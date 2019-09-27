Todd Phillips thinks the ‘far left’ is stoking outrage about the white violence of ‘Joker’

I’ve been listening to and reading a lot of criticism for Joker, and I’ve been reading a lot of counter-arguments to the criticism. There is no “answer” to the quandary of “should we support a film which seems like an incel fantasy” or “what happens if this film inspires more white terrorism?” The answer for some people is “go see the movie and decide for yourselves.” The answer for other people is to just avoid this sh-t like the plague. I would never argue that artists need to stop making art. I will always argue that freedom to create art is not the same as freedom from consequences.
It’s not Christopher Nolan’s fault that the Aurora shooting happened, but given that 2012 incident, you would think that Warner Bros would be (literally) gun-shy, and nervous about Joker. You would think that they would be sending out director Todd Phillips to soothe people’s jagged nerves. Well, Todd Phillips got sent out. And he blamed the “far left” for, like, stoking “outrage” about his violent incel fantasy film. From Todd Phillips’ interview with The Wrap:
Phillips on his arty film: “We didn’t make the movie to push buttons. I literally described to Joaquin at one point in those three months as like, ‘Look at this as a way to sneak a real movie in the studio system under the guise of a comic book film’. It wasn’t, ‘We want to glorify this behavior.’ It was literally like ‘Let’s make a real movie with a real budget and we’ll call it f–ing Joker’. That’s what it was. “
On the discussions around the violence committed by white dudes in the film: “I’m surprised… Isn’t it good to have these discussions? Isn’t it good to have these discussions about these movies, about violence? Why is that a bad thing if the movie does lead to a discourse about it?”
Phillips thinks the far-left is stoking outrage: “I think it’s because outrage is a commodity, I think it’s something that has been a commodity for a while. What’s outstanding to me in this discourse in this movie is how easily the far left can sound like the far right when it suits their agenda. It’s really been eye opening for me.”
This is too cute by half: “Isn’t it good to have these discussions? Isn’t it good to have these discussions about these movies, about violence?” No one is picketing the film (it isn’t even in theaters yet). No one is banning the film (except for Aurora because… you know). We ARE having discussions and conversations and debates about this film based off the reviews coming out of Venice and TIFF, all of which pointed out the fact that the film often comes across as a violent incel fantasy which could incite white men to copycat. This is the discussion and yes, Todd, it’s good to have it. And then in the next breath, Phillips dismisses that discussion as just manufactured outrage by the far left. Yes, only the far left rabble-rousers are super-worried about… the sharp increase in terrorism committed by white men. He went from “these discussions are good” to “discussing this sh-t is for pansy liberals” in about a minute.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It’s scary all these male reviewers ranting everywhere to not give Joker a bad review, they harass the critics. It’s insane, it’s just a movie, if you want to see it, enjoy but who cares if a critic didn’t give it 5 stars. Also, it hasn’t been released and it has 9.5 stars on IMDb from thousands of voters, like they haven’t even seen it. Add some “far left” comments from the director and all the deplorables will go see it.
Well, I appreciate the conversation. But there’s no way I am going to give this movie a dime of our money. The whole thing unsettles me in this day and age, especially when I live in a gun crazy state.
+1
Trying, for a minute, to figure out where you live and then realizing that though I live in a West Coast state that reliably goes blue, I also live in a “gun crazy state” and that literally every person in this country does because this is a disease that has infected the entire country…is awfully real and depressing for a Friday morning.
The biggest takeaway for me, personally, is that the few ruin it for the many. It says a lot about the world today that people can’t see a movie without worrying they’ll be shot up while they’re in the theater.
I have no interest in seeing it. It looks depressing, and I’ve already seen Taxi Driver. 🙄
“ sneak a real movie in”
I’m amazed the dude bros have not picked up on this line. The guy is clearly saying comic book movies aren’t real movies. Hey guys, you know that Batman and Marvel stuff you so worship and revere? This guy thinks it’s bulls**t. Why are you defending him?
Spoken like a true white privileged male.
I like Phoenix but now I won’t see this one in the cinema.
I haven’t seen Joker, nor will I, for I must say say that I ascribe to the views of twitter personality @ohnoshetwitnt. I don’t need to see the process of an entitled white man becoming radicalized. It doesn’t seem to take much for those delicate goose down feathers to snap.
Shallowly, I will say: look at his weaselly little face. That is the face of a man who thinks he’s cuter and smarter than he is and he thinks we all want to be with him. He’s not interested in legitimate criticism, because he knows better than us all. Pr!ck.
I mean, we can’t allow people who have been traumatized by gun violence or lost someone in mass shootings to get in the way of our bottom line 🙄🙄
He also complained about why no one was being critical of John Wick. Which demonstrates Phillips not only doesn’t know anything about those movies, but he’s also completely ignorant when it comes to societal issues as well.
Between him, and Phoenix walking out if that interview, now I’m not going to see this movie because these dudes are clueless a**holes.
Marty, succinct and true. I’m with you. Entitles assholes all the way.
These are not the white Male tears that I believe we need to pay attention to in order to address the actual concern underlying this film. Putting this movie out right now during this cultural moment might be one of the more irresponsible acts I can think of. Anyone think that seeing a film representative of your life/ feelings isn’t going to embolden certain angry isolated Male people?
https://www.cosmopolitan.com/politics/a28483247/is-it-possible-to-stop-a-mass-shooting-before-it-happens/
I hope Phillips realizes that his take will cost him Academy votes when the time comes. I assume they positioned this as an award winner but ducking the conversation will allow others to shape it.
“I will always argue that freedom to create art is not the same as freedom from consequences.” God, I love you guys. This is why Celebitchy is more than a gossip blog or a place to see pretty people wear pretty clothes. It is a thoughtful critique of popular culture and it’s impact on our society. It’s snark with compassion. This and Pajiba restore my faith in humanity.
Sorry that was a little hokey, but you are just going to have to tolerate it today. I needed a little bit of the good people stuff today. I need someone to hold people accountable and say stuff matters still. Y’all delivered.
Not hokey at all! I now only read comments on Celebitchy and Pajiba for the same reason.
I’ve seen the movie. It’s actually pretty meh, in my opinion. The movie does not seek to justify the Joker’s behavior but rather explain it. I think all the attention it’s getting it’s ridiculous and will probably lead to higher box office numbers because a number of people will see it now simply to spite “the left”. As far violence, the violence level is no higher or lower than any other movie churned out these days. In fact I’ve seen a number of movies relatively recently where the acts of violence made me more squeamish than The Joker.
I was worried this was going to be a movie about putting the blame for a white mans violence on all the people who weren’t nice enough to him.
Reading this, now I’m certain of it. He’s blaming violence on the people who are worried about it and talking about it, rather than the men who are doing it.
Anyone who uses terms like “the far left” is likely a Fox News brainwashed moron. I automatically dismiss his entire comments due to his nonsense word choice and its implied bias.
Hey Todd, make this movie for Netflix or Amazon and you won’t have to worry about the issue with the potential violence at the theaters.
Those two can pad a budget as much as the other studios.
Okaaay they just made it so I am going to download instead of pay to see it. Nice work Todd!