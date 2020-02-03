Naomie Harris in Michael Kors at the BAFTAs: metallic perfection?



I watched the first part of the BAFTAs red carpet stream on YouTube and then I took a nap. I’m kind of burnt out on awards season and it was Sunday afternoon! Naomie Harris was one of my favorite early looks. She looked amazing in a silver metallic Michael Kors scoop neck dress with tiny tassels spread around it. I love her hair and styling here too. Naomie just looks so effortlessly chic. One complaint is that I would like to see a little more jewelry, but I think her team was being cautious and wanted the dress to be the star.

Naomi Ackie was another early standout in a lovely green/yellow Valentino with one voluminous sleeve. I like how restrained yet unique this dress is and it looks so comfortable and flowy. That long braid adds to the Grecian look.

Rebel Wilson was in a bizarre Prabal Gurung with a half red sequin bust leading to a side sash. During her presenting gig she joked that it was made for the sustainability theme from two different dresses from the time she didn’t win as Miss Australia and from the dress she wore to the funeral for Cats. This has a kind of Queen of Hearts vibe to it, right? It’s not bad it just looks costumey. She looks really glam though. Rebel was quite good in JoJo Rabbit. She and Sam Rockwell were hilarious.

Here’s a joke she made which went over like a lead balloon with Will and Kate. To be fair most of her jokes go over like that.

This is how I would also look trying to sit through Rebel Wilson's jokes pic.twitter.com/8gli8sghQW — celebitchy (@celebitchy) February 3, 2020

Kaitlyn Dever was in a lovely baby pink shimmering Miu Miu gown with layers of ruffles. This photographs poorly and looks very fussy but on camera I noticed that it fit her like a glove and shimmered. It looks goofy from the waist down though. Kaitlyn was nominated for the EE Rising Star award, which went to Michael Ward.

