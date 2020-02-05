John Mayer is the reason why Tony Romo dumped Jessica Simpson, apparently

Yes, I’m still loving all of Jessica Simpson’s mid-’00s tea. Jessica’s memoir, Open Book, is full of so much nostalgia and gossip, especially about those chaotic years when her marriage to Nick Lachey was falling apart and she was being pursued by dudes like Johnny Knoxville, John Mayer and eventually Tony Romo. This was back when gossip was so dumb and fun, honestly. As I read more excerpts from Jessica’s book and I read more of her promotional interviews, I’m really starting to understand that… she never really considered Nick to be any kind of great love. She liked him a lot and she was naive and she thought that the marriage was what everyone expected of her, to marry young and be a virgin and everything would work out. If anything, John Mayer was the “great love of her life” during that decade. They couldn’t stay away from each other. Jessica told Hoda Kotb this week that she “went back” to Mayer “close to nine times.” And there was even some weird overlap with Tony Romo.
Jessica Simpson says Tony Romo’s suspicions of her cheating on him with John Mayer is the reason they split up after two years in 2009. Throughout her memoir, “Open Book,” she describes her tumultuous on-again off-again relationship with Mayer, in which he would come in and out of her life, always ending their relationship via email. In the fall of 2007, she was alone again and started dating the former Cowboy quarterback.
“If John texted or emailed, I would hold up my phone and tell Tony immediately,” she writes. “He knew the hold John had over me, and it was like telling your sponsor when you’re triggered.”
Simpson, 39, explains that Mayer stayed close to her family by way of his friendship with her sister Ashlee Simpson and her ex-husband Pete Wentz. Simpson claims that her father brought John over to their home in Los Angeles when she was in town. “By a fire in the backyard, he stood and told all of us that he loved me and that we could all trust him to be a good man. I told him I would always love him, but I was with Tony,” she said. “But I didn’t tell Tony. I broke my own rule of full disclosure about any contact, even accidental, with John.”
Soon after, Romo — who’s now married to Candice Crawford — saw an email from Mayer on Simpson’s phone and suspected they were seeing each other behind his back. “I hadn’t cheated on Tony at all, but I could not lie and say I hadn’t even seen him,” she said. “And within that second, he broke up with me right there. Two years, gone with an email.”
She added that Romo eventually realized she was being truthful, but it was too late. After Romo, she went back to Mayer for a few months, ending things for good following his February 2010 interview with Playboy, in which he said sleeping with her was “sexual napalm.” “When he reached out to me, I changed my number and changed my email,” she wrote.
I laughed at this: “He knew the hold John had over me, and it was like telling your sponsor when you’re triggered.” But it was probably true! It feels like Mayer and Simpson were just addicted to each other and they were terrible at actually being together in a relationship, but the sex was too mind-blowing to stay away.
I just can’t imagine that douche having a sexual hold on anyone. Ewww.
We’ve all had that relationship. Ew John Mayer, stay away from him
I think John is another one who likes the chase but not the reality of a mature relationship.
Wow what jerks all of these guys were to her.
Simpson’s clothing like is very nice, at least the bags I’ve seen.
In my experience, most guys I dates were like they were with her: selfish, entitled, and childish, deciding that a text or ghosting was plenty to let me know that I was worthless to them. Men’s anger and pain is always more important, and women should prioritize their anger and pain the way that men do, but many don’t. It’s women who bend over backwards to understand what we did wrong because we are raised to blame ourselves for everything. That’s how you get the Kavanaigh-Blasey-Ford dynamic in politics and business, and the Epstein stuff where men just saw the young women around Epstein as vessels for sex and inhuman. Most men reduce women to lessors or objects. I’m so glad that part of my life is over, but the Kavanaugh-Blasey-Ford stuff lives on in all of our lives.
That, and the fact that Mayer was a total d*ck to her.
She’s done an impressive job with the rollout of this book – little fun gossipy tidbits doled out slowly. I may actually order it, and I’ve never really cared for her before. She actually has made me care and be interested.
Still love her with her natural hair color. She looks so bohemian!
I like it too. Much prettier.
I’m so glad she found Eric and let go of Maher. John has grown up a lot playing for The Dead and Co and is of course a phenom on guitar but he seems really selfish, especially back then. She actually sounds like she still “loves” him but it’s the toxic anarchist blow up your life love that is really the worst. So happy she found a kind stable thoughtful guy (who incidentally got sober with her )
Wasn’t he with Aniston back then and she kept going back to him, too. LoL
I get the impression he’s one of those guys who is awful in a relationship, but when it falls apart does everything he can to win them back, and tries to always maintain the connection. It’s all about the chase, and “winning”.
I feel bad for any woman who got caught up in that with him, especially if he’s doing garbage stuff like showing up at Jessica’s family’s home and declaring his love, knowing full well she was in a serious relationship with someone else.
She should have blocked and deleted him long before that.
and he did this to katy perry too!
clearly a toxic dude who is good in bed, passionate but then with-holding, on loop for infinity
I hope John is in therapy. I think most of us need if, but he has issues that are deeply concerning.
He opened up in late 2018/early 2019 about being 2 years sober, so he’s made some big changes in his life. Hopefully the changes include not being such a dick to women, but since his love life has been quiet the last few years, it appears they have.
There really needs to be more public honesty about how addictive toxic relationships can be. There’s a kind of high of going back and forth, thinking you can make it different and better the next time. It can happen to anyone, but I generally feel like women get the shorter end of it in patriarchal systems simply because men have a greater sense of entitlement to treat women like objects.
She is So much prettier with brown-reddish hair IMO. I blame the American blonde bombshell fetish for making so many women make bad decisions with hair color.