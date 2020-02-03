Scarlett Johansson in Versace at the BAFTAs: shockingly good or too ‘showgirl’?

Am I dumb for loving this Versace gown on Scarlett Johansson? I ask that for so many reasons. One, ScarJo says all of these crazy, offensive things in interviews, from her stanning of Woody Allen to her thoughts about being a Japanese tree, and yet we always “forgive” her long enough to talk about her fashion. It also feels like I’m being dumb about this because ScarJo’s style has been struggling throughout this awards season, and this GOOD Versace feels like a bait-and-switch, like she’s about to fug it up massively at the Oscars. I feel similarly about Charlize Theron. Ladies, don’t waste your best looks at the BAFTAs! Save ‘em for the Oscars. Anyway, yeah… ScarJo is a pill but this dress is great.
Vanessa Kirby in Valentino. This is… a cute cocktail dress, and considering she is best known for playing Princess Margaret on The Crown, entirely appropriate for a “TV Girl.”
Taika Waititi won for Best Adapted Screenplay and he had the room, honestly. I think Taika might have the room wherever he goes. He’s become the It Dude of Hollywood/the world. He truly stood in front of a mostly British crowd and came very close to calling them colonizers. Bless.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Avalon Red.
Taiko is perfect. Scarlett doesn’t deserve my scorn or approval, she’s a trash person through and through. I repeat, Tajiks is perfect.
ScarJo’s dress was beautiful. Im on the fence about the makeup. I like it but not with this dress. It needed a red lip and some winged liner. And not one of those graphic wings her team loves to put on her – a classic black wing.
Yeah, it pains me to say I like ScarJo’s dress 😠
Scarjo looks so weird in the first picture? She’s trying to look hot, but I just wonder if her back will hurt from pushing out her chest and ass so much.
I personally liked her SAG dress better.
Scarlett’s dress was beautiful and these pictures don’t do it justice. It was absolutely lovely in motion during the show
I loved it, too. Also, TAIKA.
Scarlett’s dress is really pretty. I like the super structured gowns she’s been wearing (the teal dress at the SAGs was similar and also beautiful).
I like the dress, but the tats peeking out ruin it *for me* (Inknow a lot of people love tats, and that’s cool, I just don’t like them, esp. in formal dress). Her makeup is AWFUL: too much concealer/highlighter up down the inner part of her cheeks, and Katie Keen level of blusher slashed on.
Also, I am SO SICK of her mouth-breather pose! We get it, she thinks she looks sexy. Now, put it away. She honestly looks *so* much better with a natural smile.
I agree on the mouther breather poses…most of these people are so beautiful when they smile!
I’m just here for Taika
ha, I find her stunning from the neck up but hate the dress. It looks like a size too small.
All that’s missing is a Vegas billboard. .
ScarJo always reminds me of the Ross version of Charlize —she’s the Coach outlet bag 🤷♀️
I think the dress looks cheap and tacky, v showgirl. And I especially dislike the unnecessary cutout. I respect that she tried something different, I just wish it hadn’t been something so desperate.
Scarlett could have done more to bring out her Asian-ness, as half Indian myself, we got to represent!! Hahaha
Like the look but felt a bit OTT for the bland BAFTAs. Would have been better at Cannes.
Hate, hate the dress, too much. Sequins, feathers, cleavage, slit up to there. I don’t know how she managed to walk in that without tripping.
A dress that is both boring and way too much.
I’m always surprised at just how many tattoos scarjo has, as they’re revealed gradually based on the dress she wears