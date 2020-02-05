“Liza Minnelli still isn’t happy about Renee Zellweger playing her mom” links

Liza Minnelli on Renee Zellweger playing Judy Garland: “I hope she had a good time making it.” Shady or no? [Dlisted]
Is Sienna Miller engaged? She’s wearing a diamond ring on that finger. [Just Jared]
Margot Robbie & Jennifer Lawrence are friends? [LaineyGossip]
Jessica Biel looks okay here. Justin Timberlake was around too. [Go Fug Yourself]
Here’s Chris Rock’s take on Saw, Spiral. [Pajiba]
A great review of Taylor Swift: Miss Americana. [Jezebel]
Stop doing this to your lips!! [OMG Blog]
Stephen Colbert takes down Donny Smallhands’ SOTU. [Towleroad]
Did you know slot machines were based on real games? [Seriously OMG]
Disney, as a corporation, needs to get a grip. [The Blemish]
