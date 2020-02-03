So, how did Prince William’s big BAFTA racism/inclusion speech go over?

Do you appreciate Prince William’s effort to hype his big “inclusion” speech at the BAFTAs? William and the crack team of sycophants must have thought they were being so clever when they leaked that story to Dan Wooten at the Sun about how William would call out the racism of the BAFTA nominations in his speech and absolutely shock the room. Nevermind the hypocrisy of William speaking about race and racism at this point, but the idea that William would say anything which would shock the room… well, that’s very funny. As I predicted, William did the same thing all of those white bro executives do in Hollywood: made a mild and vague statement about how things aren’t fair for people of color. And that’s it.

The Duke of Cambridge emphasised the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry while delivering a speech at the Baftas, expressing his “frustration” that it still requires improvement “in this day and age”. During last night’s awards ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Bafta Fellowship Award. While introducing Kennedy, the Duke – who holds the position of president of Bafta – said that Bafta is making a strong effort to “ensure that opportunities are available to everyone”. “Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” the royal said during his address. “Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age.” Prince William said that Dame Pippa Harris, chair of Bafta, and Amanda Berry, CEO of the organisation, share his “frustration” and “continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported…Bafta take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone,” he stated.

[From The Independent]

Oh, yes, Keen William got to announce that BAFTA is doing a review of the nomination process and the lack of diversity in nominees. That was his big moment which was intended to shock the room! Except it was never intended to shock the room, that was just hype. William is there to put a “concerned white face” on the systemic problem of racism in the British film community, and he’s supposed to do that without acknowledging that he IS part of the systemic problem and that all of those white people in the room are the problem. Colonizer, know thyself. And yes, Joaquin Phoenix’s speech about systemic racism, privilege and supremacy was a lot better. Ha.