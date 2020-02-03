Jodie Turner-Smith killed it in yellow Gucci at the BAFTAs & she’s having a girl

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson at the Vogue & Tiffany Fashion Film Party at Annabel's

I think Jodie Turner-Smith decided to go to the BAFTAs as part of her I Said What I Said Tour. For months, Jodie has been openly (and correctly) critical of the racism in America, the racism within the Hollywood industry, and the racism in Britain. And she’s not hiding. She turned up to the BAFTAs with her adoring husband Joshua Jackson and she was the brightest star in the BAFTA galaxy.

Jodie wore this custom maternity Gucci gown in bright yellow. Y’all know how I feel about yellow dresses – I mostly hate them, although I acknowledge that a handful of women can pull off shades of yellow. Jodie is one of them! She looks crazy-good here. Pregnancy agrees with her, right? And Joshua Jackson stood back on the BAFTA carpet to let her walk alone and get all the fashion photos. Joshua looks blissed-out as well. Good for him!

While Jodie & Joshua were in the UK, she appeared on the Graham Norton Show and called her baby bump “she”. So Jodie and Joshua are having a girl!!! OMG. She also doesn’t care if her baby bump made people uncomfortable.

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Jodie Turner-Smith attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Guests arrive at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall

Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.

33 Responses to “Jodie Turner-Smith killed it in yellow Gucci at the BAFTAs & she’s having a girl”

  1. Erinn says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:42 am

    WOW! She look stunning.

    I agree on yellow dresses a lot of the time – they can be very hit and miss. But she looks amazing, and Josh looks super handsome next to her.

  2. minx says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:42 am

    She looked unbelievable!

  3. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:43 am

    One word: AMAZING.
    Best look of the night.

    (P.s. I think she was at the Baftas as promo for Queen & Slim – just opening here)

  4. Snazzy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:43 am

    She looks beautiful here and I loved her outfit on the Graham Norton show too. She really is gorgeous

  5. Me Again says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I can’t even imagine being married to and having a family with her. JJ is one lucky man.

  6. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:46 am

    She live tweeted during the awards show and it was hilarious. She looked stunning (I love a yellow dress) and they are a beautiful couple.

  7. runcmc says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Did y’all see her tweets last night?? She is so funny and tells it like it is!

  8. Eva says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:49 am

    Best BAFTA look and one of the best looks of the entire award season so far. I love the hair!!

  9. Lucy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Ok but who the actual f*ck is out there complaining about having to look at a pregnant woman? Like, what in the world?? Damned if we want to carry a child, damned if we don’t…unbelievable.

    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:55 am

      She wore a crop top ensemble that had her belly out and some people took “offense”. I say if you don’t like crop tops on pregnant women then don’t wear a crop top when you’re pregnant. That’s got nothing to do with Jodie and how she dresses her pregnant body.

  10. lucia says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:53 am

    What movie is she even in? She’s all over the place for her relationship with Pacey but I can’t even tell you what movie she’s been in this year?

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:58 am

      Queen & Slim. Promotion for it was everywhere late last year so I dont know how you missed it. And the film debuted last week in the UK

    • Rachel says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:58 am

      Her movie is Queen and Slim.

    • paranormalgirl says:
      February 3, 2020 at 9:59 am

      Queen and Slim

    • sunny says:
      February 3, 2020 at 10:00 am

      Queen and Slim. It was a good and visually stunning film with a great team behind it. Since the film had an all-black team behind it and took on major questions around police brutality, not sure if many general audiences saw it. Like Little women, some critics refused to screen it.

      • lucia says:
        February 3, 2020 at 10:13 am

        Oh that movie. I tuned it out after Lena Waithe’s mess around it.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        February 3, 2020 at 10:21 am

        I saw it and was utterly disappointed by it. For me it was one of the worst films of the year. Which is sad because it was so hyped and my brother and I were both hyped to see it. We walked out of the theater totally disappointed. The only great thing to come out of that film was Jodie.

      • Valiantly Varnished says:
        February 3, 2020 at 10:25 am

        @lucia you didnt miss much. The movie was a let down.

  11. Gigi says:
    February 3, 2020 at 9:55 am

    She looks amazing. I am almost seven months pregnant. I tried 3 dresses for my master’s graduation next week and I felt huge and fat on everything. They were my pre-pregnancy clothes but I felt huge. I need to go shopping for something simple.

    • MC2 says:
      February 3, 2020 at 10:10 am

      I usually felt bigger when I wore non-maternity clothes when pregnant & so much more comfy in maternity clothes, especially dresses. Congratulations on getting your master’s Gigi!!!

  12. Marjorie says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:06 am

    Best thing anyone has worn this year. I like how her arm candy just stepped back in awe. Such a happy couple.

  13. Eleonor says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:12 am

    FABOULOUS.
    and these two are going to make beautiful babies!!!!

  14. Yawn says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Just came to say that this is the best red carpet look I’ve seen in ages… wow she is STUNNINGLY BEAUTIFUL!!

  15. Miss b says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:16 am

    She is so beautiful she almost doesn’t look real.

  16. Andrew’s Nemesis says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:19 am

    Hate the cutout front of that dress, but Lord – she is unbelievably beautiful

  17. lemonylips says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:20 am

    Stunning! I read her tweets during BAFTAs and watched Graham Norton and I can-t get enough of her. Have to watch the film.

