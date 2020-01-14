Vanity Fair’s 2020 Hollywood Issue is a mess & the editorial is very, very bad

Oof, this is a tough one. Vanity Fair released the cover & cover shoot for their annual Hollywood Issue, which is the February issue this year (it used to be the March issue). VF usually chooses three or four celebrities – who arguably had the biggest year – for the main cover, and then the pull-out cover features six to nine additional hot actors or actresses. This year’s VF main cover subjects are: Jennifer Lopez, who just got snubbed from even receiving a NOMINATION from the Academy; Eddie Murphy, who was also snubbed (but it’s less surprising) and Renee Zellweger, who has been winning a lot of stuff for Judy and sounding drunk as hell the entire time.

Beyond the weird choice of cover subjects, there’s the fact that… this is just a bad cover photo! Jennifer looks like “WTF,” Eddie looks like “if you say so?” and Renee halfway on top of Eddie while smirking… well, that’s just an odd choice. You can see Vanity Fair’s full Hollywood Issue cover package here. The shoot is just BAD. The other people featured: Awkwafina (who also got snubbed for a nomination), Antonio Banderas, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Beanie Feldstein and more. It’s just… awful. I never thought I would say this, but damn, I miss Graydon Carter.

