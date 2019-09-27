Fiona Apple: ‘I would give my song to Jennifer Lopez to dance to for free, any day’

Ever since I saw Hustlers on its opening weekend, I’ve been thinking about Fiona Apple. To be fair, I think about Fiona Apple often enough anyway, because I’m a ‘90s girl and Fiona was always one of my favorites. Fiona’s music and her persona hold up to this day – you could drop her first album, Tidal, into the music industry today and it would be mega-successful. But I digress – I was thinking about Fiona a lot after Hustlers because of the iconic introduction of Jennifer Lopez’s stripper character: J.Lo comes out in a G-string bodysuit and strips to Fiona’s “Criminal.” The moment is so, so, SO good. It’s a perfect song for a perfect scene on so many levels. Right after I saw Hustlers, I read a Variety story about how the film’s producers got the rights to the song from Fiona. They said they sent Fiona the scene of J.Lo’s striptease and that’s what made her say yes.
As it turns out, Fiona never got that tape. We know because Fiona gave her first interview in SEVEN YEARS to Vulture. She approached them about the interview because she wanted to hype the movie, Jennifer Lopez and a few other things. I enjoyed this piece so much more than I should have!! Fiona is still amazing. Some highlights:
Why she gave Hustlers the rights to the song: “Listen, I just want to say: I would give my song to Jennifer Lopez to dance to for free, any day, any time. I really want to see the movie. If I were a person who actually left my house, I’d go.”
Variety’s mixup: During a Variety interview, [director] Scafaria applauded Apple’s decision to donate two years of royalties from “Criminals” to an organization that assists refugees. Except in the video initially tweeted by Variety, Scafaria’s use of the word refugees was dubbed over, rather nonsensically, to imply that Apple is donating royalties “to the movie.” After Scafaria called out the dubbing, Variety scrubbed the original video from the internet and reposted it with corrected audio, calling the misstep a “glitch.” Fiona says about the glitch: “As my friend Zelda would say, I’m a justice kid. It doesn’t sit right with me that they covered over the word refugees. I don’t want to throw a wet blanket on the movie or anything; Lorene Scafaria is bringing awareness to what sex work is like, and Jennifer Lopez is moving things forward for Latinas and women everywhere. Everyone has something that they care about, and I care about this.”
She’s donating the proceeds to “Criminal” to While They Wait: The organization provides legal and other services to immigrants in the U.S. “I was, like everybody, getting really frustrated. A lot of us want to go down and get these kids out of their cages and give them food and blankets and showers, but there’s no way to f–king get in there. They won’t let you in and they won’t even take donations. I was looking on Twitter, which is unusual for me. I did a Twitter search on immigration and I found [Scott], and this organization made the most sense for me. If I can’t get stuff in there, at least I can try and help them get out of there. When you can help and you want to, it’s really wonderful to do that.
Giving the rights to “Criminal” to a film for the first time ever: “To be honest, I really don’t think I remembered that I had given the song to Hustlers. And I was like, “Whoa, I forgot about that! That’s so great.” Basically, every single time any college dancer or So You Think You Can Dance [contestant] asks, I’ll give them the rights. “Criminal” has always been what people ask for the most, so it’s always been my little help-out-people song.”
After the interview was over, Fiona texted Vulture with this amazing J.Lo story: “I forgot to tell you my J.Lo story from like 1996 or ‘97! I was in NY at a pre-Grammy party (because I used to go to sh-t like that). And my sister Maude was with me, but she was on the other side of this big room filled with little tables and mingling celebrities and executives… So J.Lo’s album hadn’t come out yet,and nobody had started talking about her ass yet — and I swear I saw her (J.Lo), and ran to get my sister JUST to show her how beautiful that ass was — and the moment I pointed her out to my sister, J.Lo turned to speak to someone and her butt was just above table-level, and her butt knocked over someone’s glass of champagne and she didn’t even notice. It was glorious.”
How J.Lo has said complimentary things about Fiona on the press tour: “She HAS?! I’m still getting over watching Lorene Scafaria say my name and seeing J.Lo nod, like she knows who I am — that’s just strange!”
I hope the studio is already arranging a special screening of Hustlers for Fiona in her house, because she absolutely needs to see THAT SCENE. And the whole movie, because the movie is great. Fiona also talks about how she’s working on a new album, but she doesn’t sound like she’s in any hurry, and how she’s mostly off sleep medication and alcohol and she just smokes pot and hangs out with her dog these days. Fiona was always sort of a strange and extraordinary machine. I hope she continues to chime in with random celebrity stories from the ‘90s. The story about J.Lo knocking over a glass of champagne and not even noticing it is just… a perfect story. I’m so proud of Fiona for witnessing it and paying it forward.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The whole interview is a must read. I didn’t know who she was before Hustlers but to my credit, I was a kid in the 90’s and I grew up in Mexico. The studio for sure should arrange the private screening at her house like yesterday.
“ Fiona was always sort of a strange and extraordinary machine.“
I see what you did there! 😉
I love Fiona. At first when she came out, I thought she was a brat, but I couldn’t deny her talent. As I got older, I started to get her music more. She’s incredible.
It’s just for the two of us who get it!! *wink*
That would be 3.
4
That song was my anthem the summer I graduated high school. Love Fiona sooooo much.
I liked that, too!
Love extraordinary machine! I saw that! I read this Wednesday. Really want to see this picture.
Tidal is a perfect, zero skip album.
In this interview, she talked a bit about her lifelong struggle with insomnia and I could not get “Sleep to Dream” out of my head. Tidal is basically perfect.
Sullen Girl and Sleep to Dream were incredible lyrics and Shadowboxer and Crminal had great beats. I need to see Hustlers just for this now.
I rediscovered her a few months ago and hoo boy, Tidal and When the Pawn take me back hard. I kept playing songs for my husband and marveling at just how amazing and complex and mature her voice and lyrics are. I’m so glad she’s back and getting attention and sounding healthy.
Agree. Tidal is a perfect 0 skip 10 song album. Every single song on it is completely perfect. I listened to it over and over in high school and still now when I’m sad. It’s so mature and she was so young when she wrote it.
I love her music so much. My husband has become a fan, too. I sure hope she has a new album because she’s just so great to listen to.
I love Fiona so much. Each of her albums is amazing. I’m sure whenever she releases something else, it’ll be amazing too.
All I remember about Fiona Apple is that she was about 18, but looked years younger, when Criminal came out. The video had her singing in her underwear, and it felt wrong. Am I the only one who remembers this?
I don’t think she looked younger than 18. But I was like 11 at the time so everyone who had hit puberty were adults to me. I was obsessed with her music. Had no clue what it was about, lol.
Ohhh but it felt wrong to her too! Do yourself a favor and look up her VMA speech after that video won.
The older I get the more I realized how awesome Fiona is/was back then. I understand what she meant when she accepted her mtv award and was just like this world is BS! She was right! She’s such a talent and after reading how she turned to music to cope with her sexual assault as a teen just put into focus how extraordinary good she is with putting her emotions into her music. If hustlers is giving her the spotlight she always deserved then yassss!
I will love Fiona Apple forever. She seems like such a cool person, and her music SPEAKS to me. She’s an amazing lyricist, her songs are straight poetry. I loved this interview, especially the fact that she messaged the writer later to give that amazing JLo story.
I love her. I have always been in love with Fiona. I have always loved her music, her quirk and her aversion to all things Hollywood. Now, I love her even more as a pot-smoking homebody with pets and interests. She is perfect lol.
Fiona and Angelina were my badass unconventional heroes as I was coming of age… and it gives me immense satisfaction that those two “bad girls” are still out here using their voices and their work to help other people. It’s almost like sticking to social conventions has nothing to do with being a good person…. hmmm….
The most tortured, complicated souls truly are some of the very deepest and best. I’m so proud of Fiona. She is such an extraordinary machine.