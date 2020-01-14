Vanity Fair’s 2020 Hollywood Issue is a mess & the editorial is very, very bad

Oof, this is a tough one. Vanity Fair released the cover & cover shoot for their annual Hollywood Issue, which is the February issue this year (it used to be the March issue). VF usually chooses three or four celebrities – who arguably had the biggest year – for the main cover, and then the pull-out cover features six to nine additional hot actors or actresses. This year’s VF main cover subjects are: Jennifer Lopez, who just got snubbed from even receiving a NOMINATION from the Academy; Eddie Murphy, who was also snubbed (but it’s less surprising) and Renee Zellweger, who has been winning a lot of stuff for Judy and sounding drunk as hell the entire time.
Beyond the weird choice of cover subjects, there’s the fact that… this is just a bad cover photo! Jennifer looks like “WTF,” Eddie looks like “if you say so?” and Renee halfway on top of Eddie while smirking… well, that’s just an odd choice. You can see Vanity Fair’s full Hollywood Issue cover package here. The shoot is just BAD. The other people featured: Awkwafina (who also got snubbed for a nomination), Antonio Banderas, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Beanie Feldstein and more. It’s just… awful. I never thought I would say this, but damn, I miss Graydon Carter.
Best actress nominee Renée Zellweger (Judy) on how a star is accidentally born: https://t.co/uUuXstCVNC #VFHollywood pic.twitter.com/iwKMWQQmpL
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 14, 2020
V.F. asked 23 of the year’s most extraordinary actors to make a road movie. (Spoiler: they nailed it.) Together, they tell a story about the dreams that power Hollywood—and all the different roads that lead there. #VFHollywood https://t.co/luP07M57YR pic.twitter.com/eZ7laAWKcS
— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) January 14, 2020
Cover and photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.
This is supposed to be funny right?
I find it funny lol. Renee looks like she jumped on Murphy at the last second like a cape and Lopez looks like the motorcycle accidentally just started and ready to take off so…
It’s a fake one surely??? To surprise people with the real one.
I was starting to contemplate minor plastic surgery as I enter my 50th year, but every recent photo of Renee Z sends me running from the thought. She looks unrecognizable, and no younger. I mean what was the bloody point??
I didn’t even recognize her! I had to read the title to figure out it was Renee….and I’m still not sure it’s her.Yikes! Definitely a cautionary tale not to mess with your face.
That entire cover is TERRIBLE. I used to collect the VF Hollywood covers because they were so fantastic but I havent purchased or read one in years. And this one is the worst one Ive seen. Also – WTH is Lily-Rose Depp in this?! Besides Mom and Dad pulling a few strings of course.
so Laura Dern crashes car, calls in J.Lo for help who unfortunately has to take her sidekick Eddie along. Eddie meanwhile is in the process of trying to get rid of last night’s shenanigans (Renee) who is clinging on for dear life and smirking because she’s still drunk?
I think Eddie did get snubbed. I thought he should have nominated
Woooooooooow. This is exceptionally terrible. What is even happening?!?
It’s Tarantino’s attempt at a Broadway musical. Cats inspired him.
William DaFoe manically laughing makes it all worthwhile
So bad.
I like the choice of Renee, Eddie and Jennifer for the front cover, they are three megastars who have all given great performances in 2019 so it fits. I’d rather Vanity Fair give their cover spots to those that have given great performances than those who will be/have been nominated for an Oscar.
That said, the photo shoot concept, layout and styling is truly awful.
I actually kinda like it….kinda looks like a sleek Lynch short? Which I’d rather see in stills than movie form anyway.
I can’t make up my mind Whether I like it or don’t. It’s a definite change than what they usually put out. And yes, there is a David Lynch vibe to it. It’s growing on me.
I do miss Grayden Carter for the articles though
I’ve given up on Vanity a Fair. It was so much better under Carter and has seriously gone downhill in terms of content and writing. The royal coverage is trash and it’s lost the zeitgeist. Even their Oscar party has lost its caché and isn’t that great anymore.
I kinda like it because it’s different. I can’t believe Laura is only two years older than JLo lol! And that’s all I say…
It used to be my favorite magazine subscription. Now I just look up online to find out what movie JLo wishes she had done and then ignore the rest.