Vanity Fair’s 2020 Hollywood Issue is a mess & the editorial is very, very bad

Selena Gomez WOWS in vintage-inspired look in NYC

Oof, this is a tough one. Vanity Fair released the cover & cover shoot for their annual Hollywood Issue, which is the February issue this year (it used to be the March issue). VF usually chooses three or four celebrities – who arguably had the biggest year – for the main cover, and then the pull-out cover features six to nine additional hot actors or actresses. This year’s VF main cover subjects are: Jennifer Lopez, who just got snubbed from even receiving a NOMINATION from the Academy; Eddie Murphy, who was also snubbed (but it’s less surprising) and Renee Zellweger, who has been winning a lot of stuff for Judy and sounding drunk as hell the entire time.

Beyond the weird choice of cover subjects, there’s the fact that… this is just a bad cover photo! Jennifer looks like “WTF,” Eddie looks like “if you say so?” and Renee halfway on top of Eddie while smirking… well, that’s just an odd choice. You can see Vanity Fair’s full Hollywood Issue cover package here. The shoot is just BAD. The other people featured: Awkwafina (who also got snubbed for a nomination), Antonio Banderas, Taika Waititi, Laura Dern, Beanie Feldstein and more. It’s just… awful. I never thought I would say this, but damn, I miss Graydon Carter.

Cover and photos courtesy of Vanity Fair.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Vanity Fair’s 2020 Hollywood Issue is a mess & the editorial is very, very bad”

  1. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:41 am

    This is supposed to be funny right?

    Reply
    • Raina says:
      January 14, 2020 at 10:23 am

      I find it funny lol. Renee looks like she jumped on Murphy at the last second like a cape and Lopez looks like the motorcycle accidentally just started and ready to take off so…

      Reply
  2. Lara says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:43 am

    It’s a fake one surely??? To surprise people with the real one.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:45 am

    I was starting to contemplate minor plastic surgery as I enter my 50th year, but every recent photo of Renee Z sends me running from the thought. She looks unrecognizable, and no younger. I mean what was the bloody point??

    Reply
    • something something says:
      January 14, 2020 at 10:21 am

      I didn’t even recognize her! I had to read the title to figure out it was Renee….and I’m still not sure it’s her.Yikes! Definitely a cautionary tale not to mess with your face.

      Reply
  4. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:46 am

    That entire cover is TERRIBLE. I used to collect the VF Hollywood covers because they were so fantastic but I havent purchased or read one in years. And this one is the worst one Ive seen. Also – WTH is Lily-Rose Depp in this?! Besides Mom and Dad pulling a few strings of course.

    Reply
  5. janey says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:52 am

    so Laura Dern crashes car, calls in J.Lo for help who unfortunately has to take her sidekick Eddie along. Eddie meanwhile is in the process of trying to get rid of last night’s shenanigans (Renee) who is clinging on for dear life and smirking because she’s still drunk?

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:53 am

    Woooooooooow. This is exceptionally terrible. What is even happening?!?

    Reply
  7. Livethelifeaquatic says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:54 am

    William DaFoe manically laughing makes it all worthwhile

    Reply
  8. Lisa says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:58 am

    So bad.

    Reply
  9. Mara says:
    January 14, 2020 at 9:58 am

    I like the choice of Renee, Eddie and Jennifer for the front cover, they are three megastars who have all given great performances in 2019 so it fits. I’d rather Vanity Fair give their cover spots to those that have given great performances than those who will be/have been nominated for an Oscar.
    That said, the photo shoot concept, layout and styling is truly awful.

    Reply
  10. Earthbound says:
    January 14, 2020 at 10:01 am

    I actually kinda like it….kinda looks like a sleek Lynch short? Which I’d rather see in stills than movie form anyway.

    Reply
    • Carol says:
      January 14, 2020 at 10:07 am

      I can’t make up my mind Whether I like it or don’t. It’s a definite change than what they usually put out. And yes, there is a David Lynch vibe to it. It’s growing on me.

      I do miss Grayden Carter for the articles though

      Reply
  11. L4frimaire says:
    January 14, 2020 at 10:14 am

    I’ve given up on Vanity a Fair. It was so much better under Carter and has seriously gone downhill in terms of content and writing. The royal coverage is trash and it’s lost the zeitgeist. Even their Oscar party has lost its caché and isn’t that great anymore.

    Reply
  12. DiegoInSF says:
    January 14, 2020 at 10:22 am

    I kinda like it because it’s different. I can’t believe Laura is only two years older than JLo lol! And that’s all I say…

    Reply
  13. Lena says:
    January 14, 2020 at 10:24 am

    It used to be my favorite magazine subscription. Now I just look up online to find out what movie JLo wishes she had done and then ignore the rest.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment