Prince Charles has no idea how he ended up on so many private jets!

Ever since Prince Charles flew on a private jet to Davos to *checks notes* launch his latest environmental project, he’s been getting a steady stream of criticism. It’s gotten so bad, you’d think he was a biracial woman or something. In the last half of January, Charles had a flurry of events and appearances around the world, all of which apparently needed private planes and helicopters. Here’s just a taste of the private-jet accounting:
Prince Charles was last night facing embarrassment after taking a series of private jet flights while lecturing world leaders about climate change. On a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, the Prince met activist Greta Thunberg and used an electric Jaguar car to travel to the Swiss resort. But the MoS can reveal that in the 11 days before his high-profile appearance, Charles took three flights on private jets for official Government business and one on a helicopter.
After his speech last Wednesday, during which he urged world leaders to take ‘bold and imaginative action’ on the environment, he took a fourth jet to Israel for an official trip. Taking into account an additional five so-called ‘empty-leg’ flights required to collect the Prince, his jet and helicopter travel totalled more than 16,000 miles in less than a fortnight at an estimated cost to the taxpayer of £280,000.
There’s also a story about how Charles took his luxury helicopter to fly from his home Highgrove (in Gloucestershire) to Cambridge University. That’s about a 125 mile journey, a little more than two hours by car. Why Cambridge? Because he was giving a speech on *checks notes* aircraft emissions.
So, it’s become a thing and that thing is so delicious, if you’re hungry for chickens coming home to roost. Charles and William thought they could play footsie with the British media and throw Harry and Meghan under the bus constantly. They did the clownery, and the clown came back to bite. It got so bad that a Clarence House spokesperson had to actually address it:
A spokesperson said: “The prince is not personally involved in decisions around his transportation arrangements, though he ensures all carbon emissions are offset every year. They are made based on what is possible within the constraints of time, distance and security. In order for him to undertake as many engagements as he does across the UK and around the world he sometimes has to fly. As he has often said, as soon as there is a more sustainable way of making these journeys, he’ll be the first to use it.”
“The prince is not personally involved in decisions around his transportation arrangements…” I… do not believe that. I mean, Charles is not sitting on the phone with a travel agent and pricing commercial flights. He’s not checking the train schedule constantly. I also know that Charles is incredibly busy, and that perhaps he wouldn’t be so busy if the Future King and Future Queen would get off their bums and do more work. That being said, if Charles wanted to travel with less of a carbon footprint, it would be done. His minions would figure out a way. He travels this way because it’s convenient to him. Also, when Harry and Meghan flew on Elton John’s plane, they did carbon offsets too and the British press wanted to put their heads on spikes. Looks like *checks notes* Charles has been doing carbon offsets for a while too? Huh. Wonders never cease.
Also: I’m not going to cover this separately because it’s so complicated, but apparently Charles’ Director of Communications Julian Payne has been on Twitter this whole time, “liking” tons of tweets which slam Meghan and Harry. I mean… we all knew that Charles and his office had a hand in smearing the Sussexes too, didn’t we?
If Harry never goes home again … I would support him.
Same. I feel terrible for him, his family was already so disrupted when he was a child, and to have the remaining relatives be so cruel and backstabbing, I can’t imagine.
Sometimes, you need to truly cut people off and go live your best life elsewhere, I guess that can even happen with a royal family.
May the universe put these people in their place…SOON!
Harry is so better off away from these people. Especially his toxic/jealous brother and father
I hope Archie never has the unfortunate luck of being in these people’s presence more than he already has been. Same to any future child of theirs.
Rich people, living wasteful lives such as this should not be lecturing anyone on the environment, nor should anyone listen to them – they are entitled hypocrites, wanting the head pats and attention for appearing progressive. This goes for the BRF, celebs etc.
Well his carbon footprint is probably balanced by all those gardens Kathy Keen has been so busy planting.
Or the I think it is around 150,000 trees the Duchy has planted.
The link at the end doesn’t seem to work? I get a “404 page doesn’t exist“…?
me, too
Ditto. And I’m so curious about it too.
They need to stop talking. Nothing they say does them any favors.
The RF members must be really dumb.
They have no idea how they end up on private jets or how they end up BFFs with a child sexual abuser or that their brooches are racist.
@char – this! I keep thinking of the scene in The Crown when the Queen Mother was rolling her eyes about having to talk to the commoners when they started doing the Palace garden parties. At its heart, this lot genuinely believe they are superior to the masses and entitled to do whatever they please – and us plebes should be grateful to pay for it.
I think I’m going to start calling him Pinky Ring.
I am so glad prince Charles is getting some backlash.
There is no reason why he should be using so many private planes when most of his events are close to his home.
He surely could do much better: however, I do also believe that for all those involved in his security, private jets and helicopters are by far the easiest and safer way to take him from A to B.
Less trained officers involved, less cars, no need to agree anything with the municipalities they find in their way, no need for barriers and alternative routes….
That’s the thing for me too. I get why royals fly private (all royals- I including H&M) and don’t hold it against them for a second.
I wish they would just say “we fly private because we have security and logistic concerns that the average person does not have” and work to help the environment in other tangible ways like supporting green energy research or something like that. Stop all the BS hand wringing and be honest.
Everything is just so funny. Harry is better off without these people.
I can’t see any of these mentioned likes on Julian Payne’s twitter so far (have they already been scrubbed?) but I see a number of “likes” for Laurence Fox’s tweets, so. Enough said.
Wow, though. I can’t even get over him having a public, personal Twitter.
Update: Oh man, he’s liking Piers Morgan tweets too?!?!?
Wow yeah. I watched Inspector Lewis last year and absolutely loved it and in turn loved Fox so then to find out what a d bag he is in real life was seriously disappointing. I guess that’s what happens with a lot of celebs though, sigh.
Love that he’s getting this grief. And I can’t believe the story about his office and Twitter (ok, I can believe it, but still!).
I love how they come out and explain, even with a dumb ass excuse, but the palaces were completely silent when Harry and Meghan were eviscerated for weeks over this topic.
No wonder Harry said if people knew what he did in that SA documentary people would do they same what he’s doing to protect his family.
Little did we know M&H were about to get the hell out. It’s all so clear now why they were so open in that portion of the doc.
Poor KP and CH were so eager to feed the Sussexes to the wolves, but overplayed their hand and drove them away completely. Now the stories and attention have to be focused back on them.
Guess its William vs Charles now. Good luck 😂
Good, he should face criticism. Harry and Meghan were branded as the king and queen of hypocrisy and the palace did nothing to protect them.
Wonder if will and kate will stage another budget plane photo op.
I doubt William will be as likely to try to stunt on Charles. Charles has the money.
Can’t wait for William and Kate to come up with another PR stunt with flybee