycat says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:46 am

    Off topic but what happened to William.

    I came across old videos of him and he used to be so passionate.

    Now he’s so dried up and dull.

  7. Smalltown Girl says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:47 am

    I did some quick looking and found a few other environmental prizes, including a UN one, but not one with a huge financial inventive attached (But it was a two minute search). I am also supportive of any imitative that talks about the environment and climate change because it is such a huge issue.

  8. Jane says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:51 am

    I’ve been waiting for him to be branded a hypocrite or eco warrior by the British media but so far, nothing.

    Watching Harry and Meghan coming up with innovative initiatives, being slaughtered by the British press only for The Doolittles to come up with mediocre copies and be praised to high heaven by the same media, is becoming exhausting.

  9. Marjorie says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:52 am

    The caution tape image…Rosa Parks…the white geek engineers at 1960s NASA… the whole thing is just pedestrian do-gooder-ness.

    BRF paying for any of this or is it sponsored? That’s probably a stupid question.

    I’m in favor of a participation trophy for Wills though.

  10. Rogue says:
    December 31, 2019 at 7:57 am

    I think this is really smart for a future monarch. Just like how Queen mentioned the environment in her Christmas speech- showing a light touch care about a ‘progressive issue’ without upsetting the right wing
    1) he gets to champion a ‘progressive’ cause that I think from Prince Philip, Charles, he may really care for but won’t be accused of preaching as others will do the work 2) working with a beloved uk figure David Attenborough so like Mary Berry with the Christmas special works well with the base 3) it will be an awards show so opportunities for Yearly dress up which is only thing most royal/neutral observers care for with royals 4) chance for legacy like Duke of Edinburgh award.

  11. Sofia says:
    December 31, 2019 at 8:00 am

    I’m just glad he’s doing something. I’ll reserve full judgement until more details come out.

  12. Lisa says:
    December 31, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Ehh. Glad he is doing something.

  13. S808 says:
    December 31, 2019 at 8:06 am

    While Will has an in with the tabloids and won’t get dragged to hell and back for being a hypocrite (or breathing), I wonder if Harry can lean more into military and put conservation on the back burner for a little while. Not saying give up, but maybe switch gears for a minute.

