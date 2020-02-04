Cosmopolitan pulls digital cover because the woman modeled ‘White Lives Matter’ gear

It’s been said before, but it’s sort of worth saying anything: some of the magazines geared towards young female readership are increasingly woke and badass. I think publications like Seventeen and Cosmopolitan have been increasingly hiring young and talented women, and judging from the writing and content, many of those women are probably women of color. Those women have pushed those magazines to make some great decisions with their online content and with their print issues. Here’s further evidence: Cosmopolitan was set to feature a Bachelor woman named Victoria Fuller on its latest digital issue. Then Cosmo editors learned that Fuller had once modeled “White Lives Matter” t-shirts and Cosmo was like “Not on my watch, Becky.”

Cosmopolitan magazine has decided not to publish its Bachelor cover after all. Fans of the ABC reality series who watched on Monday night might be expecting to see contestant Victoria Fuller grace the cover of the magazine’s next digital issue — but that will no longer happen after Fuller was allegedly linked to a clothing brand that featured the words “White Lives Matter.” It first surfaced last month that Fuller had once modeled for a “Marlin Lives Matter” ad campaign and wore clothing featured the slogan “White Lives Matter.”

“Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand,” Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels shared in a letter from the editor published online Monday night, announcing that despite winning the group date challenge, Fuller’s cover would not be released. “We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color. When my team and I flew down to Costa Rica for our challenge, we weren’t told who our models were going to be. We didn’t even meet them until we were all on camera on-set, ready to start our shoot,” Pels wrote.

“So when it came time for me to choose the winner of the challenge—whose prize was a digital cover of Cosmo—all I knew about the contestants were their first names and the energy they conveyed through the camera lens,” Pels continued. “It wasn’t until a few weeks ago that I found out that the woman I’d chosen had, in her past, modeled in an ad campaign wearing White Lives Matter attire. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this issue. We’d already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an inset of the cover, and of course, the episode had already been filmed,” Pels concluded. “Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand.”

Fuller’s modeling was reportedly affiliated with the White Marlin Marina, which has been using the phrases “White Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” to promote the conservation of certain types of fish, namely white marlin, USA Today reported back in 2016. The shirts’ designer, George Lamplugh, told the outlet at the time that “any person who sees the shirt and sees that flag will know what it’s for.”