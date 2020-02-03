Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli at the BAFTAs: bizarre or pretty?

Emilia Clarke attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020
Emilia Clarke was in a low cut tight-fitting spaghetti strap Schiaparelli which was sporty and sexy at the same time. I like the bodice as it’s unique looking and I feel like I would wear it. There are these sparkly lines on the gown that look like they’re supposed to outline her skeleton. That feature is very weird to me.

Emilia Clarke attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Gillian Anderson was in a simple and elegant black velvet strapless Camilla and Marc gown. Look at how elegantly this is styled. She’s wearing a floral cluster diamond necklace and matching bracelet and the whole look is just stunning.

Gillian Anderson attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Gillian Anderson attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Daisy Ridley was lovely in custom black Oscar de la Renta featuring a bandeau top and sheer ribbed fabric along one arm. I like the cutout in the middle and think this is a clever way to strategically expose and cover skin.
Daisy Ridley attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Taron Egerton did not win best actor, that went to Joaquin Phoenix who is a lock for everything this year. I hope he gets another shot at an Academy Award as he was absolutely robbed of a nomination. He put his heart and soul into Rocketman, and if you haven’t seen it yet rent it! Look at how dapper he is in this eggplant velvet suit. Taron brought his girlfriend, Emily Thomas, and his mom as his dates.

Taron Egerton attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

Taron Egerton attends the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday 2 February 2020

6 Responses to “Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli at the BAFTAs: bizarre or pretty?”

  1. Lucy says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:45 am

    Love all of these. Emilia’s face is radiant.

  2. Trish-a says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:47 am

    All the pictures are bizarre to me right now. Maybe it’s my mobile. All stretched out. Lol

  3. josephine says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:51 am

    Gillian Anderson looks amazing. I wondered for a quick second whether she appeared a bit casual but quickly decided that her look was 100% perfect. I also liked Daisy’s dress, especially the color. I thought the woman with Taron was his mum at first and then felt really guilty about that. . .

  4. Bonita says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Taron was phenomenal in Rocketman.

  5. Yamayo says:
    February 3, 2020 at 7:58 am

    Gillian is my woman crush!

    Love the matching shoes/clutch as well.

    Only criticism is her hair colour- she would look so much better with redder hair, a la Scully….

