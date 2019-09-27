Scooter Braun on the Taylor Swift situation: ‘Hurt people hurt people’

Taylor Swift’s recent Rolling Stone interview was bonkers. At various points of the interview, it was clear that Taylor is driven to misrepresent things to such an extreme, all so she alone will be the biggest victim ever. Every narrative in her life is about how everyone is against her, everyone is talking sh-t about her, and no one will ever get her credit for anything she ever does. She twists and manipulates every story, every situation, every quote to achieve that end. And what was crazier still is that… the interview basically wasn’t even discussed. I think those of us who read the whole crazy thing were like “WTF is even happening, please read this!” But most people tapped out.

Someone suggested that Taylor was perhaps baiting her enemies (because this chick has so many enemies) into reacting to her bonkers interview so could… you know, continue to act like the biggest victim. So far, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian haven’t said one word. But Scooter Braun is saying some sh-t. Scooter was the one to buy the Big Machine masters (including Taylor Swift’s masters). Scooter is also Kanye’s manager, and Taylor has felt for years that Scooter is trying to ruin her or something. So, here’s what Scooter has to say:

Scooter Braun, who represents artists like Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Demi Lovato, addressed his feud with the “Lover” singer in the latest episode of Tony Gonzalez’s Wide Open podcast. “I went through some drama recently,” Braun, 38, said, alluding to the situation with Swift, 29, which began after he purchased Big Machine and thus acquired ownership of the singer’s master recordings. He continued, “And then put my phone down, looked at my friends and my family … and I was like, ‘I’m good … I’m happy.’ And people question your integrity. They talk s–t.” After Swift publicly slammed Braun for his actions, he received backlash from many of Swift’s fans, but the talent manager said in those situations you’ve “got to know your truth. You got to know your intention. I think you should have no regrets in life unless you do something with malicious intent. If I go through life with no malicious intent … hurt people hurt people. They’re going to project it onto you, they are going to say certain things.” Despite his headline-making feud with Swift, Braun isn’t letting the hate get to him. “I don’t really carry it,” he said. “I used to get really angry, but now I am at a place where this is just an opportunity for me long-term to really truly show my truth. It’s hard when you get attacked and it’s not based on any truth, but for that other person it may be based in truth but they don’t have all the information,” he explained. “And that’s why I am always open to communication and having a conversation with someone and saying, ‘Maybe this was a misunderstanding and I am happy to have the conversation with you.’ But not everybody is willing to do that and you can’t go through life thinking you’re going to be friends and everyone is going to like you.” Braun added that he doesn’t “do anything with malicious intent,” despite what Swift and her supporters have said. “I try to do the right thing,” he said. “Not everyone is going to be happy with what you do. I think in the long-term, I’ve learned this over time, the truth always comes out. And I am confident in that.”

This is fascinating to me, the way he’s talking around Taylor and the subtext of his words. “If I go through life with no malicious intent … hurt people hurt people. They’re going to project it onto you, they are going to say certain things.” That has layers. On one side, it’s compassionate towards Taylor, and he’s showing his understanding of how hurt she was by the business deal. On the other side, he’s talking sh-t, basically saying that Taylor is Hector Projector and that all the sh-t she talks is just her projecting her own sh-ttiness. Scooter Braun is a genius. Or something.