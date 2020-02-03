Florence Pugh in Ulyana Sergeenko at the pre-BAFTA reception: ’80s nightmare?

Just note, these are just some photos from the pre-BAFTA reception at Kensington Palace on Saturday night. BAFTA hosts a cocktail party/dinner reception at KP every year, and lately (?) the reception has been sponsored by Chanel. There’s been some reorganizing of the pre-BAFTA events too – Harvey Weinstein used to throw a huge pre-BAFTA party on the Saturday before the BAFTAs too, but now that he’s persona non grata, the big party is this palace reception. And like always, BAFTA president Prince William did not attend, even though it’s literally just a short walk from his home. Oh well.

Anyway, I just wanted to talk about some fashion, mostly because Florence Pugh wore one of the most ‘80s-revival looks I’ve seen in years. Everyone says the ‘80s are making a comeback and I’ve been in severe denial about it, because I really want ‘90s minimalism and flannel to make a bigger comeback. But it’s official now, isn’t it? This dress is Ulyana Sergeenko and it is so bad!!

Saoirse Ronan wore a look from the sponsor, Chanel. This is… sad? The black hose and the shoes ruin it. The dress itself might have been cute if it was properly styled. Which reminds me that… Saoirse’s fashion tour for Little Women (promo and awards season) has been really, really bad. It wouldn’t be so notable except that her fashion was amazing for her Brooklyn and Lady Bird promotions and awards seasons. What changed?

Laura Dern also wore Chanel. Those satin pants, we have to laugh. That being said, my nemesis is basically wearing satin lounge pants, a lace pajama camisole and then she just added a blazer to make it seem like she wasn’t about to go to bed early, right?

Zazie Beetz (who is in Joker) and her boyfriend David Rysdahl. I love this, actually, and I love that Zazie is getting out there and doing awards-season parties and events. Her part in Joker is rather small, but it’s such a big (dumb) movie and I would love it if her awards-season hustle paid off with more exposure and better work. The look is just a great little black dress, perfect for the smaller-chested ladies. My rack would look terrible in this.

Taron Egerton and his girlfriend Emily Thomas. LOVE her velvet suit soooo much. He looks great too!