Gretchen Rossi ‘wasn’t connecting’ with her baby, she had postpartum depression

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Gretchen Rossi, welcomed a daughter, Skylar, in July. Gretchen is 41 years old and her fiancé, Slade Smiley, is 50, so they consider Skylar a miracle baby, given their ages. Even though Gretchen was so excited leading up to Skylar’s birth, she found herself struggling once the baby was here. She had trouble connecting to her daughter. After always reading how ‘miraculous’ becoming a mom is online, she could not understand why she was feeling the way she did. As it turns out, she was suffering from post-partum depression and now she wants to warn people of falling prey to Instagram Motherhood.
Gretchen Rossi has learned that the highlights of new parenthood on social media don’t always tell the whole story.
“I make a joke that I’m gonna write a book called It’s All a Lie,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 41, says on the Thursday episode of The Doctors.
“Legitimately, I had no idea what I was in for. I just thought, ‘This is gonna be great,’ ” admits the first-time mom. “You see Instagram, you see social media, you see the media making it look like it’s so perfect, and you just sit there and breastfeed your child and you look magically into their eyes. It was nothing like that.”
Rossi goes on to share that she “went through a difficult period where, I realize now, I was depressed, and I had a lot of anxiety” — but it took a trip to the doctor’s office for her to understand what was really going on.
“I really wasn’t connecting with [Skylar] at the very beginning,” she says. “Then I came to realize [when] I went to my pediatrician’s appointment and I was crying and broke down in that appointment, and my pediatrician said, ‘You know, Gretchen, I think maybe you need to think about the fact that you might have some serious postpartum.’”
“I was like, ‘No, not me. I don’t have that. I’m happy! I’m such a positive person all the time,’ ” she recalls of her response to the doctor’s suggestion.
“I was really struggling, and I was having an internal conflict with the fact that I had this beautiful, amazing miracle baby — literally, she was a miracle for us — and I just was having a hard time compartmentalizing how to manage my life now with this new baby,” Rossi explains.
‘Instagram Motherhood’ is what I’m calling what Gretchen described. And it’s not just the perfectly lighted and framed shot of a peaceful moment between mother and child. It’s the declaration of hearts bursting with joy and how nothing else in life mattered before this child entered their lives. I say this every time and I truly mean it: if that is what you felt at the birth of your child, I am absolutely thrilled for you.
I didn’t feel that way. I felt like Gretchen. I didn’t connect with my son. By the time I got home from the hospital with him, I regretted having him. I thought I’d made a terrible mistake becoming a mother. It took three months for my hormones to adjust and allow me to fall very much in love with him. But there was no one to whom I could say that. Who resents their baby? I thought was a monster. But I did say it. Not the full extent, just a mention here and there. One by one, moms started confessing similar feelings. And like Gretchen, I kept wondering why no one had said anything before. “It’s All a Lie” is right. Reach out to each other and try not to judge when someone says something that’s not Instagram worthy, it could go much deeper than you think.
And I’m glad she opened up on this because when I checked out her Instagram, she looks like maybe she fell prey to Instagram Motherhood herself. Although, in her defense (?), most of her perfect shots looks like sponcon. Still.
I don’t know if it’s right to share on this website but here goes… 6 weeks ago I was at my best friends wedding. Her and her partner had been together for 14 years and they had a 3 month old son, which is why they got married. Nearly 2 weeks ago I got a call from her husband. She had left the house in the middle of the night and committed suicide. This was because of post natal depression. It is such an important thing to talk about and I beg anyone who feels a certain way to get help. No one should be in the position that her husband and son are in.
That is terrible
Oh my gosh I’m so sorry, that’s awful and she probably was too afraid to reach out and ask for help, our society can be so judgmental when it comes to mental health, especially after a baby. I’m sorry she suffered:(
Lara I’m so sorry. Thank you for sharing because I think it’s important that people go and get the support they need. I think with motherhood, it’s presented to us as if we’ll just naturally adjust and it’s much more complicated than that.
I have struggled with postpartum following the birth of my daughter five months ago. I have struggled with postpartum before and can relate to that feeling of disconnect. But this time feels different. It is not that I do not feel connected to my daughter. I do. I adore her. But I feel so lonely. I see no one. I talk to no one. And why is everything so hard? It just feels like every aspect of caring for my baby is difficult. We battled a severe tongue tie that was preventing her from gaining weight. We spent months in speech therapy and other specialists. She had to have a procedure to fix the problem. Fortunately, she is thriving now. But she does not sleep. She is up all night long and is not a good napper. I thought by six months I would be getting more than 1.5 hours of consecutive and uninterrupted sleep at night. I feel exhausted and my self-care is non-existent. I go days sometimes without showering. I have gained 20 pounds because I eat to momentarily feel something, otherwise I am just numb.
I am so sorry to hear what you are going through. The sleep deprivation plus stress of your child’s condition could put anyone into depression and anxiety. Have you spoken to her pediatrician about her sleep and your own doctor about how you are feeling?
I’m so sorry you’re struggling, I’ve been there. My daughter had colic for months and I didn’t sleep, it was exhausting and depressing and I felt so alone. Do you have friends or family you could reach out to for help? That’s my biggest regret, not asking for help and thinking I had to do it all myself. People always want to help but they may not know what you need or how to offer. If not try mom groups on Facebook. I see women reaching out to each other on those boards all the time. Also talk with your doctor, and join a gym with daycare. You can get a couple hours to yourself and working out may help you feel better mentally and physically. I would just sit in the locker room and enjoy the quiet for 30 minutes some days. I know it’s cliche but keep telling yourself it will get better, this phase won’t last forever and you will sleep again. But please reach out to someone, it’s nothing to be ashamed of I promise, you don’t have to go through this alone.
I am glad that she is being open about her struggle, but maybe it’s perpetuating the problem for her to post her own Instagram Motherhood shots.
My friend kept putting her very newborn baby down to fall asleep on its own and complained when it didn’t. I thought this was so strange. Later she came out with PPD and I feel bad I didn’t see that as a red flag and tried to help more. Is there anything friends can do to help if you suspect something?