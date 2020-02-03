Scarlett Johansson in Versace at the BAFTAs: shockingly good or too ‘showgirl’?

Am I dumb for loving this Versace gown on Scarlett Johansson? I ask that for so many reasons. One, ScarJo says all of these crazy, offensive things in interviews, from her stanning of Woody Allen to her thoughts about being a Japanese tree, and yet we always “forgive” her long enough to talk about her fashion. It also feels like I’m being dumb about this because ScarJo’s style has been struggling throughout this awards season, and this GOOD Versace feels like a bait-and-switch, like she’s about to fug it up massively at the Oscars. I feel similarly about Charlize Theron. Ladies, don’t waste your best looks at the BAFTAs! Save ‘em for the Oscars. Anyway, yeah… ScarJo is a pill but this dress is great.

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino. This is… a cute cocktail dress, and considering she is best known for playing Princess Margaret on The Crown, entirely appropriate for a “TV Girl.”

Taika Waititi won for Best Adapted Screenplay and he had the room, honestly. I think Taika might have the room wherever he goes. He’s become the It Dude of Hollywood/the world. He truly stood in front of a mostly British crowd and came very close to calling them colonizers. Bless.