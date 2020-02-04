Cosmopolitan pulls digital cover because the woman modeled ‘White Lives Matter’ gear

It’s been said before, but it’s sort of worth saying anything: some of the magazines geared towards young female readership are increasingly woke and badass. I think publications like Seventeen and Cosmopolitan have been increasingly hiring young and talented women, and judging from the writing and content, many of those women are probably women of color. Those women have pushed those magazines to make some great decisions with their online content and with their print issues. Here’s further evidence: Cosmopolitan was set to feature a Bachelor woman named Victoria Fuller on its latest digital issue. Then Cosmo editors learned that Fuller had once modeled “White Lives Matter” t-shirts and Cosmo was like “Not on my watch, Becky.”
Cosmopolitan magazine has decided not to publish its Bachelor cover after all. Fans of the ABC reality series who watched on Monday night might be expecting to see contestant Victoria Fuller grace the cover of the magazine’s next digital issue — but that will no longer happen after Fuller was allegedly linked to a clothing brand that featured the words “White Lives Matter.” It first surfaced last month that Fuller had once modeled for a “Marlin Lives Matter” ad campaign and wore clothing featured the slogan “White Lives Matter.”
“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels shared in a letter from the editor published online Monday night, announcing that despite winning the group date challenge, Fuller’s cover would not be released. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color. When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models were going to be. We didn’t even meet them until we were all on camera on-set, ready to start our shoot,” Pels wrote.
“So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge—whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo—all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens,” Pels continued. “It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this issue. We’d already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an inset of the cover, and of course, the episode had already been filmed,” Pels concluded. “Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand.”
Fuller’s modeling was reportedly affiliated with the White Marlin Marina, which has been using the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain types of fish, namely white marlin, USA Today reported back in 2016. The shirts’ designer, George Lamplugh, told the outlet at the time that “any person who sees the shirt and sees that flag will know what it’s for.”
I mean… White Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter WITH REGARDS TO MARLIN? Well. Yeah, everyone does know what it’s really for. And just as editorial decision, 100% props to Jessica Pels. She and her team made a mistake and instead of doubling down and releasing the digital cover just because of “editorial scheduling,” Pels did the right thing and consulted her team as they learned the information. They decided to do the right thing in the long term, which is stand up for the BLM movement.
Even if was related to marlin, that’s repulsive to lift the terminology of a black civil rights movement and conflate the fight for social justice as it affects ACTUAL HUMAN BEINGS to fish. Get out of here. I’m not surprised that even Cosmo wasn’t stupid enough to step in that nonsense.
Absolutely the right thing. The amount of blatant attacks and ongoing disrespect that BLM movement has dealt with just goes to show how important their message is to begin with.
Zero tolerance for people undermining the BLM movement in any way! My god can you imagine having no life and no core morality, to the point where you need to try to invalidate a movement by people who are statistically at risk and oppressed?
This is a good lesson. Don’t model racist gear even if you are hurting for work. Although this may go the other way and she’ll get work posing in some gun magazine. Teen Vogue recently featured a story explaining Marxist economics. These young women’s magazines are doing good work.
I’ve seen a lot of great stuff about Teen Vogue in the past few years.
Are the fish conservation people (and apparently, the people modeling for them) really this stupid? They would rather be this offensive than come up with their own motto?!?
A very sweet friend of mine got me a “Drunk Wives Matter” shirt for Christmas, and was absolutely shocked that I found it offensive, to the point where she spent the rest of the evening getting teary-eyed and defensive because “everyone thinks I’m a racist now.”
They don’t understand why it’s offensive, and then don’t understand how to respond when people get upset. The world outside their bubble is “too political” to even have a thoughtful conversation about it.
The co-opting of a black civil rights movement for fish? Because we all know black lives are the equivalent to the lives of Marlin. That’s how little black lives are valued by some. Thereby further proving the entire POINT of the BLM movement.
My favorite is Teen Vogue. They mince no words and they give me a lot of hope for the message and actions of the younger generations among us.
It’s great that Cosmo took this stance, too.
White Marlin Lives Matter, my buns. That is disrespectful at best and wink-and-nudge racist at worst. Cosmo is smart not to play along with them and their not-so-cute and highly inappropriate double entendre.
I’m not sure that the content of The Bachelor, with a bevy of drunken women fighting over one dopey guy, is really a good look for Cosmopolitan, either.
Haha yes! Anything related to that show is trash. Idk how that suits to anyone’s brand unless your brand is white trash promotion.
While I do think the conservation group should’ve come up with their own motto (specifically to avoid a controversy such as this), I find it sad that people think human lives are more important than the lives of other beings. Why? This is ego. No living creature is more important than another, white human, black human, dolphin, fish, whale, bee, butterfly, ant…we all play a role on this planet and we all inhabit it. What gives us more right to live than any other creature? If anything humans are wreaking more havoc than anything else and ruining it for all of the other creatures that exist here. People commenting about how a human’s life is more important than a marlin’s just sound awfully ignorant to me. But when you grow up treating animals as worthless, well, I guess that’s what you believe.
Also…is this the same girl in both photos because she is photoshopped out of control in the first photo if that’s the case. She looks like two completely different people.
Well Jen, even if you feel that an ant being stepped on is truly on the same level as a human man who is unarmed and non combative being shot point blank by police (which is what the BLM movement is trying to get society at large to pay attention to and FIX finally), even if you feel those things are on the same level it still isn’t OK to use the motto of a civil rights movement.
Get your own motto if you want to stand up for the erm… rights… of… uh… fish? Is that what you’re concerned with? The rights of fish? OK then, it’s your life to live and go ahead and stand up for the rights of fish. But leave the motto of a very important civil rights movement out of it, don’t water down their message (no pun intended) or try to make it some cute catch-all phrase to be applied to every sad little fish or ant.
You can still come up with your own slogans without co-opting (one might even say Columbusing) the movements, slogans and momentum of others.
Yeah fellow Bach fans, this girl is trash. She has a habit of sleeping with men who are married…to her friends. Ended four marriages. It’ll come out at hometowns!
You mean, GASP!, she’s not there for the right reasons. I’m shook.
