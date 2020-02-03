Jodie Turner-Smith killed it in yellow Gucci at the BAFTAs & she’s having a girl

I think Jodie Turner-Smith decided to go to the BAFTAs as part of her I Said What I Said Tour. For months, Jodie has been openly (and correctly) critical of the racism in America, the racism within the Hollywood industry, and the racism in Britain. And she’s not hiding. She turned up to the BAFTAs with her adoring husband Joshua Jackson and she was the brightest star in the BAFTA galaxy.

Jodie wore this custom maternity Gucci gown in bright yellow. Y’all know how I feel about yellow dresses – I mostly hate them, although I acknowledge that a handful of women can pull off shades of yellow. Jodie is one of them! She looks crazy-good here. Pregnancy agrees with her, right? And Joshua Jackson stood back on the BAFTA carpet to let her walk alone and get all the fashion photos. Joshua looks blissed-out as well. Good for him!

While Jodie & Joshua were in the UK, she appeared on the Graham Norton Show and called her baby bump “she”. So Jodie and Joshua are having a girl!!! OMG. She also doesn’t care if her baby bump made people uncomfortable.