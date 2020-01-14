Why aren’t we talking about how Joaquin Phoenix is playing the game this year?

I feel like this has not gotten enough attention during this compressed awards season: Joaquin Phoenix is playing the game. Maybe he always played the game to some extent, but in the old days, he would complain bitterly about the game. In 2012, when he was promoting The Master (which would earn him his third Oscar nomination), he was asked by Interview Magazine about the awards season hullabalu. This is what he said:
“I think it’s bullsh-t. I think it’s total, utter bullsh-t, and I don’t want to be a part of it. I don’t believe in it. It’s a carrot, but it’s the worst-tasting carrot I’ve ever tasted in my whole life. I don’t want this carrot. It’s totally subjective. Pitting people against each other . . . It’s the stupidest thing in the whole world. It was one of the most uncomfortable periods of my life when Walk the Line was going through all the awards stuff and all that. I never want to have that experience again. I don’t know how to explain it–and it’s not like I’m in this place where I think I’m just above it–but I just don’t ever want to get comfortable with that part of things.”
He went on to attend every major awards show in support of The Master. He lost across the board, and everyone moved on. But now he’s gotten his fourth Oscar nomination, this time for Joker. He already made some interesting moves to actually promote Joker, like agreeing to the Vanity Fair cover story, attending events with his girlfriend Rooney Mara, playing dumb when asked about the incel-y message of Joker. Now he’s winning everything, and he seems pleased with his Oscar nomination too. He released this statement after the nominations were released:
No nihilism this time around, huh. I wonder if this is just the deal he made with himself, or the deal he made with the studio (Warner Bros). Maybe he’s just “grown up” and felt like, hell, I’m in my 40s now and being recognized by my peers is actually a cool thing. Maybe he still doesn’t know how to feel about the financial juggernaut of Joker (it’s made more than a billion dollars), or the awards recognition (it’s the Oscar-nomination leader). Still, it feels like Joaquin has made a conscious choice to play the game this time around.
Speaking of, he sat down with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. They even mentioned River!! And he agreed to allow Anderson to interview his mom and sisters. You can see the full interview here. Here’s the “overtime” feature they put on YouTube:
They all end up playing the game to win that Oscar.
Leo did it few years, Joachim and Brad Pitt are doing it now.
I don’t see anything wrong with it but please don’t claim you don’t campaign and then campaign.
He’s absolutely playing the game this season, and playing it well. I was impressed by how articulate and insightful he was in the 60 Minutes pieces.
I think he’s got the Oscar in the bag at this point. But bravo for making a great effort to do the campaigning, and do it well. It goes toward erasing his ‘difficult’ image he’s had (fair or unfair) for some time.
I saw the 60 Minutes segment as well, and was impressed by how he seems to have matured and “calmed down” (for lack of a better word.) Maybe being in a relationship with Rooney Mara has helped him mature and grow as a person? I’m not surprised at all that he’s playing the Oscars PR game now, pretty much everyone does it if they really want to have a shot at winning.
What did surprise me was that 60M brought up River Phoenix at all, considering how painful it must have been and probably still is. I can’t believe he would have been 50 this year!
How any of those siblings manage to function in any normal fashion is amazing to me after the childhood they endured. I admit I have a soft spot for Joaquin
I always love when actors act as if they are above the Hollywood BS. Because they all want an Oscar.
I agree with the writers over at Lainey Gossip that it just goes to show how NOT groundbreaking and original the movie really is if it’s embraced this easily. Really hard hitting social commentary doesn’t go down that easily.
I can’t help but like him. He seems really happy in his life right now. Not sure if it’s because of Rooney or he’s just more settled or what. Either way, I’m glad he’s playing the game. I always like to see more of him, and he’s incredibly talented.
Good thing he wasn’t getting this much attention when he was dating a teenage DJ, or aiding Casey Affleck with his sexual harrassment…..
He hasn’t spoken to Casey in four years. He seems to be in a much better place in life. He’s spoken before about his regrets in not doing more to intervene when he’s seen abuses of power and that kind of behavior. Hopefully he’s learned and in the future he will.
I agree @Kebbie.
Hmm. I don’t know much about Phoenix specifically, but I do typically like actors who are the shy and humble type and have similar ideas about awards. I think you can be uncomfortable with aspects of the award circuit, feel it’s a subjective honor, but still feel honored nonetheless when your peers recognize your achievements. It’s a complicated thing. He did say in one of his speeches that there’s no real “competition” between him and the other actors and it was all a bit meaningless, so it seems like he still feels similarly.
I do wonder if sometimes they’re contractually obligated to attend these events to campaign if the film gets nominated? I’d imagine so.
I hope he wins.
That family, it was not a healthy environment. It was so sad when River died. I believe Joaquin deserves accolades or nominations for this performance. He was spectacular. I confess to lilking the movie too though the bad guys won. The undertones of toxic masculinity and being incel were fascinating and terrifying. I certainly wouldn’t glorify them , but showing them in a cartoonish manner serves to encourage at least some critical thinking about how awful they are. Am I right or is that too much to ask?
You’re wrong.
IDK what’s wrong with me but the thought of Joaquin&Mara …emm together.. is so hot to me.
All of these white male actors say that…and then they play the game. Brad said it, Leo said it, Joaquin said it..,and then they reach a certain age and they have been a part of the system for awhile and the system supports and protects them and…they play ball.
Bingo!
I think a lot of that posturing is about protecting their fragile egos. When they know they’re not expected to win, they “don’t care” and awards are just subjective and meaningless. When they can smell a win, they’re suddenly ready to play ball. I agree with your point about the system supporting them. White men who are “due” win academy awards. Women who are “due” don’t.
I think that’s a part of it as well. But all of these guys positioned themselves as “rebels” and “outsiders” of the “system” at the beginning of their careers. Kind of hard to do that when you’re now in your 40’s and 50’s and you’ve been part of the system for more than 20 years.
Really like Joaquin a lot! Hope he wins. Love Joaquin and Rooney Mara together. Super talented couple.
He’s always been a great actor in my opinion. Even when he was a kid. Most people want awards and recognition once they are no longer young. Joaquin is middle aged now, mid 40s. I think he was born in 75 ish. I wish he never was friends with Affleck, but at least he doesnt talk to him anymore. Joaquin himself wasnt accused of sexual harrassment so he is still ok to me.
I’m not talking about it, because it’s booorrrring. But, that’s not all on JP, I wasn’t interested in his movie and the Oscar noms are expected and equally uninteresting. I won’t be watching the award show and, so, maybe it’s a perfect time for him, since there will be less interest and all the white dudes can pat each other on the back among each other, without asking each other any uncomfortable questions about #oscarssowhite no women directors or POC noms.
I think he’s happy in his personal life. He seems much more relaxed and less spiky now. He and Rooney Mara seem perfect for each other.
I wish he’d won for Walk the Line instead.
Who knows maybe he’s more calm in life Then when he gave that interview ..maybe he is Acknowledging his success and recognition..