Brad Pitt: ‘I had to understand my own culpability’ in my divorce

Brad Pitt is still promoting Ad Astra, which is to say he’s still promoting his Oscar campaign for both Ad Astra and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It’s been years since Brad Pitt did this kind of promotional tour and interview schedule, but remember, he’s not going to campaign for an Oscar. Hahaha. I’m not sure if Ad Astra’s box office helps or hurts Brad’s Oscar chances – Ad Astra made about $19 million domestically in its opening weekend, but internationally, the film is performing well. Which just shows that Brad is still pretty popular overseas. Anyway, Brad chatted with NPR for his Ad Astra promo and he ended up getting some direct questions about his divorce from Angelina Jolie. He tried to be as vague as possible, but the quotes still made headlines:
On men processing trauma: “Well, it’s just that. I don’t know that we’ve been taught to deal with those painful events very well. In fact, we’re better at burying them — at least certainly speaking for myself. You know, it’s this Marlboro Man image of: Don’t show weakness. But then we were questioning: In doing that, are we actually denying our own feelings? Denying a part of ourselves — a vulnerability, in this guise of Superman — to really be open for our loved ones, for our sons and daughters, in the sense that we’re all flawed; most of us are doing the best we can. And is there a peace of mind that comes from embracing one’s foibles and humiliations as well as our successes?
Whether his divorce has influenced his performance: “I would be exploring it whether there was a script that allowed that or not. A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better. Because I don’t want to go on like this.
Embracing a healthier type of masculinity from a young age: “I don’t know how to answer that, but it is the question. We seem to be a culture where we will impugn someone for their missteps, but we don’t value what is the next move. And the next move, to me, really defines the character of the individual — to redirect, recalibrate. I see that going on certainly in the workplace, certainly in Hollywood; male and female interactions that needed to be recalibrated [are] being recalibrated in a positive way. Questions of equality certainly still, still need to be recalibrated.
Having covered so many of Brad’s interviews over the past few months, I’ve really begun to feel like he actually IS addressing his divorce and what happened on the plane, he’s just doing it obliquely in interview after interview about “toxic masculinity” and having to learn how to be open and vulnerable. I’m left with the impression that Brad is basically saying that whatever happened on the plane and whatever led up to that moment was all about how he thought he was a big tough guy who could, like, yell and scream at his wife and then do *something* to Maddox? I don’t know. “A breakup of a family is certainly an eye-opener that as one — and I’m speaking in general again — but as one needs to understand, I had to understand my own culpability in that, and what can I do better…” I get that he’s talking about culpability and responsibility… but it also feels like he’s both-sides-ing everything still?
Ya think, Pittsy? YOU are most likely the primary cause of your divorce.
This just seems like words to me. Isn’t he still not allowed to see the children unsupervised? And what about Mad/Pax choosing not to see him?
It honestly doesn’t seem like he’s put that much work into repairing things.
Yet his team Gaslighted Angelina every opportunity. He still blames her no matter how vague he talks about toxic masculinity.
Not once did he defend Angelina in all the time they were together. The tabloid & Entertainment media are brutal with her.
She got all the blame for being with Pitt & now gets all the blame for leaving Pitt.
So true! I like Brad but that was one of things that bothered me about him – he never defended Angelina during the breakup with JA. And he still doing the same. Not sure he’s owning his part.
It does sound kind of both sidesy – but at the same time, I can only assume that there were bigger issues in the marriage that weren’t always 100% on him. I think a lot of people have been in a relationship where a partner was an absolute pile of poo, but their own actions aren’t 100% above board either whether as a reaction to the other person’s poor treatment of them, or just from poor compatibility. Breakdowns in communication, opposing schedules, work stress brought home are all things that can pile on to an already strained relationship.
Now that doesn’t at all excuse truly bad behavior. While I don’t know what happened on that plane, clearly something big happened. Maybe it was due to drinking. Maybe it was someone hitting their breaking point. I have no idea. Either way, he’s done major damage to his family, and he’s responsible for his own actions.
The bar is set pretty low for Brad, but this interview surprised me because I expected it to be a complete shit show, and it only was a minor one. So I don’t know. I’d like to think the man was getting some form of therapy for the kids’ sake, but also for his own. A family breakup is hard even on couples who didn’t have some kind of MAJOR issue blow up like they did. I do hope someone is finally breaking through with him that yes, he is responsible for his own actions and he needs to deal with that.
The toxic masculinity stuff is true, though it kind of seems like at least a partial cop out. Even if that’s the case though, I do wish more people would speak about that.
How is Ad Astra doing well overseas when it has only made $26 million after opening in 82% of the countries on a $100 million budget? That sucker is flopping hard.
I suspect he’s long had problems with alcohol/weed. What was that whistleblower movie he was in a while back…? He looked so puffy in that movie, with a huge beard. I think he got clean for his kids for a while. For whatever reason, I get the sense that he’s a depressive.
It’s shocking how he’s incapable of take responsibility for the break up of his family and marriage. This is most likely the reason the kids and their mother want nothing to do with him. It’s his fault he has no significant role in his kid’s everyday lives. His lost tho.
The break up of a family is an….eye opener? Never mind my previous “missteps” let’s just focus on what I do next, k?
If the whole world hadn’t seen his perfect family guy persona implode, he’d never ever admit that any of his behavior was a problem.
She’s raising six kids alone. He’s embracing his foibles. Sounds about right.
You know, I would give him the benefit of the doubt if it werent for the fact that he spent the entirety of his divorce smearing his ex. And continues to to do so. Actions speak louder than words so you can talk about toxic masculinity all day long but if you’re still painting your ex as the villain through shady PR pieces you are still very much a toxic male.
I agree, he has and is benefiting from this toxic masculinity and just can’t admit it.
He is not really admitting anything here. As usual his answers provide others the means to attack Angelina and their children.
Until he does something to address the media attack towards his children, I won’t give this man a pass.
No question the divorce was horrible for his image. Brangelina was a real cultural icon (sorry Bey) and it imploded very publicly. Considering all 6 kids must have as much access to the internet and media as anyone else, including their father’s appearances and interviews, I think he’s doing the right thing by not going into detail. It’s none of our business—though of course, we can’t help wondering!—and it’s their real, actual lives. Brad seems to be taking responsibility for the split, in a general sense, while trying to keep his kids/ex out of the conversation directly AND while trying to maintain his hallowed place in the Hollywood galaxy. Obviously “things” in the family aren’t all fine, not in a happily shared custody or conscious uncoupling kinda way. But he’s got a career, and a job to do. So I’m okay with this. Keep working on yourself, keep growing, that’s the best anyone can do.
+1
When one is trying to reconcile with one’s children, one does not speak about it in interviews. Courts frown on that.
Yes there were things on both sides which leads to a marriage dissolving or getting so bad you’re fighting in front of the kids. But the final nail was a violent-drunken act he was responsible for. Like he didn’t understand why striking your child would be grounds for divorce until now? Did he think it was just evil woman filled for divorce for no reason other than she’s evil?
I feel like he’s trying to tie all this to toxic masculinity, which seems kind of like a cop out. Hopefully that’s just his public talking points and privately, he’s taken responsibility for his own actions and decisions and not trying to blame it on anything else, but given how he’s acted the past 2 years (and before that) I doubt it.
If he were really taking responsibility, he’d shut down the tabloids and stop the stuff coming from his camp, but he didn’t do that in Divorce #1, so I doubt he’ll ever do it with Divorce #2.
It seems like his star status has insulated him from taking responsibility. He’s so annoying- shut up, reconcile with all your kids properly by putting in the hard work, and stay out of the limelight until you do.