John Mayer is the reason why Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson, apparently

B7341_200804_21_163219_2008

Yes, I’m still loving all of Jessica Simpson’s mid-’00s tea. Jessica’s memoir, Open Book, is full of so much nostalgia and gossip, especially about those chaotic years when her marriage to Nick Lachey was falling apart and she was being pursued by dudes like Johnny Knoxville, John Mayer and eventually Tony Romo. This was back when gossip was so dumb and fun, honestly. As I read more excerpts from Jessica’s book and I read more of her promotional interviews, I’m really starting to understand that… she never really considered Nick to be any kind of great love. She liked him a lot and she was naive and she thought that the marriage was what everyone expected of her, to marry young and be a virgin and everything would work out. If anything, John Mayer was the “great love of her life” during that decade. They couldn’t stay away from each other. Jessica told Hoda Kotb this week that she “went back” to Mayer “close to nine times.” And there was even some weird overlap with Tony Romo.

Jessica Simpson says Tony Romo’s suspicions of her cheating on him with John Mayer is the reason they split up after two years in 2009. Throughout her memoir, “Open Book,” she describes her tumultuous on-again off-again relationship with Mayer, in which he would come in and out of her life, always ending their relationship via email. In the fall of 2007, she was alone again and started dating the former Cowboy quarterback.

“If John texted or emailed, I would hold up my phone and tell Tony immediately,” she writes. “He knew the hold John had over me, and it was like telling your sponsor when you’re triggered.”

Simpson, 39, explains that Mayer stayed close to her family by way of his friendship with her sister Ashlee Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz. Simpson claims that her father brought John over to their home in Los Angeles when she was in town. “By a fire in the backyard, he stood and told all of us that he loved me and that we could all trust him to be a good man. I told him I would always love him, but I was with Tony,” she said. “But I didn’t tell Tony. I broke my own rule of full disclosure about any contact, even accidental, with John.”

Soon after, Romo — who’s now married to Candice Crawford — saw an email from Mayer on Simpson’s phone and suspected they were seeing each other behind his back. “I hadn’t cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn’t even seen him,” she said. “And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email.”

She added that Romo eventually realized she was being truthful, but it was too late. After Romo, she went back to Mayer for a few months, ending things for good following his February 2010 interview with Playboy, in which he said sleeping with her was “sexual napalm.” “When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email,” she wrote.

[From Page Six]

I laughed at this: “He knew the hold John had over me, and it was like telling your sponsor when you’re triggered.” But it was probably true! It feels like Mayer and Simpson were just addicted to each other and they were terrible at actually being together in a relationship, but the sex was too mind-blowing to stay away.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red and Getty.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to “John Mayer is the reason why Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson, apparently”

  1. It’sJustBlanche says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:43 am

    I just can’t imagine that douche having a sexual hold on anyone. Ewww.

    Reply
  2. Victoria says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:44 am

    We’ve all had that relationship. Ew John Mayer, stay away from him

    Reply
  3. Keekee says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:44 am

    I think John is another one who likes the chase but not the reality of a mature relationship.

    Reply
  4. Allergy says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:47 am

    Wow what jerks all of these guys were to her.
    Simpson’s clothing like is very nice, at least the bags I’ve seen.

    Reply
    • Christina says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:42 am

      In my experience, most guys I dates were like they were with her: selfish, entitled, and childish, deciding that a text or ghosting was plenty to let me know that I was worthless to them. Men’s anger and pain is always more important, and women should prioritize their anger and pain the way that men do, but many don’t. It’s women who bend over backwards to understand what we did wrong because we are raised to blame ourselves for everything. That’s how you get the Kavanaigh-Blasey-Ford dynamic in politics and business, and the Epstein stuff where men just saw the young women around Epstein as vessels for sex and inhuman. Most men reduce women to lessors or objects. I’m so glad that part of my life is over, but the Kavanaugh-Blasey-Ford stuff lives on in all of our lives.

      Reply
  5. Lucy says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:47 am

    That, and the fact that Mayer was a total d*ck to her.

    Reply
  6. Bookie says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:57 am

    She’s done an impressive job with the rollout of this book – little fun gossipy tidbits doled out slowly. I may actually order it, and I’ve never really cared for her before. She actually has made me care and be interested.

    Reply
  7. Ravensdaughter says:
    February 5, 2020 at 9:58 am

    Still love her with her natural hair color. She looks so bohemian!

    Reply
  8. StormsMama says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:00 am

    I’m so glad she found Eric and let go of Maher. John has grown up a lot playing for The Dead and Co and is of course a phenom on guitar but he seems really selfish, especially back then. She actually sounds like she still “loves” him but it’s the toxic anarchist blow up your life love that is really the worst. So happy she found a kind stable thoughtful guy (who incidentally got sober with her )

    Reply
  9. Errr says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:21 am

    Wasn’t he with Aniston back then and she kept going back to him, too. LoL

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:34 am

      I get the impression he’s one of those guys who is awful in a relationship, but when it falls apart does everything he can to win them back, and tries to always maintain the connection. It’s all about the chase, and “winning”.
      I feel bad for any woman who got caught up in that with him, especially if he’s doing garbage stuff like showing up at Jessica’s family’s home and declaring his love, knowing full well she was in a serious relationship with someone else.
      She should have blocked and deleted him long before that.

      Reply
    • huncamunca says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:53 am

      and he did this to katy perry too!

      clearly a toxic dude who is good in bed, passionate but then with-holding, on loop for infinity

      Reply
  10. girl_ninja says:
    February 5, 2020 at 10:38 am

    I hope John is in therapy. I think most of us need if, but he has issues that are deeply concerning.

    Reply
    • MC2 says:
      February 5, 2020 at 10:57 am

      He opened up in late 2018/early 2019 about being 2 years sober, so he’s made some big changes in his life. Hopefully the changes include not being such a dick to women, but since his love life has been quiet the last few years, it appears they have.

      Reply
  11. Veronica S. says:
    February 5, 2020 at 11:05 am

    There really needs to be more public honesty about how addictive toxic relationships can be. There’s a kind of high of going back and forth, thinking you can make it different and better the next time. It can happen to anyone, but I generally feel like women get the shorter end of it in patriarchal systems simply because men have a greater sense of entitlement to treat women like objects.

    Reply
  12. Lena says:
    February 5, 2020 at 11:06 am

    She is So much prettier with brown-reddish hair IMO. I blame the American blonde bombshell fetish for making so many women make bad decisions with hair color.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment