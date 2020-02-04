Prince Charles has no idea how he ended up on so many private jets!

Ever since Prince Charles flew on a private jet to Davos to *checks notes* launch his latest environmental project, he’s been getting a steady stream of criticism. It’s gotten so bad, you’d think he was a biracial woman or something. In the last half of January, Charles had a flurry of events and appearances around the world, all of which apparently needed private planes and helicopters. Here’s just a taste of the private-jet accounting:

Prince Charles was last night facing embarrassment after taking a series of private jet flights while lecturing world leaders about climate change. On a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, the Prince met activist Greta Thunberg and used an electric Jaguar car to travel to the Swiss resort. But the MoS can reveal that in the 11 days before his high-profile appearance, Charles took three flights on private jets for official Government business and one on a helicopter. After his speech last Wednesday, during which he urged world leaders to take ‘bold and imaginative action’ on the environment, he took a fourth jet to Israel for an official trip. Taking into account an additional five so-called ‘empty-leg’ flights required to collect the Prince, his jet and helicopter travel totalled more than 16,000 miles in less than a fortnight at an estimated cost to the taxpayer of £280,000.

[From The Mail on Sunday]

There’s also a story about how Charles took his luxury helicopter to fly from his home Highgrove (in Gloucestershire) to Cambridge University. That’s about a 125 mile journey, a little more than two hours by car. Why Cambridge? Because he was giving a speech on *checks notes* aircraft emissions.

So, it’s become a thing and that thing is so delicious, if you’re hungry for chickens coming home to roost. Charles and William thought they could play footsie with the British media and throw Harry and Meghan under the bus constantly. They did the clownery, and the clown came back to bite. It got so bad that a Clarence House spokesperson had to actually address it:

A spokesperson said: “The prince is not personally involved in decisions around his transportation arrangements, though he ensures all carbon emissions are offset every year. They are made based on what is possible within the constraints of time, distance and security. In order for him to undertake as many engagements as he does across the UK and around the world he sometimes has to fly. As he has often said, as soon as there is a more sustainable way of making these journeys, he’ll be the first to use it.”

[From INews]

“The prince is not personally involved in decisions around his transportation arrangements…” I… do not believe that. I mean, Charles is not sitting on the phone with a travel agent and pricing commercial flights. He’s not checking the train schedule constantly. I also know that Charles is incredibly busy, and that perhaps he wouldn’t be so busy if the Future King and Future Queen would get off their bums and do more work. That being said, if Charles wanted to travel with less of a carbon footprint, it would be done. His minions would figure out a way. He travels this way because it’s convenient to him. Also, when Harry and Meghan flew on Elton John’s plane, they did carbon offsets too and the British press wanted to put their heads on spikes. Looks like *checks notes* Charles has been doing carbon offsets for a while too? Huh. Wonders never cease.

Also: I’m not going to cover this separately because it’s so complicated, but apparently Charles’ Director of Communications Julian Payne has been on Twitter this whole time, “liking” tons of tweets which slam Meghan and Harry. I mean… we all knew that Charles and his office had a hand in smearing the Sussexes too, didn’t we?