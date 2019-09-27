Kristen Stewart: Robert Pattinson & I ‘did not have an example to go by’

Kristen Stewart covers the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK to promote Charlie’s Angels for the most part. Probably a little bit to promote Seberg, but that film isn’t discussed here, so maybe not. Kristen’s interviews have gotten better as she’s gotten older. She really did spend a decade working on herself and learning and growing and figuring out who she is. She’s more confident now and funnier too. Not so angsty. In this Bazaar interview, she talks a bit about Robert Pattinson – which is sure to make headlines – and a lot about her sexuality and how she doesn’t define it or put a label on it. You can read the piece here. Some highlights:
Redefining awkward: “I try to avoid the word ‘awkward. I want to reclaim that word, because it’s been used too violently against me.”
On her relationship with Robert Pattinson: “When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by. So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”
Why she did Charlie’s Angels: “I did Charlie’s [Angels] because I’m a huge fan of Liz Banks and I always felt she vouched for me. I always felt, like, she doesn’t think I’m a freak.” It was still an act of friendship, but one that allowed Stewart to show off her little-known goof ball side and exceptional fighting skills. When her friends watched the trailer, they told her: ‘Dude, that’s you. Finally!’”
The fame monster: “I’ve tried to say this before, and I don’t think I’ve ever articulated it properly… but people get mad at you because you’re in such a grand position, so if you don’t hold that up, you don’t deserve it. I never valued the fame thing as much as I valued the experiences I got to do while working, and it perplexed me so much… Some people were like, ‘You ungrateful a–hole!’ and I was like, ‘ Yeah, completely, I don’t want to be famous, I want to do my work!’”
On the younger famous people: “They have this insane agency. And the confidence! That is baffling! I’m like, how are you so confident? You’re so young!” Sometimes, she’s sceptical: the virtue-signalling can be a little forced, a little on point. She names no names, obviously, but describes, tantalisingly, “a couple of people who are like real activists, really at the forefront of progress, and I’m like, ‘You are a deplorable fraud! And all you really care about is people looking at you.’”
Talking about her sexuality now: “I think I just wanted to enjoy my life. And that took precedence over protecting my life, because in protecting it, I was ruining it. Like, what, you can’t go outside with who you’re with? You can’t talk about it in an interview? I was informed by an old school mentality, which is – you want to preserve your career and your success and your productivity, and there are people in the world who don’t like you, and they don’t like that you date girls, and they don’t like that you don’t identify as a quote unquote “lesbian”, but you also don’t identify as a quote unquote “heterosexual”. And people like to know stuff, so what the f–k are you?’” She has no answer. She doesn’t identify as bisexual, she doesn’t identify as a lesbian, she doesn’t like labels. She’s a different person every day she wakes up and delighted by that. “I just think we’re all kind of getting to a place where – I don’t know, evolution’s a weird thing – we’re all becoming incredibly ambiguous.And it’s this really gorgeous thing.”
She doesn’t give AF about Marvel: “I have fully been told, ‘If you just like do yourself a favour, and don’t go out holding your girlfriend’s hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie.’ I don’t want to work with people like that. Literally, life is a huge popularity contest.”
“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by.” Literally Brangelina. I mean, I know those situations were completely different, but… really? Does she think that she and Rob were the first two costars to ever get together and have their relationship exploited by a studio machine? As for her awkwardness: “I want to reclaim that word, because it’s been used too violently against me.” OMG, Kristen!!! That made me laugh so hard. The rest of it is fine – I actually take comfort that Kristen is secretly checking on all of the garbage youths’ Instagram accounts and quietly judging the performative nature of their activism. That seems on-brand for her.
Is she talking about Taylor Swift? Please tell me she’s talking about Taylor Swift.
In past interviews she usually takes the time to put down other (un-named) actresses for not being as committed to their craft as she is. Like she was in a movie that required her to look like a strung out teen so she would go days without sleep just to have that “authentic” look. Or give herself bruises instead of using movie makeup like everyone else. So my guess is that she’s talking about actresses but who knows.
This need to put others down as not being as authentic as she is has always been a blind spot in her character, she really doesn’t see how arrogant she sounds each time. Like after all these years, no one in her life has told her to check herself?
I really wanna know which garbage activists she’s talking about.
I’m dying to know! It’s also interesting to note she’s been basically absent from Times Up (she’s not on the original list of donors/signatories) . Which is fine, she can donate to whatever organization she wants but it makes me wonder if it’s related to that.
Her judginess always amuses me. Always pointing the finger at someone else. Never seeing her own hypocrisy.
Right?! Puts me off from rooting for her.
I’ve never really been a fan of her (acting in twilight mainly), but man she’s grown into her beauty.
She always comes across as…not that bright? Sorry, just being honest. I think I understand what she’s trying to say but at the same time…huh? But I always forget she was a child actor so we are grading on a curve.
As far as the “example to go by” if I’m being generous she could be saying there’s no hard rule. I mean literally dozens of stars (many far more famous and successful than those two) have gotten together romantically and all done it a different way.
I used to think Kristen was just inarticulate but more and more she reminds me of a (much) less problematic ScarJo. They both think they are so smart and idiosyncratic and they are both just not that deep.
I’m probably just crabby today but she sounds dumb, privileged and bratty.
“a couple of people who are like real activists, really at the forefront of progress, and I’m like, ‘You are a deplorable fraud! And all you really care about is people looking at you.’”
Oh shut up. What is she doing that’s so great?
Right? I’ve always found her irritating.
Maybe nothing. But her point was neither are they.
This interview is a gas!
I’m usually pretty indifferent to Kristen but I can see what she’s saying about not having an example. The combination of them being pretty young and new in their careers, how deranged the Twilight fans were (and still are!) and the onslaught of social media. I mean that was right when Twitter was becoming a big thing. The crazy Twilight fans were tracking their every move and trying to read their body language every time they were together.
But the reason the Twihards where following them is to prove that they were really together when others said it was a studio manufacturered relationship. IMO, the frenzy and stalking of the twihards would have gone away if they just were out and open about the relationship. They played the game of hiding to keep the frenzy going. Just my 2 cents.
Yes, agreed. Brad and Angie were hella experienced with being in the spotlight, with being in high profile relationships and were both grown and established.
I’m hard pressed to think of another young, high profile couple made famous by their breakout roles and carrying a franchise together.
I get what she means though perhaps the word “violently” was misused. But the word awkward was certainly weaponized against her. Much in the way labels do get weaponizes against women. Every article written about her contained that word as a descriptive.
I agree with that to some extent. But that “awkward” label also helped cultivate that “girl-next-door but yet not-like-other-girls” image that she rode for a very long time. It think it only helped her career. Otherwise, without that distinction, she’s very boring.
I used to be a huge Robert Pattinson/Kristen Stewart shipper back in 2009 and my brother used to tease me about it all the time. He passed away recently so whenever there’s any ‘Robsten’ mention my mind immediately goes back to him..so I guess I’ll always have a soft spot for this former couple.
A, I’m so sorry about your brother’s passing. I hope you have many happy memories that bring you comfort.
She’s always dumb.
BTW her Seberg movie has only 38% on rotten tomatoes. Ouch!
I love how she publicly refuses to label her sexuality while still openly romantically pursuing people of all genders. It’s wonderful that more & more celebrities are normalising diverse sexualities by being out of the closet.
It peeves me when actors claim they don’t wanna be famous. Newsflash Kristen, you’re average looking, semi-talented, “violently” (i guess we can use that word for anything now? Lol) Awkward/bland actress, so there’s no way someone like her would have gotten this known without some hustle, so just own it! If she didn’t want to be famous then she wouldn’t be working on screen, in hollywood, playing the red carpet and front row at runway shows game, signing up to do fashion etc., campaigns where the whole point of them is influencing consumerism with the use of your face and reputation. Such bs she doesn’t wanna be famous. And that goes for every actor that claims that and partake in those activities.