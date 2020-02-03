Pull out your Sharpies, Donny Smallhands didn’t know Kansas City is in Missouri

More than three years into this hellscape presidency/dictatorship, I don’t even find it mildly amusing when Donald Trump screws up about something relatively minor. I mean, the month of January lasted five years and we still haven’t gotten through the State of the Union. The Senate will acquit Monsieur Smallhands even though the Senate impeachment trial was a f–king joke. My point is that there are more important things to discuss, of course. And yet, here we are. Donny Smallhands didn’t know that the Kansas City Chiefs are in Missouri. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl and instead of taking a second, Donny and his minions were like “of course the Chiefs play in Kansas.”
Except that this Kansas City is in Missouri. pic.twitter.com/HzK2yC3p91
— Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 3, 2020
It. Is. Not. Funny. It’s so painful that this is our daily life now, that we have a fake-president this stupid, and he surrounds himself with stupid people and they all wallow in their own corruption and criminality. Anyway, yeah. The Kansas City Chiefs are in Missouri.
Trump is going to release a map tomorrow with Kansas City in Kansas isn’t he?
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 3, 2020
the gop have sold their collective soul to a complete idiot .. they own everything he does… lock… stock… & "smocking gun" barrel .. #TrumpIsAnIdiot pic.twitter.com/yN9duX3gy2
— YM MORENO (@m1chellemor3no) February 3, 2020
Trump just congratulated the state of Kansas for the Chiefs win? We know how this is gonna go… As soon as someone points out Kansas City is in Missouri, expect the White House to release a new map tomorrow… #SuperBowl2020 pic.twitter.com/0gocF7sxNX
— Cyrus McQueen (@CyrusMMcQueen) February 3, 2020
Once he takes out the sharpie, Kansas City will be in Kansas. https://t.co/29nigCHlSJ
— Brian B. (@brizilla) February 3, 2020
You know who knows Kansas City is in Missouri? Kenyan Muslim Socialist Barack Obama.
Lol… iDK how anyone can seriously think Trump can make America great when he can’t properly identify one of its largest cities. Or, you know, fact check a tweet.
You mean Barack HUSSEIN Obama, as Donald never forgets to mention at his Klan rallies.
Oh god, I totally forgot about how Republicans said or typed HUSSEIN every single time his name came up. That was so fkng hilarious, people are dumb😂
Perhaps Senators Hawley and Blunt should reconsider their support of this clown
Hawley will never stop supporting Trump because Trump came here to Missouri to support him. Blunt has been on office too long and isn’t going to go against the status quo.
Is anyone surprised? Still waiting for that hurricane that was supposed to hit us in Bama.
Twitter is having a field day with this.
Donny nuked it so it wouldn’t hit you guys.
Whyyyy? *sobs*
I’m from Kansas. Kansas City is in BOTH Missouri and Kansas. However, the Chiefs (and the Royals for that matter) play on the KCMO side of the border.
In all honesty, though, KCMO is the cooler side.
Eh… from KC area (Kansas side), and they are technically two separate cities, KCMO being older than KCK by over 20 years. And it was in the last century where they grew large enough to touch borders not counting the river. So, your comment “Kansas City is in both” kinda misleads that it is one entity. It’s not, but you know that. Tomato – potato.
A river divides kansas city,Missouri and Kansas city, Kansas…while I can’t stand Don, many non football peeps dont know which is witch….
Many non football peeps are not the President of the country. He should be familiar with its cities, or at the very least do a basic wiki check of the two teams since has to congratulate the winner.
Why does nobody insist on proofreading his tweets to prevent such embarrassment? Do they just not care?
He probably hides his phone from the staff and tweets on the loo.
There are two Kansas Cities. Always ask which one!
I’ll never forget Tom Ley (then of Deadspin) telling him off on twitter. It still makes me laugh – and I got the t shirt!
I think about Tom Ley’s tweet a lot. That was years before Trump’s election, too. More proof of how many people have thought he was garbage for…forever.
Rapunzel, My guess is that his staff doesn’t care. He must be exhausting.
Part of the reason we are in this mess is because people are so willing to continuously sweep his stupidity not to mention his cruelty under the rug.
as our president she should know many things…..Kansas City isthe least of our problems lmao🤣🤣
Here in KC, screenshots were running amok on social media, so my watch party were skeptical since DT’s twitter feed was corrected by the time we tried to verify. Sports Illustrated validated it within seconds, so yup, legitimate.
We had a MAGA at our watch party, and you know, he’s so busy, it’s an easy, common mistake. Being president is so HARD, guys!
Bah. What bothers me most is that this idiot will likely be re-elected. By idiots like him.
I actually saw a die hard Trumper be aghast at the error (on Facebook) so there is hope!
I think he did this on purpose. The NOAA controversy played to his base so he’s recreating that moment.
I don’t even enjoy making fun of him anymore. After all, his candidacy started as a joke/challenge. His stupidity is a distraction from what a disaster this administration is…
He’s going to be acquitted in this Senate trial, then he’ll be crazier than ever when it comes to destroying this country.
Today is the Iowa Democratic caucus. I have no idea what’s going to happen in Iowa or the subsequent primaries. (I’m in Washington State, which has no influence). I am a Warren supporter, but the electability switch got thrown with her and I think she’s peaked.
In any case, whoever the Democratic nominee is, I’m going to the polls in November and supporting him-or, I wish-her.
Let’s get the corrupt, criminal Trump family out of the White House the old-fashioned way! Come vote with me!
It just doesn’t matter, that’s what’s so depressing. It doesn’t matter that he’s an utter dimwit; it doesn’t matter that he’s cruel and unscrupulous; it doesn’t matter that he thinks he’s above the law. He may very well get re-elected. We are cursed.
All of this. As people like to say, we are in the worst timeline.
He is just the worst and I still can’t get over his supporters. Are they wearing blinders?
Yes KCMO is cool. The stunning boulevard neighborhoods, food, BBQ, music, theNelson. I just have to add Bar K. Lol
I’m here in St Louis and it’s all over the news. Even some people here in Missouri are defending him, ( “0h, it’s an easy error, lots of people think KC is actually in Kansas” etc, and it is also, but not the city in question)
Except that’s he’s the POTUS and it’s the Superbowl. One click on internet would’ve researched it. He can’t be bothered. I hold my President to a higher standard than I hold all these peeps saying they didn’t know either.
St. Louis also. I don’t care who you are, if you are going to make comments, congratulate or talk about a major sports team you should know what city/state they are from. That being said, Trump doesn’t care enough to get the facts straight. He thrives on the negativity and will blame the fake news for all the blowback. I can only hope he gets voted out in November.
I’m not even American and I know that KC is in MO. Also…congrats to the Chiefs on representing your country in a *checks notes* national competition. Good grief.
Yeah, so who was SF representing? Mexico? Ukraine? Puerto Rico? Inquiring minds want to know!
IKR? I’m happy for KC fans, but also wish I could see the alternate tweet if the SF team had won.
Jerusha- socialism. SF always represents socialism.
Claire McCaskill’s response:
Born and raised on KS side and now live near State Line in KCMO. Yes, lots of people get it wrong (pretty much every concert) but they aren’t POTUS. It’s sad but I’m so blissed out this morning (and not surprised considering his intelligence level) that I don’t even care that much. Go Chiefs!!!
As one that lives in Kansas & loves the Chiefs.. To be fair Kansas City is divided and there us Kansas City Kansas & Kansas City Missouri. However, if you are going to claim you know EVERYTHING and are the best of the best.. or at least going to congratulate a winning team.. make sure you know who you are congratulating. Hope they do keep the sharpies away, we don’t need Kansas & Missouri redrawn on the map.
Too late! Bummer!
I….did not know this either. I probably can’t even point out Kansas or Missouri on a map.