Emilia Clarke in Schiaparelli at the BAFTAs: bizarre or pretty?



Emilia Clarke was in a low cut tight-fitting spaghetti strap Schiaparelli which was sporty and sexy at the same time. I like the bodice as it’s unique looking and I feel like I would wear it. There are these sparkly lines on the gown that look like they’re supposed to outline her skeleton. That feature is very weird to me.

Gillian Anderson was in a simple and elegant black velvet strapless Camilla and Marc gown. Look at how elegantly this is styled. She’s wearing a floral cluster diamond necklace and matching bracelet and the whole look is just stunning.

Daisy Ridley was lovely in custom black Oscar de la Renta featuring a bandeau top and sheer ribbed fabric along one arm. I like the cutout in the middle and think this is a clever way to strategically expose and cover skin.

Embed from Getty Images

Taron Egerton did not win best actor, that went to Joaquin Phoenix who is a lock for everything this year. I hope he gets another shot at an Academy Award as he was absolutely robbed of a nomination. He put his heart and soul into Rocketman, and if you haven’t seen it yet rent it! Look at how dapper he is in this eggplant velvet suit. Taron brought his girlfriend, Emily Thomas, and his mom as his dates.