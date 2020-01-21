Taylor Swift kicked out Justin Bieber & everybody else from an LA gym

Taylor Swift treats Scooter Braun like a virus who “infects” the people he manages. Taylor has no only made Scooter her snake-nemesis, she doesn’t want anything to do with anyone Scooter manages, basically. She’s made slight exceptions here and there, but there are some Scooter clients whom Taylor cannot abide. She will never have anything to do with Kanye West, and she will never have anything to do with Justin Bieber. Her high-key Bieber beef has gotten so bad that she refuses to be in the same gym with him. Huh.
Taylor Swift likes her workouts solo — as in she doesn’t just book a trainer, she books a gym — sorry Justin Bieber. Here’s the deal … Justin was at Dogpound Gym in West Hollywood with a bunch of people, but then Taylor and her crew rolled up.
We’re told everyone — including JB was asked to get the heck out of the gym — because Taylor had an appointment. Justin’s security team was approached and asked to leave, but JB’s team held firm and said he was going to finish his workout before taking off.
We’re told Justin, who did not have an appointment, finished — although he was mostly goofing around and dancing — and left … but he had no idea it was Taylor who had requested the gym be cleared. Once he left, everyone who remained was asked to leave.
One source connected to the gym tells us Taylor did indeed have an appointment with a trainer in the gym … and the appointment was to train alone. Justin just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s unclear why the Dogpound didn’t give Justin a heads up before Taylor’s bodyguards showed up.
My guess is that Taylor’s thing was NOT that she wanted to work out alone, it was that she didn’t want to work out at the same time as Justin, but while she was getting him kicked out, she just thought “why not everybody else too?” Anyway, Taylor is rich AF and I don’t get why she doesn’t have her own private gym? Why kick people out of what I assume is a members-only gym? If I was kicked out of my gym (I go to the YMCA) because a VIP wanted to work out alone, I would laugh and then I would SUE.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Well she rented out the gym (which the gym allows). She had scheduled the time and day in advance. She did nothing wrong here. Yeah she’s rich enough to have a home gym but so is Justin. Justin didn’t know Taylor was the one who booked the gym, nor did Taylor know who was working out in the gym. I saw this story yesterday on an Entertainment show that actually showed the real story.
I agree. If she rented out the gym for a particular time, then frankly, the gym should have been the ones to clear everyone out.
I used to workout at Dogpound. I never heard of anyone shutting it down for themselves, not even the billionaires who frequented. I was once training alongside one of the richest people in the world and two A-list actors.
The Dogpound only does private appointments and semi private appointments (very small groups). Everyone books a private appointment (you can try getting in without one but if it isn’t quiet you’ll be turned away). It’s private as in you’re booking a private one on one time with a trainer, not private as in the gym closes for you.
IMO it sounds like a worker tried to accomodate an unusual request from Swift, not realising Bieber was there and they wouldn’t just be throwing out regular old gym goers.
+1.
She had an appointment prior to knowing who would be in the gym & didn’t know or plan for Justin to be kicked out. Non-story here & these narrative pushes are concerning.
Since Taylor is super-close to Selena, I think that’s where the hate for Bieber is coming from?
That that douche works with Scooter probably doesn’t help him win Taylor over though …
Yea, I tend to not like the men who treated my close girlfriends like garbage too….
Her and Selena haven’t been close for ages.
They talk about each other constantly, I think they’re still bffs. Taylor guest wrote a piece about Selena in an article about her new album, Rare. Selena stated that Taylor and Taylor’s mom were the first people who saw her music video for her new single.
They both can afford to have top of the line, fully equipped gyms in their massive mansions. I don’t feel sorry for Bieber, and Taylor is being a pompous bitch.
💯% agreed
She’s a pain in the ass.
As insane as it sounds to the rest of us, I would think this actually is done fairly often for celebrities of her caliber considering the entourage they bring with them and the risk of security leaks. Not sure I’d assume it a specific beef.
Everyone coming into the gym that day should have been notified that the gym would be closed between those hours. I bet they weren’t.
That’s what I’m thinking. If the gym will rent out to be private, it’s on them to let other customers know and deal with that. It’s their responsibility to clear it and close it to others.
I think renting it out is kind of ridiculous, but if they made an appointment and the gym agreed, I don’t think Taylor and her team are in the wrong here.
I don’t think Taylor knew Biebs was going to be there when her assistant booked the appointment. But needing an entire facility cleared seems exhausting and unnecessary.
Remember those times when she got papped entering and leaving the gym all dolled up and with high heels? Tbh I kinda miss those totally not set up pap shots she did evey day. They were more entertaining than this performative privacy thing she got going on.
As for Bieber, I don’t care. He’s awful and proved it enough times.
If Swift threw a fit and kicked people out just to be a prima donna then yeah, that’s awful, but if that’s the case why didn’t the gym tell her people to knock it off? If everyone pays the same membership fees, then that’s bad business. If the gym offers private workouts when no one else is around (and presumably cost a ton) then I think they should be the ones communicating that to other gym goers, and if they fell down on the job that’s not Swift’s fault.
She’s filthy rich so why doesn’t she just build gyms in her houses and hire a private trainer? Kicking everyone out of a space they paid to get into is ridiculous, so she needs an entire gym to work out, right? I would have told her to kiss my rear.
Sounds like this gym does this. So whatevs. But the only reason TO do this is publicity so frak ‘em all. And if I had that kind of money, you bet your toned asses I’d be working out in my top-of-the-line home workout ‘spa.’