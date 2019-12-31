Prince William launches Earthshot Prize, ‘the Nobel Peace Prize’ of environmentalism

Kensington Palace did a press briefing a few days before Christmas where they apparently teased some “big announcements” coming over the holidays. I kept waiting for the inevitable “they’re going to be so keen in 2020” story which would be the “big announcement.” Then I thought that their big announcements were simply releasing some old photos, like the shot of William and the kids, and those photos of the Duchess of Cambridge with midwives a few months ago, which just got released a few days ago. But look, the Cambridges did have something NEW to announce. They’re partnering – ?? – with Sir David Attenborough to launch the Earthshot Prize, which will apparently give people millions of dollars/pounds/Euros for coming up with solutions for environmental problems.

Who is ready to lead as we make the 2020s a decade of action to repair our planet? Introducing the @EarthshotPrize 🌍 pic.twitter.com/sYT5xBQ1Zo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 31, 2019

This is being described as a Prince William-specific thing, at least on Kensington Palace’s Twitter:

Prince William has teamed up with Sir David Attenborough to launch @EarthshotPrize — the Nobel Peace Prize of environmental world. Over the next decade millions will be awarded to five winners per year with solutions to the world’s greatest problems. “The earth is at a tipping point and we face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet or we remember our unique power as human beings and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve.” — The Duke of Cambridge “People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth.” — The Duke of Cambridge @EarthshotPrize

[From KP’s Twitter]

I… actually thought that this kind of thing already existed? There are some big “prizes” or grants given to people working on big solutions for complicated scientific issues? But of course, Prince William can just drop by and announce that THIS thing is “the Nobel Peace Prize of the environmental world.” Keen branding, Wills. Basically, this sounds like the typical billionaire solution to most thinks: “I’ll keep flying on private jets/helicopters but I’ll just throw money at the problem and hope other people come up with solutions.” The structure of this does not sound innovative, that’s all I’m saying.