So, how did Prince William’s big BAFTA racism/inclusion speech go over?

Do you appreciate Prince William’s effort to hype his big “inclusion” speech at the BAFTAs? William and the crack team of sycophants must have thought they were being so clever when they leaked that story to Dan Wooten at the Sun about how William would call out the racism of the BAFTA nominations in his speech and absolutely shock the room. Nevermind the hypocrisy of William speaking about race and racism at this point, but the idea that William would say anything which would shock the room… well, that’s very funny. As I predicted, William did the same thing all of those white bro executives do in Hollywood: made a mild and vague statement about how things aren’t fair for people of color. And that’s it.
The Duke of Cambridge emphasised the importance of diversity in the entertainment industry while delivering a speech at the Baftas, expressing his “frustration” that it still requires improvement “in this day and age”. During last night’s awards ceremony, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall, Prince William presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Bafta Fellowship Award. While introducing Kennedy, the Duke – who holds the position of president of Bafta – said that Bafta is making a strong effort to “ensure that opportunities are available to everyone”.
“Both here in the UK and in many other countries across the world we are lucky to have incredible film makers, actors, producers, directors and technicians – men and women from all backgrounds and ethnicities enriching our lives through film,” the royal said during his address.
“Yet in 2020, and not for the first time in the last few years, we find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity in the sector and in the awards process – that simply cannot be right in this day and age.”
Prince William said that Dame Pippa Harris, chair of Bafta, and Amanda Berry, CEO of the organisation, share his “frustration” and “continue to work tirelessly to ensure that creative talent is discovered and supported…Bafta take this issue seriously, and following this year’s nominations, have launched a full and thorough review of the entire awards process to build on their existing work and ensure that opportunities are available to everyone,” he stated.
Oh, yes, Keen William got to announce that BAFTA is doing a review of the nomination process and the lack of diversity in nominees. That was his big moment which was intended to shock the room! Except it was never intended to shock the room, that was just hype. William is there to put a “concerned white face” on the systemic problem of racism in the British film community, and he’s supposed to do that without acknowledging that he IS part of the systemic problem and that all of those white people in the room are the problem. Colonizer, know thyself. And yes, Joaquin Phoenix’s speech about systemic racism, privilege and supremacy was a lot better. Ha.
Joaquin did it way better. And with less words.
truly ironic message given that the ultimate privilege expressing itself today in the US Senate has the potential to destroy us all. Nice to see that everyone’s ready to dismantle the system now that it isn’t working for anyone, but whatever it takes, let get it done.
This was really rich coming from King Willy.
Would have been much more powerful coming from Harry and Meg.
Well they quit.
Forced to quit, @Col: forced to quit
I only care about joacquin Phoenix.Not the man who drove the only non white royal into leaving England with her son and husband
William needs to clean up his own mess before preaching to others about theirs.
This speech was somehow supposed to make everyone magically forget that William played a key role in driving his half-black sister in law from the country? Sorry Wills, no dice. Joaquin did it better. And we will NEVER forget.
Ditto. If anything this makes William look worse, like he will only talk about racism in a general way and only when it’s not something that affects him.
He was completely overshadowed by Joaquin and Brad. Everything about the Cambridge’s last night was unforgettable and it showed.
Forgettable, Brit, forgettable.
I agree with LUCY, Joaquin’s speech was much better and PERSONAL. NormalBill had a bland statement & as expected didnt delve into how this has been a recurring thing since his patronage🙄
The BULLY has no right to say anything after how he treated his SIL & brother so..
I don’t get how the BAFTAs can be so racist if the president of the BAFTAs (William), the chair, and the CEO are all supposedly so “frustrated” about the lack of diversity and all of them really want it to be fixed. You three are in charge. You run the show. Whose fault is it if not yours?
There you go.
velvet slippers
Velvet colonizer slippers on him
Everyone knows last night was a dud and a PR flop. How can William talk about diversity when his own family and press, that is clearly up his ass and more, drove the one person of color to Canada. Mind you, I think many in that room know and saw how Meghan was treated. Remember, Brad Pitt is friends with the Clooneys as well. People talk and Hollywood was used against Meghan to abuse her. Besides Joaquin gave a better and certainly more heartfelt speech than William ever could. Everyday, Meghan and Harry show just how smart they were by leaving because that family has absolutely no self awareness, foresight or decency.
Emphasis on the decency.
People, and by people I mean the British Media down to online trolls, forget that Meghan had a life, career and reputation in Hollywood long before she entered into the Royal Family. And her reputation in the industry was of a woman who is kind, sweet and professional. Consistently, that is what everyone who has ever worked with her or encountered her has said about her.
Word always gets around the industry about how people are to work with, especially actors. Working on a tv for film set isn’t some typical 9 to 5 job. We’re talking 12 to sometimes 20 hour days (depending on what is being filmed). A person’s true self will always come out when working on a set. And, again, Meghan’s reputation has always been someone who was easy going, kind and, most importantly, professional.
This narcissistic diva talk about her has never passed the smell test when it comes to people who actually work in the industry. And now, when you throw in George Clooney, who is not only on the A+ list for life, but has publically stood up for Meghan in the press and is a friend to both her and Harry, well there you go. You can’t trash talk her in such a false way, and constantly keep using “Hollywood” as some kind of pejorative to do so, along with the racism of course, and then *try and hang out with the top tier eshelon of Hollywood after you do that and speak with any kind of authority about racism when you kept your mouth shut when it came to racism faced by someone in your own damn family.* William’s silence on the smears against Meghan spoke volumes, way more than any perfunctory speech he could ever give on the subject of racism.
“In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” – MLK Jr.
In this instance, it was the silence of the Royal Family as a whole that spoke volumes. And that is NOT something they can erase by having William or anyone else in the family doing limp PR things like this.
“People talk and Hollywood was used against Meghan to abuse her”
Bingo! Is it any surprise that a few of these folks took the opportunity to get a little dig in at the BRF when it has been insinuated that their profession makes a person “not good enough” to join said family?
Do something and then talk about what you have done. Don’t be performatively woke when his SiL was the target of racism and William chose to stay silent so he could keep getting good press from those same RRs.
they kept shtum about all the passive aggressive racism directed at Meghan from the outset of her relationship with Harry. too little too late to now suddenly take a stand.
He was getting dragged on Twitter. People saw it for what it was.
I love that an AMERICAN who’s White Male privilege credentials could give Normal Bill a run for his money gave the REAL speech about the lack of diversity in the film industry.
Who advises these people? Did Normal Bill not think that EVERYONE in that room would be thinking about Harry and Meghan. Some of those people probably have more inside info than we’ll EVER hear. He’s lucky that they were too cowardly to not laugh in his bland, pathetic face.
That media used those very same Hollywood actors and entertainers to torment a fellow actor. For him to talk about diversity when the abuse of his own relatives was plain as day for anyone to see was absolutely bonkers. Hollywood absolutely knows and sees it.
Poor William, overshadowed even by Phoenix LOL
TBH I’m surprised he said sth at all. So I’m not surprised it’s not ground-breaking…
Where was Will when Meghan was ‘straight outta Compton’ with a ‘dreadlocked’ mother who was ‘only 150 years away from slavery’ and whose ‘exotic blood’ gave rise to a child who was called a ‘chimp’? Anyone? Anyone?
Again, William stfu.
Yes it would actually. Considering how he and KP played a huge role in how his black sister in law was treated? Yes, he should just stfu. You cant preach about inclusivity and diversity while actively working against it within your own family.
Eloquently put, VV! I’m surprised at the question, though I shouldn’t be at this point. I mean the level of hypocrisy from William and the blindness to it…