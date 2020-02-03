Scarlett Johansson in Versace at the BAFTAs: shockingly good or too ‘showgirl’?

The EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 held at the Royal Albert Hall

Am I dumb for loving this Versace gown on Scarlett Johansson? I ask that for so many reasons. One, ScarJo says all of these crazy, offensive things in interviews, from her stanning of Woody Allen to her thoughts about being a Japanese tree, and yet we always “forgive” her long enough to talk about her fashion. It also feels like I’m being dumb about this because ScarJo’s style has been struggling throughout this awards season, and this GOOD Versace feels like a bait-and-switch, like she’s about to fug it up massively at the Oscars. I feel similarly about Charlize Theron. Ladies, don’t waste your best looks at the BAFTAs! Save ‘em for the Oscars. Anyway, yeah… ScarJo is a pill but this dress is great.

Vanessa Kirby in Valentino. This is… a cute cocktail dress, and considering she is best known for playing Princess Margaret on The Crown, entirely appropriate for a “TV Girl.”

Taika Waititi won for Best Adapted Screenplay and he had the room, honestly. I think Taika might have the room wherever he goes. He’s become the It Dude of Hollywood/the world. He truly stood in front of a mostly British crowd and came very close to calling them colonizers. Bless.

Taika Waititi arrives with his Best Adapted Screenplay BAFTA for 'Jojo Rabbit' at the 73rd BAFTAS After Party at Grosvenor House, London, England, UK on Sunday 2 February, 2020. Picture by Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon

  1. Jensies says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:46 am

    Taiko is perfect. Scarlett doesn’t deserve my scorn or approval, she’s a trash person through and through. I repeat, Tajiks is perfect.

  2. Valiantly Varnished says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:46 am

    ScarJo’s dress was beautiful. Im on the fence about the makeup. I like it but not with this dress. It needed a red lip and some winged liner. And not one of those graphic wings her team loves to put on her – a classic black wing.

  3. brinibini says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:48 am

    Scarjo looks so weird in the first picture? She’s trying to look hot, but I just wonder if her back will hurt from pushing out her chest and ass so much.
    I personally liked her SAG dress better.

  4. Lightpurple says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:53 am

    Scarlett’s dress was beautiful and these pictures don’t do it justice. It was absolutely lovely in motion during the show

  5. Lucy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 10:56 am

    I loved it, too. Also, TAIKA.

  6. Case says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:01 am

    Scarlett’s dress is really pretty. I like the super structured gowns she’s been wearing (the teal dress at the SAGs was similar and also beautiful).

  7. (TheOG)jan90067 says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:01 am

    I like the dress, but the tats peeking out ruin it *for me* (Inknow a lot of people love tats, and that’s cool, I just don’t like them, esp. in formal dress). Her makeup is AWFUL: too much concealer/highlighter up down the inner part of her cheeks, and Katie Keen level of blusher slashed on.

    Also, I am SO SICK of her mouth-breather pose! We get it, she thinks she looks sexy. Now, put it away. She honestly looks *so* much better with a natural smile.

  8. Snazzy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:21 am

    I’m just here for Taika

  9. Elisa says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:21 am

    ha, I find her stunning from the neck up but hate the dress. It looks like a size too small.

  10. YaGotMe says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:40 am

    ScarJo always reminds me of the Ross version of Charlize —she’s the Coach outlet bag 🤷‍♀️

  11. BANANIE says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:40 am

    I think the dress looks cheap and tacky, v showgirl. And I especially dislike the unnecessary cutout. I respect that she tried something different, I just wish it hadn’t been something so desperate.

  12. Scarlett says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Scarlett could have done more to bring out her Asian-ness, as half Indian myself, we got to represent!! Hahaha

  13. GuestOne says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:41 am

    Like the look but felt a bit OTT for the bland BAFTAs. Would have been better at Cannes.

  14. Gabby says:
    February 3, 2020 at 11:49 am

    Hate, hate the dress, too much. Sequins, feathers, cleavage, slit up to there. I don’t know how she managed to walk in that without tripping.
    A dress that is both boring and way too much.

  15. Meg says:
    February 3, 2020 at 12:01 pm

    I’m always surprised at just how many tattoos scarjo has, as they’re revealed gradually based on the dress she wears

